OGE Energy : PUD 2020-00021 - Responsive Testimony AG 20-021 Alexander Responsive Test

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION
)
OF OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC
)
COMPANY FOR AN ORDER OF THE
)
CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021
COMMISSION APPROVING A RECOVERY
)
MECHANISM FOR EXPENDITURES
)
RELATED TO THE OKLAHOMA GRID
)
ENHANCEMENT PLAN
)
RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY OF JAMES B. ALEXANDER
ON BEHALF OF
MIKE HUNTER, OKLAHOMA ATTORNEY GENERAL
Mike Hunter, the Attorney General of Oklahoma, on behalf of the utility customers of this
State, hereby submits the Responsive Testimony of James B. Alexander in the proceeding
referenced above. The Attorney General urges close consideration of the testimony.
Respectfully submitted,
MIKE HUNTER
ATTORNEY GENERAL OF OKLAHOMA
___________________________________
JARED B. HAINES, OBA #32002
A. CHASE SNODGRASS, OBA #33275 Assistant Attorneys General
Utility Regulation Unit
OKLAHOMA ATTORNEY GENERAL 313 NE 21st Street
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73105 Telephone: (405) 522-3921 Facsimile: (405) 522-0608 jared.haines@oag.ok.gov chase.snodgrass@oag.ok.gov
Cause No. PUD 202000021
Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co.
Responsive Testimony of James B. Alexander
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
On this 25th day of August, 2020, a true and correct copy of the
Responsive Testimony of
James B. Alexander on Behalf of Mike Hunter, Oklahoma Attorney General
was sent via electronic
mail to the following interested parties:
Brandy L. Wreath
Curtis M. Long
Director, Public Utility Division
CONNER & WINTERS, LLP
Michael L. Velez
4000 One Williams Center
Deputy General Counsel
Tulsa, Oklahoma 74172
Lauren Willingham
clong@cwlaw.com
Assistant General Counsel
OKLAHOMA CORP. COMM'N
Thomas P. Schroedter
Jim Thorpe Building
HALL, ESTILL, HARDWICK, GABLE,
2101 N. Lincoln. Blvd.
GOLDEN & NELSON, P.C.
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
320 S. Boston Ave., Ste. 200
brandy.wreath@occ.ok.gov
Tulsa, OK 74103
pudenergy@occ.ok.gov
tschroedter@hallestill.com
michael.velez@occ.ok.gov
scoast@hallestill.com
lauren.willingham@occ.ok.gov
Deborah R. Thompson
William L. Humes
OK ENERGY FIRM, PLLC
Dominic D. Williams
P.O. Box 54632
OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC CO.
Oklahoma City, OK 73154
P.O. Box 321, MC 1208
dthompson@okenergyfirm.com
Oklahoma City, OK 73101
humeswl@oge.com
Rick D. Chamberlain
williado@oge.com
WHEELER & CHAMBERLAIN
reginfor@oge.com
6 NE 63rd St., Ste. 400
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Jack G. Clark Jr.
rchamberlain@okenergylaw.com
CLARK, WOOD & PATTEN, P.C.
3545 NW 58th St., Ste. 400
Jack P. Fite
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
WHITE, COFFEY, & FITE PC
cclark@cswp-law.com
2200 NW 50th St, Ste. 210E
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Ronald E. Stakem
jfite@wcgflaw.com
CHEEK & FALCONE, PLLC
6301 Waterford Blvd., Ste. 320
Ellen Caslavka Edwards
Oklahoma City, OK 73118
OKLA. MUNICIPAL POWER AUTH.
rstakem@cheekfalcone.com
P.O. Box 1960
jhenry@cheekfalcone.com
Edmond, OK 73013
eedwards@ompa.com
Cause No. PUD 202000021
Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co.
Responsive Testimony of James B. Alexander
Mark A. Davidson
4385 S. Air Depot Blvd., Rm. 204 Tinker AFB, OK 73145 mark.davidson.3@us.af.mil
Thomas A. Jernigan
Robert J. Friedman Scott L. Kirk
USAF Utility Law Field Support Center 139 Barnes Dr., Ste. 1
Tyndall AFB, FL 32403 thomas.jernigan.3@us.af.mil robert.friedman.5@us.af.mil scott.kirk.2@us.af.mil
___________________________________
JARED B. HAINES Assistant Attorney General Utility Regulation Unit
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION
)
OF OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC
)
COMPANY FOR AN ORDER OF THE
)
CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021
COMMISSION APPROVING A RECOVERY
)
MECHANISM FOR EXPENDITURES
)
RELATED TO THE OKLAHOMA GRID
)
ENHANCEMENT PLAN
)
RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY
OF
JAMES B. ALEXANDER
ON BEHALF OF
MIKE HUNTER,
OKLAHOMA ATTORNEY GENERAL
August 25, 2020
4
