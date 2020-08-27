OGE Energy : PUD 2020-00021 - Responsive Testimony AARP Alvarez responsive testimony Cause

Log in
08/27/2020 | 03:18pm EDT

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

) CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021

APPROVING A RECOVERY MECHANISM FOR

)

EXPENDITURES RELATED TO THE

)

OKLAHOMA GRID ENHANCEMENT PLAN

)

RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY OF PAUL J. ALVAREZ

On behalf of

AARP

August 25, 2020

TABLE OF CONTENTS

I. INTRODUCTION .......................................................................................................

1

II. PLAN INVESTMENTS, WHICH THE NEW SURCHARGE WILL ENCOURAGE,

WILL NOT DELIVER BENEFITS TO RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMERS, OR TO ANY

CUSTOMERS, IN EXCESS OF PLAN COSTS .........................................................

6

  1. THE MAJORITY OF OG&E'S CLAIMED BENEFITS COME FROM AN ESTIMATED $1.4 BILLION IN BENEFITS THAT ARE NOT SUPPORTED BY

OG&E'S ANALYSIS.....................................................................................................

6

  1. THE CLAIMED BENEFIT OF $380 MILLION IN AVOIDED CAPITAL

SPENDING IS ILLUSORY .........................................................................................

12

  1. THE CLAIMED BENEFIT OF $120 MILLION IN AVOIDED O&M SPENDING IS

EXAGGERATED .......................................................................................................

14

  1. THERE ARE ADDITIONAL OVERRIDING ISSUES WITH THE COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OG&E RELIES UPON FOR ADVOCATING ITS PLAN AND ITS

PROPOSED SURCHARGE. .....................................................................................

16

  1. OG&E'S REQUEST FOR A NEW SURCHARGE IS NOT JUSTIFIED, AND

ESSENTIALLY SHIFTS ALL RISKS TO CUSTOMERS ..........................................

21

IV. THERE IS NO PENDING RELIABILITY, RESILIENCE, FLEXIBILITY, EFFICIENCY,

OR OTHER EMERGENCY FOR WHICH THE COMMISSION SHOULD

ENCOURAGE EXCEPTIONAL INVESTMENT THROUGH PREFERRED COST

RECOVERY.............................................................................................................

27

V. SUMMARY AND RECOMMENDATION ..................................................................

37

List of Figures

Figure 1: CAIDI with Storms, OG&E vs. US IOU Average ............................................

32

Figure 2: Reliability vs. Distribution Rate Base Over Time, US IOU Averages..............

34

Figure 3: Reliability vs. Distribution Rate Base Over Time, OG&E................................

34

List of Tables

Table 1: SAIDI and SAIFI history for upgraded Arkansas circuits with storms ................

8

Table 2: Percent of Assets to be Upgraded by Type per Plan.......................................

10

Table 3: ICE Tool "Avoided Harm" Economic Benefit Estimates by Customer Type and

Outage Duration ............................................................................................................

11

Table 4: AARP Residential Customer Benefits per Dollar of Costs Estimate ................

20

Table 5: Customer Minutes Interrupted by Cause Code, Oklahoma, 2013-2019 ..........

28

Table 6: Historical vs. Proposed Annual Replacement Rates for Selected Asset Types

......................................................................................................................................

30

RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY OF PAUL J. ALVAREZ

ON BEHALF OF AARP

CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021

1

I.

INTRODUCTION

2

  1. Q. PLEASE STATE YOUR FULL NAME AND BUSINESS ADDRESS.
  2. A. My name is Paul J. Alvarez. My business address is Wired Group, PO Box 620756,
  3. Littleton, CO 80162.

6

  1. Q. BY WHOM ARE YOU EMPLOYED AND IN WHAT CAPACITY.
  2. A. I am the president of the Wired Group, a boutique consultancy engaged in electric
  3. and gas distribution system planning, investment, and performance measurement.
  1. Q. ON WHOSE BEHALF ARE YOU REPRESENTING IN THIS PROCEEDING?
  2. A. I am testifying on behalf of AARP. AARP, with its millions of members in all 50
  3. States and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. territories, is a
  4. nonpartisan, nonprofit, nationwide organization that helps empower people to
  5. choose how they live as they age, strengthens communities, and fights for the
  6. issues that matter most to families, such as healthcare, employment and income
  7. security, retirement planning, affordable utilities, and protection from financial
  8. abuse. AARP has 400,000 members residing in Oklahoma representing all
  9. segments of the socio-economic scale. Moreover, a substantial percentage of
  10. AARP's members live on fixed or limited incomes and depend on reliable and
  11. affordable electric service for adequate heat, cooling and lighting. Affordable and
  12. reliable electric service is required for economic security, health, and personal
  13. welfare. Older adults are particularly burdened by price increases on energy, as
  14. many of them live on fixed incomes and lack the flexibility to pay significantly higher
  15. monthly expenses, and average utility expenditures for households headed by
  16. people age 65 and older have been rising faster than inflation. More importantly,

Responsive Testimony of Paul J. Alvarez

On Behalf of AARP1

Cause No. PUD 2020-21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OGE Energy Corporation published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 19:17:01 UTC
