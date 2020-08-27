OGE Energy : PUD 202000021 - Responsive Testimony Staff Kathy Champion
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF
)
OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
)
FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION
)
CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021
APPROVING A RECOVERY MECHANISM FOR
)
EXPENDITURES RELATED TO THE
)
OKLAHOMA GRID ENHANCEMENT PLAN
)
RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY
OF
KATHY CHAMPION
AUGUST 25, 2020
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA
RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY
OF
KATHY CHAMPION
AUGUST 25, 2020
TABLE OF CONTENTS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ..........................................................................................................
3
INTRODUCTION.........................................................................................................................
5
PURPOSE......................................................................................................................................
6
PUD'S REVIEW PROCESS........................................................................................................
6
OG&E GRID ENHANCEMENT PLAN ....................................................................................
8
OG&E SERVICE RELIABILITY............................................................................................
13
PROPOSED RECOVERY MECHANISM ..............................................................................
23
RECOMMENDED LIMITATIONS ON PLAN......................................................................
28
RECOMMENDATION..............................................................................................................
32
LIST OF EXHIBITS...................................................................................................................
35
1
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2
On February 24, 2020, Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E") filed its
3
Application in this Cause requesting the Oklahoma Corporation Commission
("Commission") approve a recovery mechanism for expenditures related to its Oklahoma
Grid Enhancement Plan ("Plan"). In this Plan, OG&E proposes to recover the return on
and of $810.2 million in capital projects through a rate rider, until such time OG&E files a
base rate case and the costs will be reviewed for prudence. OG&E proposes this Plan
would improve reliability by reducing average customer outage duration by 60%. The Plan
would take place over a five-year period in which OG&E would file annual spending plans
with the Commission and submit quarterly revisions of its rider tariff to the Public Utility
Division ("PUD") for recovery of in-service projects.
PUD reviewed the Application, Direct Testimony, the Errata to Direct Testimony, the
Supplemental Direct Testimony, and the workpapers filed in this Cause. PUD also
reviewed the data requests issued by all parties and the responses to those data requests
from OG&E. PUD conducted live video conferences with the Company to better
understand OG&E's workpapers and supporting documentation. PUD conducted an
analysis of OG&E's Aging Infrastructure Contributing to System Average Interruption
18 Duration Index ("SAIDI"), comparisons of OG&E's Plan to other utility grid
modernization plans and government initiatives, compared OG&E's reliability statistics to
regional and national averages, and assessed the cost of the Plan in context with OG&E's
other investment projections. PUD weighed the customer rate impact of this Plan, current
economic situation in the U.S. and Oklahoma, reliability improvements to OG&E's
customers, and alternative regulatory recovery options for Plan expenditures to reach its
recommendations.
Following this review, PUD finds the following:
4
•
Rider Request: The OG&E Plan, as filed, does not meet the three criteria for
5
establishing a rider, which requires that costs be: (1) largely outside the control
6
of a utility; (2) unpredictable and volatile; and (3) substantial and recurring.
7
OG&E distribution capital replacements program is a normal utility
8
expenditure that is within the Company's control, stable, and a part of its base
9
rate recovery. Unpredictable weather event costs already receive extraordinary
10
cost recovery through the Storm Cost Recovery Rider. The Rider would need
11
to be modified to cover only those expenses that meet the criteria for rider
12
recovery.
13
•
Review Costs in General Rate Case Prior to Cost Recovery
: OG&E has
14
been investing in grid enhancement for over a decade through its System
15
Hardening and Smart Grid programs. While these programs were granted riders
16
for cost recovery, this was in response to special circumstances which were
17
substantial and outside the utility's control. General rate cases will allow the
18
Commission to review the costs of used and useful Plan projects in conjunction
19
with any avoided costs or other offsetting savings in OG&E's Cost of Service.
20
OGE must provide additional support as to why the costs would not be properly
21
handled through a general rate case filing.
22
•
Reduce Annual Plan Cost: OG&E's Plan could cause the average residential
23
customer bill to increase by $7.06 per month or $84.72 per year in the year 2025
24
in order to experience an hour and half decrease to average outage duration.
25
OG&E also intends to make non-Plan related investments during the same
26
period which could lead to additional rate increases. Furthermore, it is not clear
27
that OG&E's reliability is worse than national or regional averages or is
28
worsening due primarily to aging infrastructure. The combined impact of the
29
Company's Plan, additional base rate increases, and possible unusual expense
30
recovery and customer impacts related to COVID-19 should be considered.
31
Reducing the annual Plan cost would allow the Company to make needed
32
investments while limiting rate increases.
If the Commission approves a rider for OG&E, PUD recommends the rider include the
following provisions:
35
1.
Limit Scope: The rider should only include special recovery of distribution
36
projects related to safety and reliability, such as distribution projects that are
37
not normal distribution replacements, recovery of capital related costs (i.e., no
38
operations and maintenance expense, distribution projects directly related to
39
reliability and/or safety).
40
2.
Hard Cost Cap: Limit recovery to a maximum revenue requirement cost cap
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.