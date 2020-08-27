OGE Energy : PUD 2020-00021 - Kandace Smith Supplemental Direct Testimony

applications projects, and initial replacement and modernization of the communication
systems.
Chart 1: Investment by Category
Q. What are the estimated quantifiable benefits associated with the 2021 Plan?
A. The 2021 Plan is expected to provide an estimated $108.4 million in avoided cost of service
benefits as well as $362.8 million in avoided economic harm benefits. It is also expected to
yield an estimated 18.2 minutes of storm excluded SAIDI reduction, while reducing
approximately 9,200,000 customer minutes of interruption during storms with an overall
SAIDI improvement of 29.6 minutes. The Plan is also expected to result in the reduction of
approximately 3,174 work hours and reduced isolation time2 of 20,102 hours.
Q. What are the combined costs and benefits associated with the 2020 and 2021 Plans?
A. The 2020 and 2021 Plans are estimated to cost approximately $245.7 million with estimated
benefits of approximately $824.7 million. At the end of 2021, customers will see
approximately 27.6 minutes of storm excluded SAIDI reduction across the state, a reduction
of approximately 35,600,000 customer minutes of interruption during storms, and an overall
SAIDI improvement of 71.8 minutes. The two plan years combined are also expected to
yield approximately 5,200 avoided hours of work and 32,100 minutes of reduced isolation
time.
18 Q. Does this conclude your testimony?
19 A. Yes.
2 Reduced isolation time results from the ability to remotely operate switches to more efficiently isolate outages to the smallest number of customers thus reducing the time to isolate outages and minimizing customer impact.
