OGE Energy : PUD 2020-00021 - Responsive Testimony AG 20-021 Alexander Responsive Test

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION ) OF OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC ) COMPANY FOR AN ORDER OF THE ) CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021 COMMISSION APPROVING A RECOVERY ) MECHANISM FOR EXPENDITURES ) RELATED TO THE OKLAHOMA GRID ) ENHANCEMENT PLAN )

RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY OF JAMES B. ALEXANDER

ON BEHALF OF

MIKE HUNTER, OKLAHOMA ATTORNEY GENERAL

Mike Hunter, the Attorney General of Oklahoma, on behalf of the utility customers of this

State, hereby submits the Responsive Testimony of James B. Alexander in the proceeding

referenced above. The Attorney General urges close consideration of the testimony.

Respectfully submitted,

MIKE HUNTER

ATTORNEY GENERAL OF OKLAHOMA

___________________________________

JARED B. HAINES, OBA #32002

A. CHASE SNODGRASS, OBA #33275 Assistant Attorneys General

Utility Regulation Unit

OKLAHOMA ATTORNEY GENERAL 313 NE 21st Street

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73105 Telephone: (405) 522-3921 Facsimile: (405) 522-0608 jared.haines@oag.ok.gov chase.snodgrass@oag.ok.gov