OGE ENERGY CORP.

(OGE)
OGE Energy : PUD 202000021 - Responsive Testimony Staff John Givens

08/27/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

) CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021

APPROVING A RECOVERY MECHANISM FOR

)

EXPENDITURES RELATED TO THE

)

OKLAHOMA GRID ENHANCEMENT PLAN

)

RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY

OF

JOHN GIVENS

AUGUST 25, 2020

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY

OF

JOHN GIVENS

AUGUST 25, 2020

TABLE OF CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ..........................................................................................................

3

INTRODUCTION.........................................................................................................................

4

PURPOSE......................................................................................................................................

6

PUD'S REVIEW PROCESS........................................................................................................

6

AGING INFRASTRUCTURE-RELATED SAIDI....................................................................

7

ASSUMED RELIABILITY IMPROVEMENT AND QUANTIFIABLE BENEFITS.........

12

RECOMMENDATION..............................................................................................................

17

LIST OF EXHIBITS...................................................................................................................

19

Responsive Testimony - Givens

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company - Cause No. PUD 202000021

Page 2 of 20

1

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • On February 24, 2020, Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or "Company")
    3 filed an Application with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission ("Commission") in
  • Cause No. PUD 202000021, seeking an order of the Commission approving a recovery
  • mechanism for its Oklahoma Grid Enhancement Plan ("Plan"). The Commission's Public
  • Utility Division ("PUD") reviewed the Application, Direct Testimony, Errata to Direct
    7 Testimony, and Supplemental Testimony filed in the Cause, along with all supporting
  • workpapers provided by the Company. PUD communicated with the Company by email,
  • issued data requests and reviewed the responses, and reviewed responses to data requests
  1. issued by intervenors. Finally, PUD conducted multiple audit conferences with Company
  2. personnel to discuss the Plan and review confidential information.
  3. The Company's Testimony and workpapers contain statistical and economic models to
  4. estimate the reliability and financial impacts of the Plan. The review discussed in this
  5. Responsive Testimony focuses on the relative accuracy and reasonableness of those models
  6. and estimates, including the Company's Aging Infrastructure-Related System Average
  7. Interruption Duration Index ("SAIDI") forecast, Monte Carlo analysis of possible SAIDI
  8. reduction, and estimates of quantifiable ratepayer benefits under the Plan.
  9. As the result of this review, PUD recommends that the Commission adopt the following
  10. positions:

20

(1) The regression model used by OG&E to develop its Aging Infrastructure-

21

Related SAIDI forecast produces a much higher growth estimate from 2019 to

22

2026 than any of seven similar models studied by PUD;

Responsive Testimony - Givens

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company - Cause No. PUD 202000021

Page 3 of 20

1

(2)

While OG&E's Aging Infrastructure-Related SAIDI has trended upward since

2

2008, its overall SAIDI does not show a clear upward or downward trend over

3

the same period;

4

(3)

There is not sufficient evidence in the record to support the model ranges used

5

by OG&E in its Monte Carlo analysis of possible SAIDI reductions;

6

(4)

Both OG&E's Monte Carlo analysis and its 60% SAIDI reduction assumption

7

are based on review of 14 upgraded circuits in Arkansas, which may have very

8

different reliability and operating characteristics than OG&E's Oklahoma

9

circuits;

10

(5)

The impact of changing the 60% SAIDI reduction assumption on the avoided

11

cost of service and avoided economic harm estimates is unknown; and

12

(6)

The Interruption Cost Estimate calculator inputs used by OG&E to develop its

13

$1.4 billion estimate of avoided economic harm are unreasonable.

  1. Because of the uncertainty highlighted by these recommendations, relative to both the
  2. immediate need for the Plan and the level of quantifiable benefit it would provide to
  3. ratepayers, PUD finds the request for a recovery mechanism for Plan expenditures is not
  4. supported as filed.

18

INTRODUCTION

  1. Q: Please state your name and your business address.
  2. A: My name is John Givens. My business address is Oklahoma Corporation Commission,
  3. Public Utility Division, Jim Thorpe Office Building, Room 580, 2101 North Lincoln
  4. Boulevard, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73105.
  5. Q: Have you previously testified before the Commission and were your qualifications
  6. accepted?
  7. A: Yes. I have previously testified before the Commission and my qualifications were
  8. accepted at that time.

Responsive Testimony - Givens

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company - Cause No. PUD 202000021

Page 4 of 20

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OGE Energy Corporation published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 17:37:04 UTC
