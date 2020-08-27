OGE Energy : PUD 2020-00021 - Responsive Testimony Staff David Melvin
08/27/2020 | 01:43pm EDT
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF
)
OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
)
FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION
) CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021
APPROVING A RECOVERY MECHANISM FOR
)
EXPENDITURES RELATED TO THE
)
OKLAHOMA GRID ENHANCEMENT PLAN
)
RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY
OF
DAVID MELVIN
AUGUST 25, 2020
TABLE OF CONTENTS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY .......................................................................................................
3
INTRODUCTION.....................................................................................................................
4
PURPOSE..................................................................................................................................
5
PUD'S REVIEW PROCESS ....................................................................................................
5
GRID MODERNIZATION INITIATIVE ...............................................................................
6
OTHER UTILITIES' GRID MODERNIZATION PLANS ....................................................
8
OG&E GRID ENHANCEMENT PLAN................................................................................
12
RECOMMENDATION ..........................................................................................................
15
LIST OF EXHIBITS...............................................................................................................
17
1
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2
On February 26, 2020, Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or "Company")
3
filed an Application for approval of a recovery mechanism for its Oklahoma Grid
Enhancement Plant ("Plan"). In this Responsive Testimony, the Public Utility Division
("PUD") reviewed the Grid Modernization Initiative ("GMI") started by the United States
Department of Energy ("DOE") in 2015. PUD reviewed OG&E's Plan and the grid
modernization plans of other utilities. PUD does not believe these projects require
completion in a five-year plan or through an alternate recovery mechanism. Many other
utilities have grid modernization plans that extend well beyond a five-year span. Other
utilities have also recovered grid modernization costs through normal rate recovery and not
through an alternate recovery mechanism. OG&E has made progress toward system
reliability and resiliency by system hardening and completing its smart meter deployment.
PUD finds the projects included in OG&E's Grid Enhancement Plan can be completed
beyond a five-year span and could be recovered through normal rate recovery methods.
Q: Please state your name and your business address.
A: My name is David Melvin. My business address is Oklahoma Corporation Commission,
Public Utility Division, Jim Thorpe Office Building, Room 580, 2101 North Lincoln
Boulevard, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73105.
Q: Have you previously testified before the Commission and were your qualifications
accepted?
A: Yes. I have previously testified before the Commission and my qualifications were
accepted at that time.
Q: Who employs you and what is your position?
A: I am employed by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission Public Utility Division as a
Senior Public Utility Regulatory Analyst.
Q: How long have you been so employed?
A: I have been employed by the Commission since October 2016.
Q: What are your duties and responsibilities with PUD?
A: I conduct research and perform comparative analysis of utility applications, reports,
financial records, and workpapers to ensure that PUD can make accurate recommendations.
My work focuses on Plant in Service, Operations and Maintenance, and Depreciation of
electric and gas production, distribution, and transmission systems. I have also performed
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
