OGE Energy : PUD 2020-00021 - Responsive Testimony FEA Michael P. Gorman

A In my testimony, I address the Company's proposal for a GEP Mechanism to adjust

Q PLEASE SUMMARIZE YOUR RECOMMENDATIONS AND CONCLUSIONS.

capital expenditures associated with the Oklahoma Grid Enhancement Plan ("GEP").

A I will respond to OG&E's proposal to implemental a rider mechanism to recover

Q WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF YOUR TESTIMONY?

"Company"), from whom they purchase electricity and energy services.

installations in the service area of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or

8 prices and bills to customers to reflect additional charges for GEP-related

9 investments. My recommendations concern the following:

10 1. OG&E has not established the need to recover additional revenues in a

11 GEP Mechanism. Indeed, based on the evidence in its filing, OG&E has

12 not established that the revenue collected in base rates will not be

13 adequate to provide it a fair opportunity to recover its GEP capital plan

14 costs.

15 2. If a GEP Mechanism is approved, I recommend several adjustments in the

16 development of revenue requirement, adjustments in the allocation of the

17 reconciliation component of the GEP Mechanism across rate classes, and

18 propose to modify the GEP Mechanism charge per class, from a kWh

19 charge, to a kW charge for classes that largely pay for distribution and

20 transmission services in demand charges.

21 3. With respect to the revenue requirement measurement for GEP

22 incremental investments, I propose the following changes:

23 a. Modify the rate base to an incremental rate base formula by

24 tracking accumulated depreciation reserve changes over time for

25 the amount of investments recorded in the same FERC accounts

26 that the GEP investments will be recorded. This will ensure that

27 the GEP Mechanism tracks changes in the net plant in-service

28 rather than the gross plant in-service, for the FERC accounts

29 where GEP investments will be recorded.

30 b. I recommend modifying the authorized return on equity used in the

31 GEP Mechanism to track today's much lower capital market costs

32 relative to OG&E's last base rate case, and to reflect reduced cost

33 recovery risk associated with the implementation of the GEP

34 Mechanism.

