OGE ENERGY CORP.

(OGE)
OGE Energy : PUD 2020-00021 - Responsive Testimony AG 20-021 Betchan Responsive Test

08/27/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION

)

OF OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC

)

COMPANY FOR AN ORDER OF THE

)

CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021

COMMISSION APPROVING A RECOVERY

)

MECHANISM FOR EXPENDITURES

)

RELATED TO THE OKLAHOMA GRID

)

ENHANCEMENT PLAN

)

RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY OF BRICE D. BETCHAN

ON BEHALF OF

MIKE HUNTER, OKLAHOMA ATTORNEY GENERAL

Mike Hunter, the Attorney General of Oklahoma, on behalf of the utility customers of this

State, hereby submits the Responsive Testimony of Brice D. Betchan in the proceeding referenced

above. The Attorney General urges close consideration of the testimony.

Respectfully submitted,

MIKE HUNTER

ATTORNEY GENERAL OF OKLAHOMA

___________________________________

JARED B. HAINES, OBA #32002

A. CHASE SNODGRASS, OBA #33275 Assistant Attorneys General

Utility Regulation Unit

OKLAHOMA ATTORNEY GENERAL 313 NE 21st Street

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73105 Telephone: (405) 522-3921 Facsimile: (405) 522-0608 jared.haines@oag.ok.gov chase.snodgrass@oag.ok.gov

1

Cause No. PUD 202000021

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co.

Responsive Testimony of Brice D. Betchan

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

On this 25th day of August, 2020, a true and correct copy of the Responsive Testimony of

Brice D. Betchan on Behalf of Mike Hunter, Oklahoma Attorney General was sent via electronic

mail to the following interested parties:

Brandy L. Wreath

Curtis M. Long

Director, Public Utility Division

CONNER & WINTERS, LLP

Michael L. Velez

4000 One Williams Center

Deputy General Counsel

Tulsa, Oklahoma 74172

Lauren Willingham

clong@cwlaw.com

Assistant General Counsel

OKLAHOMA CORP. COMM'N

Thomas P. Schroedter

Jim Thorpe Building

HALL, ESTILL, HARDWICK, GABLE,

2101 N. Lincoln. Blvd.

GOLDEN & NELSON, P.C.

Oklahoma City, OK 73105

320 S. Boston Ave., Ste. 200

brandy.wreath@occ.ok.gov

Tulsa, OK 74103

pudenergy@occ.ok.gov

tschroedter@hallestill.com

michael.velez@occ.ok.gov

scoast@hallestill.com

lauren.willingham@occ.ok.gov

Deborah R. Thompson

William L. Humes

OK ENERGY FIRM, PLLC

Dominic D. Williams

P.O. Box 54632

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC CO.

Oklahoma City, OK 73154

P.O. Box 321, MC 1208

dthompson@okenergyfirm.com

Oklahoma City, OK 73101

humeswl@oge.com

Rick D. Chamberlain

williado@oge.com

WHEELER & CHAMBERLAIN

reginfor@oge.com

6 NE 63rd St., Ste. 400

Oklahoma City, OK 73105

Jack G. Clark Jr.

rchamberlain@okenergylaw.com

CLARK, WOOD & PATTEN, P.C.

3545 NW 58th St., Ste. 400

Jack P. Fite

Oklahoma City, OK 73112

WHITE, COFFEY, & FITE PC

cclark@cswp-law.com

2200 NW 50th St, Ste. 210E

Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Ronald E. Stakem

jfite@wcgflaw.com

CHEEK & FALCONE, PLLC

6301 Waterford Blvd., Ste. 320

Ellen Caslavka Edwards

Oklahoma City, OK 73118

OKLA. MUNICIPAL POWER AUTH.

rstakem@cheekfalcone.com

P.O. Box 1960

jhenry@cheekfalcone.com

Edmond, OK 73013

eedwards@ompa.com

2

Cause No. PUD 202000021

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co.

Responsive Testimony of Brice D. Betchan

Mark A. Davidson

4385 S. Air Depot Blvd., Rm. 204 Tinker AFB, OK 73145 mark.davidson.3@us.af.mil

Thomas A. Jernigan

Robert J. Friedman Scott L. Kirk

USAF Utility Law Field Support Center 139 Barnes Dr., Ste. 1

Tyndall AFB, FL 32403 thomas.jernigan.3@us.af.mil robert.friedman.5@us.af.mil scott.kirk.2@us.af.mil

___________________________________

JARED B. HAINES Assistant Attorney General Utility Regulation Unit

3

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION

)

OF OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC

)

COMPANY FOR AN ORDER OF THE

)

CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021

COMMISSION APPROVING A RECOVERY

)

MECHANISM FOR EXPENDITURES

)

RELATED TO THE OKLAHOMA GRID

)

ENHANCEMENT PLAN

)

RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY

OF

BRICE D. BETCHAN

ON BEHALF OF

MIKE HUNTER,

OKLAHOMA ATTORNEY GENERAL

August 25, 2020

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OGE Energy Corporation published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 18:57:00 UTC
