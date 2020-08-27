OGE Energy : PUD 2020-00021 - Responsive Testimony Staff David Melvin

Q: Please state your name and your business address.

A: My name is David Melvin. My business address is Oklahoma Corporation Commission,

Public Utility Division, Jim Thorpe Office Building, Room 580, 2101 North Lincoln

Boulevard, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73105.

Q: Have you previously testified before the Commission and were your qualifications

accepted?

A: Yes. I have previously testified before the Commission and my qualifications were

accepted at that time.

Q: Who employs you and what is your position?

A: I am employed by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission Public Utility Division as a

Senior Public Utility Regulatory Analyst.

Q: How long have you been so employed?

A: I have been employed by the Commission since October 2016.

Q: What are your duties and responsibilities with PUD?

A: I conduct research and perform comparative analysis of utility applications, reports,

financial records, and workpapers to ensure that PUD can make accurate recommendations.

My work focuses on Plant in Service, Operations and Maintenance, and Depreciation of