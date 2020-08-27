OGE Energy : PUD 202000021 - Responsive Testimony Staff John Givens

1 (2) While OG&E's Aging Infrastructure-Related SAIDI has trended upward since

2 2008, its overall SAIDI does not show a clear upward or downward trend over

3 the same period;

4 (3) There is not sufficient evidence in the record to support the model ranges used

5 by OG&E in its Monte Carlo analysis of possible SAIDI reductions;

6 (4) Both OG&E's Monte Carlo analysis and its 60% SAIDI reduction assumption

7 are based on review of 14 upgraded circuits in Arkansas, which may have very

8 different reliability and operating characteristics than OG&E's Oklahoma

9 circuits;

10 (5) The impact of changing the 60% SAIDI reduction assumption on the avoided

11 cost of service and avoided economic harm estimates is unknown; and

12 (6) The Interruption Cost Estimate calculator inputs used by OG&E to develop its