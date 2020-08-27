OGE Energy : PUD 202000021 - Responsive Testimony Staff Kathy Champion

Following this review, PUD finds the following:

customers, and alternative regulatory recovery options for Plan expenditures to reach its

4 • Rider Request: The OG&E Plan, as filed, does not meet the three criteria for

5 establishing a rider, which requires that costs be: (1) largely outside the control

6 of a utility; (2) unpredictable and volatile; and (3) substantial and recurring.

7 OG&E distribution capital replacements program is a normal utility

8 expenditure that is within the Company's control, stable, and a part of its base

9 rate recovery. Unpredictable weather event costs already receive extraordinary

10 cost recovery through the Storm Cost Recovery Rider. The Rider would need

11 to be modified to cover only those expenses that meet the criteria for rider

12 recovery.

13 • Review Costs in General Rate Case Prior to Cost Recovery: OG&E has

14 been investing in grid enhancement for over a decade through its System

15 Hardening and Smart Grid programs. While these programs were granted riders

16 for cost recovery, this was in response to special circumstances which were

17 substantial and outside the utility's control. General rate cases will allow the

18 Commission to review the costs of used and useful Plan projects in conjunction

19 with any avoided costs or other offsetting savings in OG&E's Cost of Service.

20 OGE must provide additional support as to why the costs would not be properly

21 handled through a general rate case filing.

22 • Reduce Annual Plan Cost: OG&E's Plan could cause the average residential

23 customer bill to increase by $7.06 per month or $84.72 per year in the year 2025

24 in order to experience an hour and half decrease to average outage duration.

25 OG&E also intends to make non-Plan related investments during the same

26 period which could lead to additional rate increases. Furthermore, it is not clear

27 that OG&E's reliability is worse than national or regional averages or is

28 worsening due primarily to aging infrastructure. The combined impact of the

29 Company's Plan, additional base rate increases, and possible unusual expense

30 recovery and customer impacts related to COVID-19 should be considered.

31 Reducing the annual Plan cost would allow the Company to make needed