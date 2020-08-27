OGE Energy : PUD 202000021 - Responsive Testimony Staff Kathy Champion

Log in
08/27/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

)

CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021

APPROVING A RECOVERY MECHANISM FOR

)

EXPENDITURES RELATED TO THE

)

OKLAHOMA GRID ENHANCEMENT PLAN

)

RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY

OF

KATHY CHAMPION

AUGUST 25, 2020

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY

OF

KATHY CHAMPION

AUGUST 25, 2020

TABLE OF CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ..........................................................................................................

3

INTRODUCTION.........................................................................................................................

5

PURPOSE......................................................................................................................................

6

PUD'S REVIEW PROCESS........................................................................................................

6

OG&E GRID ENHANCEMENT PLAN ....................................................................................

8

OG&E SERVICE RELIABILITY............................................................................................

13

PROPOSED RECOVERY MECHANISM ..............................................................................

23

RECOMMENDED LIMITATIONS ON PLAN......................................................................

28

RECOMMENDATION..............................................................................................................

32

LIST OF EXHIBITS...................................................................................................................

35

Responsive Testimony - Champion

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company - Cause No. PUD 202000021

Page 2 of 36

1

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2

On February 24, 2020, Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E") filed its

3

Application in this Cause requesting the Oklahoma Corporation Commission

  1. ("Commission") approve a recovery mechanism for expenditures related to its Oklahoma
  2. Grid Enhancement Plan ("Plan"). In this Plan, OG&E proposes to recover the return on
  3. and of $810.2 million in capital projects through a rate rider, until such time OG&E files a
  4. base rate case and the costs will be reviewed for prudence. OG&E proposes this Plan
  5. would improve reliability by reducing average customer outage duration by 60%. The Plan
  6. would take place over a five-year period in which OG&E would file annual spending plans
  7. with the Commission and submit quarterly revisions of its rider tariff to the Public Utility
  8. Division ("PUD") for recovery of in-service projects.
  9. PUD reviewed the Application, Direct Testimony, the Errata to Direct Testimony, the
  10. Supplemental Direct Testimony, and the workpapers filed in this Cause. PUD also
  11. reviewed the data requests issued by all parties and the responses to those data requests
  12. from OG&E. PUD conducted live video conferences with the Company to better
  13. understand OG&E's workpapers and supporting documentation. PUD conducted an
  14. analysis of OG&E's Aging Infrastructure Contributing to System Average Interruption

18 Duration Index ("SAIDI"), comparisons of OG&E's Plan to other utility grid

  1. modernization plans and government initiatives, compared OG&E's reliability statistics to
  2. regional and national averages, and assessed the cost of the Plan in context with OG&E's
  3. other investment projections. PUD weighed the customer rate impact of this Plan, current
  4. economic situation in the U.S. and Oklahoma, reliability improvements to OG&E's

Responsive Testimony - Champion

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company - Cause No. PUD 202000021

Page 3 of 36

  1. customers, and alternative regulatory recovery options for Plan expenditures to reach its
  2. recommendations.
  3. Following this review, PUD finds the following:

4

Rider Request: The OG&E Plan, as filed, does not meet the three criteria for

5

establishing a rider, which requires that costs be: (1) largely outside the control

6

of a utility; (2) unpredictable and volatile; and (3) substantial and recurring.

7

OG&E distribution capital replacements program is a normal utility

8

expenditure that is within the Company's control, stable, and a part of its base

9

rate recovery. Unpredictable weather event costs already receive extraordinary

10

cost recovery through the Storm Cost Recovery Rider. The Rider would need

11

to be modified to cover only those expenses that meet the criteria for rider

12

recovery.

13

Review Costs in General Rate Case Prior to Cost Recovery: OG&E has

14

been investing in grid enhancement for over a decade through its System

15

Hardening and Smart Grid programs. While these programs were granted riders

16

for cost recovery, this was in response to special circumstances which were

17

substantial and outside the utility's control. General rate cases will allow the

18

Commission to review the costs of used and useful Plan projects in conjunction

19

with any avoided costs or other offsetting savings in OG&E's Cost of Service.

20

OGE must provide additional support as to why the costs would not be properly

21

handled through a general rate case filing.

22

Reduce Annual Plan Cost: OG&E's Plan could cause the average residential

23

customer bill to increase by $7.06 per month or $84.72 per year in the year 2025

24

in order to experience an hour and half decrease to average outage duration.

25

OG&E also intends to make non-Plan related investments during the same

26

period which could lead to additional rate increases. Furthermore, it is not clear

27

that OG&E's reliability is worse than national or regional averages or is

28

worsening due primarily to aging infrastructure. The combined impact of the

29

Company's Plan, additional base rate increases, and possible unusual expense

30

recovery and customer impacts related to COVID-19 should be considered.

31

Reducing the annual Plan cost would allow the Company to make needed

32

investments while limiting rate increases.

  1. If the Commission approves a rider for OG&E, PUD recommends the rider include the
  2. following provisions:

35

1.

Limit Scope: The rider should only include special recovery of distribution

36

projects related to safety and reliability, such as distribution projects that are

37

not normal distribution replacements, recovery of capital related costs (i.e., no

38

operations and maintenance expense, distribution projects directly related to

39

reliability and/or safety).

40

2.

Hard Cost Cap: Limit recovery to a maximum revenue requirement cost cap

Responsive Testimony - Champion

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company - Cause No. PUD 202000021

Page 4 of 36

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group