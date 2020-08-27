OGE Energy : PUD 2020-00021 - Responsive Testimony AARP Alvarez responsive testimony Cause

RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY OF PAUL J. ALVAREZ

ON BEHALF OF AARP

CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021

A. My name is Paul J. Alvarez. My business address is Wired Group, PO Box 620756,

Q. PLEASE STATE YOUR FULL NAME AND BUSINESS ADDRESS.

6

and gas distribution system planning, investment, and performance measurement.

A. I am the president of the Wired Group, a boutique consultancy engaged in electric

Q. BY WHOM ARE YOU EMPLOYED AND IN WHAT CAPACITY.

Q. ON WHOSE BEHALF ARE YOU REPRESENTING IN THIS PROCEEDING?

A. I am testifying on behalf of AARP. AARP, with its millions of members in all 50

States and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. territories, is a

nonpartisan, nonprofit, nationwide organization that helps empower people to

choose how they live as they age, strengthens communities, and fights for the

issues that matter most to families, such as healthcare, employment and income

security, retirement planning, affordable utilities, and protection from financial

abuse. AARP has 400,000 members residing in Oklahoma representing all

segments of the socio-economic scale. Moreover, a substantial percentage of

AARP's members live on fixed or limited incomes and depend on reliable and

affordable electric service for adequate heat, cooling and lighting. Affordable and

reliable electric service is required for economic security, health, and personal

welfare. Older adults are particularly burdened by price increases on energy, as

many of them live on fixed incomes and lack the flexibility to pay significantly higher

monthly expenses, and average utility expenditures for households headed by