OGE Energy : PUD 2020-00021 - Kandace Smith Supplemental Direct Testimony

08/27/2020 | 03:18pm EDT

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

) Cause No. PUD 202000021

APPROVING A RECOVERY MECHANISM FOR

)

EXPENDITURES RELATED TO THE

)

OKLAHOMA GRID ENHANCEMENT PLAN

)

Supplemental Direct Testimony

Of

Kandace Smith

on behalf of

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company

July 31, 2020

Supplemental Direct Testimony of Kandace Smith

Page 1 of 4

Cause No. 20200021

1 Q. Please state your name, position, by whom you are employed, and your business

2

address.

3

A.

My name is Kandace Smith. I am the Manager of Grid Modernization for Oklahoma Gas

4

and Electric Company ("OG&E"). My business address is 321 N. Harvey, Oklahoma City,

5

Oklahoma, 73102.

6

  1. Q. Are you the same Kandace Smith who filed Direct Testimony in this Cause?
  2. A. Yes.

9

  1. Q. What is the purpose of your Supplemental Direct Testimony?
  2. A. The purpose of my Supplemental Direct Testimony is to present the 2021 Annual
  3. Investment Plan (2021 Plan) and the 2021 Scope of Work (2021 SOW) attached as

13

Supplemental Direct Exhibits KS-1 and KS-2.

14

15 Q. Were the 2021 Plan and the 2021 SOW developed in the same manner as described in

16

your Direct Testimony?

17

A.

Yes. Both the 2021 Plan and the 2021 SOW were developed utilizing the process set forth

18

in my Direct Testimony and in the same manner used for 2020. 1

19

20 Q. Please describe the guiding principles for the 2021 Plan and the selected work

21

activities.

22

A.

There are four guiding principles that provided the foundation for selection of projects in

23

the 2021 Plan. These guiding principles are outlined below.

24

• Select projects with proven reliability or resiliency benefits

25

• Select projects with guaranteed flexibility or efficiency benefits

26

• Select projects that provide a foundation for situational awareness and increased

27

visibility

1 Please note that the 2021 Scope of Work is presented differently from the 2020 Scope of work due to a software change; however, the content is consistent.

Supplemental Direct Testimony of Kandace Smith

Page 2 of 4

Cause No. 20200021

1

• Optimize projects within the plan year by selecting projects with positive net present

2

value when considering a portion (10 percent) of the avoided economic harm

3

benefits.

4

After reviewing each distinct work activity in the list of potential investments, it was

5

determined 26 activities fit within the 2021 Plan guiding principles and the associated

6

technology was mature enough to gain the desired value for each activity. Circuit and

7

associated substation work activities were limited to the top 250 circuits, when ranked by

8

criticality and condition.

9

  1. Q. Please describe the 2021 Annual Investment Plan.
  2. A. The estimated cost for the 2021 Annual Investment Plan is approximately $164.9 million

12

and is expected to be distributed amongst the categories of investment as shown in Chart 1.

13

The planned scope includes 54 substations, 79 circuits, as well as mobile substations, oil

14

filled stepdown replacement, faulted circuit indicator pilot, 5 technology platforms and

15

applications projects, and initial replacement and modernization of the communication

16

systems.

Chart 1: Investment by Category

Supplemental Direct Testimony of Kandace Smith

Page 3 of 4

Cause No. 20200021

  1. Q. What are the estimated quantifiable benefits associated with the 2021 Plan?
  2. A. The 2021 Plan is expected to provide an estimated $108.4 million in avoided cost of service

3

benefits as well as $362.8 million in avoided economic harm benefits. It is also expected to

4

yield an estimated 18.2 minutes of storm excluded SAIDI reduction, while reducing

5

approximately 9,200,000 customer minutes of interruption during storms with an overall

6

SAIDI improvement of 29.6 minutes. The Plan is also expected to result in the reduction of

7

approximately 3,174 work hours and reduced isolation time2 of 20,102 hours.

8

  1. Q. What are the combined costs and benefits associated with the 2020 and 2021 Plans?
  2. A. The 2020 and 2021 Plans are estimated to cost approximately $245.7 million with estimated
  3. benefits of approximately $824.7 million. At the end of 2021, customers will see

12

approximately 27.6 minutes of storm excluded SAIDI reduction across the state, a reduction

13

of approximately 35,600,000 customer minutes of interruption during storms, and an overall

14

SAIDI improvement of 71.8 minutes. The two plan years combined are also expected to

15

yield approximately 5,200 avoided hours of work and 32,100 minutes of reduced isolation

16

time.

17

18 Q. Does this conclude your testimony?

19 A. Yes.

2 Reduced isolation time results from the ability to remotely operate switches to more efficiently isolate outages to the smallest number of customers thus reducing the time to isolate outages and minimizing customer impact.

Supplemental Direct Testimony of Kandace Smith

Page 4 of 4

Cause No. 20200021

