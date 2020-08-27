Log in
OGE Energy : PUD 202000021 - Responsive Testimony Walmart Perry

08/27/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF OKLAHOMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

)

CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021

APPROVING A RECOVERY MECHANISM FOR

)

EXPENDITURES RELATED TO THE

)

OKLAHOMA GRID ENHANCEMENT

)

RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY AND EXHIBITS OF

LISA V. PERRY

ON BEHALF OF

WALMART INC.

AUGUST 25, 2020

Contents

I. Introduction ..............................................................................................................................................

1

II. Purpose of Testimony and Summary of Recommendations ...................................................................

2

III. Summary of the Company's Proposal.....................................................................................................

4

IV. Rate Case Review....................................................................................................................................

8

V. Shift of Regulatory Lag Risk....................................................................................................................

11

VI. GEM Rider Rate Design .........................................................................................................................

13

Exhibits

Exhibit LVP-1: Witness Qualifications Statement

Responsive Testimony of Lisa V. Perry

Walmart Inc.

OCC Cause No. PUD 202000021

Page 1

1 I. Introduction

  1. Q. PLEASE STATE YOUR NAME, BUSINESS ADDRESS, AND OCCUPATION.
  2. A. My name is Lisa V. Perry. My business address is 2001 SE 10th St., Bentonville, AR
  3. 72716. I am employed by Walmart Inc. as Senior Manager, Energy Services.
  4. Q. ON WHOSE BEHALF ARE YOU TESTIFYING IN THIS DOCKET?
  5. A. I am testifying on behalf of Walmart Inc. ("Walmart").
  6. Q. PLEASE DESCRIBE YOUR EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE.
  7. A. I received a J.D. in 1999 and a LL.M. in Taxation in 2000 from the University of Florida
  8. Levin College of Law. From 2001 to 2019, I was in private practice with an emphasis from
  9. 2007 to 2019 in Energy Law. My practice included representing large commercial clients
  10. before the utility regulatory commissions in Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, and
  11. Louisiana in matters ranging from general rate cases to renewable energy programs. I
  12. joined the energy department at Walmart in September 2019 as Senior Manager, Energy
  13. Services. My Witness Qualifications Statement is attached as Exhibit LVP-1.

15 Q. HAVE YOU PREVIOUSLY SUBMITTED TESTIMONY BEFORE THE CORPORATION

  1. COMMISSION OF OKLAHOMA ("COMMISSION")?
  2. A. Yes, I testified in Cause No. PUD 201900048.
  3. Q. HAVE YOU PREVIOUSLY SUBMITTED TESTIMONY BEFORE OTHER STATE REGULATORY
  4. COMMISSIONS?
  5. A. Yes, I have submitted testimony with State Regulatory Commissions for Virginia,
  6. Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Florida, and Michigan. I have also

Responsive Testimony of Lisa V. Perry

Walmart Inc.

OCC Cause No. PUD 202000021

Page 2

  1. provided legal representation for customer stakeholders before the State Regulatory
  2. Commissions for Colorado, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and New Mexico in the cases listed
  3. under "Commission Dockets" in Exhibit LVP-1.
  4. Q. ARE YOU SPONSORING EXHIBITS IN YOUR TESTIMONY?
  5. A. Yes. I am sponsoring the exhibits listed in the Table of Contents.
  6. Q. PLEASE BRIEFLY DESCRIBE WALMART'S OPERATIONS IN OKLAHOMA.
  7. A. As shown on Walmart's website, Walmart operates 135 retail units and two distribution
  8. centers and employs over 32,000 associates in Oklahoma. In fiscal year ending 2020,
  9. Walmart purchased $491.8 million worth of goods and services from Oklahoma-based
  10. suppliers, supporting over 37,000 supplier jobs.1
  11. Q. PLEASE BRIEFLY DESCRIBE WALMART'S OPERATIONS WITHIN OKLAHOMA GAS AND
  12. ELECTRIC COMPANY'S SERVICE TERRITORY.
  13. A. Walmart has 50 stores, a distribution center, and related facilities that take service from
  14. Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or "the Company"), primarily on the Power
  15. and Light Time-of-Use("PL-TOU SL5").

16

  1. II. Purpose of Testimony and Summary of Recommendations
  2. Q. WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF YOUR TESTIMONY?
  3. A. The purpose of my testimony is to respond to OG&E's Application filed with the

1 http://corporate.walmart.com/our-story/locations/united-states/oklahoma

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

OGE Energy Corporation published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 17:32:03 UTC
