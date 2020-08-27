OGE Energy : PUD 202000021 - Responsive Testimony Staff John Givens
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF
)
OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
)
FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION
) CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021
APPROVING A RECOVERY MECHANISM FOR
)
EXPENDITURES RELATED TO THE
)
OKLAHOMA GRID ENHANCEMENT PLAN
)
RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY
OF
JOHN GIVENS
AUGUST 25, 2020
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA
RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY
OF
JOHN GIVENS
AUGUST 25, 2020
TABLE OF CONTENTS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ..........................................................................................................
3
INTRODUCTION.........................................................................................................................
4
PURPOSE......................................................................................................................................
6
PUD'S REVIEW PROCESS........................................................................................................
6
AGING INFRASTRUCTURE-RELATED SAIDI....................................................................
7
ASSUMED RELIABILITY IMPROVEMENT AND QUANTIFIABLE BENEFITS.........
12
RECOMMENDATION..............................................................................................................
17
LIST OF EXHIBITS...................................................................................................................
19
On February 24, 2020, Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or "Company")
3 filed an Application with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission ("Commission") in
Cause No. PUD 202000021, seeking an order of the Commission approving a recovery
mechanism for its Oklahoma Grid Enhancement Plan ("Plan"). The Commission's Public
Utility Division ("PUD") reviewed the Application, Direct Testimony, Errata to Direct
7 Testimony, and Supplemental Testimony filed in the Cause, along with all supporting
workpapers provided by the Company. PUD communicated with the Company by email,
issued data requests and reviewed the responses, and reviewed responses to data requests
issued by intervenors. Finally, PUD conducted multiple audit conferences with Company
personnel to discuss the Plan and review confidential information.
The Company's Testimony and workpapers contain statistical and economic models to
estimate the reliability and financial impacts of the Plan. The review discussed in this
Responsive Testimony focuses on the relative accuracy and reasonableness of those models
and estimates, including the Company's Aging Infrastructure-Related System Average
Interruption Duration Index ("SAIDI") forecast, Monte Carlo analysis of possible SAIDI
reduction, and estimates of quantifiable ratepayer benefits under the Plan.
As the result of this review, PUD recommends that the Commission adopt the following
positions:
20
(1) The regression model used by OG&E to develop its Aging Infrastructure-
21
Related SAIDI forecast produces a much higher growth estimate from 2019 to
22
2026 than any of seven similar models studied by PUD;
1
(2)
While OG&E's Aging Infrastructure-Related SAIDI has trended upward since
2
2008, its overall SAIDI does not show a clear upward or downward trend over
3
the same period;
4
(3)
There is not sufficient evidence in the record to support the model ranges used
5
by OG&E in its Monte Carlo analysis of possible SAIDI reductions;
6
(4)
Both OG&E's Monte Carlo analysis and its 60% SAIDI reduction assumption
7
are based on review of 14 upgraded circuits in Arkansas, which may have very
8
different reliability and operating characteristics than OG&E's Oklahoma
9
circuits;
10
(5)
The impact of changing the 60% SAIDI reduction assumption on the avoided
11
cost of service and avoided economic harm estimates is unknown; and
12
(6)
The Interruption Cost Estimate calculator inputs used by OG&E to develop its
13
$1.4 billion estimate of avoided economic harm are unreasonable.
Because of the uncertainty highlighted by these recommendations, relative to both the
immediate need for the Plan and the level of quantifiable benefit it would provide to
ratepayers, PUD finds the request for a recovery mechanism for Plan expenditures is not
supported as filed.
Q: Please state your name and your business address.
A: My name is John Givens. My business address is Oklahoma Corporation Commission,
Public Utility Division, Jim Thorpe Office Building, Room 580, 2101 North Lincoln
Boulevard, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73105.
Q: Have you previously testified before the Commission and were your qualifications
accepted?
A: Yes. I have previously testified before the Commission and my qualifications were
accepted at that time.
