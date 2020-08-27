OGE Energy : PUD 2020-00021 - Responsive Testimony FEA Michael P. Gorman
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA
)
IN THE MATTER OF THE
)
APPLICATION OF OKLAHOMA
)
GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
)
FOR AN ORDER OF THE
)
COMMISSION APPROVING A
)
CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021
RECOVERY MECHANISM FOR
)
EXPENDITURES RELATED TO
)
THE OKLAHOMA GRID
)
ENHANCEMENT PLAN
)
)
Responsive Testimony of
Michael P. Gorman
Managing Principal
Brubaker & Associates, Inc.
On behalf of
Federal Executive Agencies
August 25, 2020
RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY OF MICHAEL P. GORMAN
C
Table of Contents for the
Responsive Testimony of Michael P. Gorman
Page
I. COMPANY PROPOSAL .............................................................................................
5
II. GEP MECHANISM.....................................................................................................
7
II.A. Revised GEP Surcharge Revenue Requirement.............................................
11
II.B. Allocation and GEP Mechanism Factor ...........................................................
16
II.C. GEP Mechanism is Not Balanced Policy.........................................................
18
Qualifications of Michael P. Gorman .............................................................................
20
Direct Exhibit MPG-1 through Direct Exhibit MPG-4
RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY OF MICHAEL P. GORMAN
C
Q PLEASE STATE YOUR NAME AND BUSINESS ADDRESS.
A Michael P. Gorman. My business address is 16690 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 140,
Chesterfield, MO 63017.
Q WHAT IS YOUR OCCUPATION?
A I am a consultant in the field of public utility regulation and a Managing Principal with
the firm of Brubaker & Associates, Inc. ("BAI"), energy, economic and regulatory
consultants.
Q PLEASE DESCRIBE YOUR EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND AND EXPERIENCE.
A This information is included in Appendix A to my testimony.
Q ON WHOSE BEHALF ARE YOU APPEARING IN THIS PROCEEDING?
A I am testifying on behalf of the Federal Executive Agencies ("FEA"), consisting of
certain agencies of the United States government which have offices, facilities, and/or
RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY OF MICHAEL P. GORMAN
C
installations in the service area of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or
"Company"), from whom they purchase electricity and energy services.
Q WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF YOUR TESTIMONY?
A I will respond to OG&E's proposal to implemental a rider mechanism to recover
capital expenditures associated with the Oklahoma Grid Enhancement Plan ("GEP").
Q PLEASE SUMMARIZE YOUR RECOMMENDATIONS AND CONCLUSIONS.
A In my testimony, I address the Company's proposal for a GEP Mechanism to adjust
8
prices and bills to customers to reflect additional charges for GEP-related
9
investments. My recommendations concern the following:
10
1. OG&E has not established the need to recover additional revenues in a
11
GEP Mechanism. Indeed, based on the evidence in its filing, OG&E has
12
not established that the revenue collected in base rates will not be
13
adequate to provide it a fair opportunity to recover its GEP capital plan
14
costs.
15
2. If a GEP Mechanism is approved, I recommend several adjustments in the
16
development of revenue requirement, adjustments in the allocation of the
17
reconciliation component of the GEP Mechanism across rate classes, and
18
propose to modify the GEP Mechanism charge per class, from a kWh
19
charge, to a kW charge for classes that largely pay for distribution and
20
transmission services in demand charges.
21
3. With respect to the revenue requirement measurement for GEP
22
incremental investments, I propose the following changes:
23
a. Modify the rate base to an incremental rate base
formula by
24
tracking accumulated depreciation reserve changes over time for
25
the amount of investments recorded in the same FERC accounts
26
that the GEP investments will be recorded. This will ensure that
27
the GEP Mechanism tracks changes in the net plant in-service
28
rather than the gross plant in-service, for the FERC accounts
29
where GEP investments will be recorded.
30
b. I recommend modifying the authorized return on equity used in the
31
GEP Mechanism to track today's much lower capital market costs
32
relative to OG&E's last base rate case, and to reflect reduced cost
33
recovery risk associated with the implementation of the GEP
34
Mechanism.
RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY OF MICHAEL P. GORMAN
C
