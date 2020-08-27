OGE Energy : PUD 2020-00021 - Kandace Smith Supplemental Direct Testimony

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

1 Q. Please state your name, position, by whom you are employed, and your business

2 address. 3 A. My name is Kandace Smith. I am the Manager of Grid Modernization for Oklahoma Gas 4 and Electric Company ("OG&E"). My business address is 321 N. Harvey, Oklahoma City, 5 Oklahoma, 73102. 6

Q. Are you the same Kandace Smith who filed Direct Testimony in this Cause? A. Yes.

9

Q. What is the purpose of your Supplemental Direct Testimony? A. The purpose of my Supplemental Direct Testimony is to present the 2021 Annual Investment Plan (2021 Plan) and the 2021 Scope of Work (2021 SOW) attached as

13 Supplemental Direct Exhibits KS-1 and KS-2. 14

15 Q. Were the 2021 Plan and the 2021 SOW developed in the same manner as described in

16 your Direct Testimony? 17 A. Yes. Both the 2021 Plan and the 2021 SOW were developed utilizing the process set forth 18 in my Direct Testimony and in the same manner used for 2020. 1 19

20 Q. Please describe the guiding principles for the 2021 Plan and the selected work

21 activities. 22 A. There are four guiding principles that provided the foundation for selection of projects in 23 the 2021 Plan. These guiding principles are outlined below. 24 • Select projects with proven reliability or resiliency benefits 25 • Select projects with guaranteed flexibility or efficiency benefits 26 • Select projects that provide a foundation for situational awareness and increased 27 visibility

1 Please note that the 2021 Scope of Work is presented differently from the 2020 Scope of work due to a software change; however, the content is consistent.