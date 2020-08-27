OGE Energy : PUD 202000021 - Responsive Testimony Walmart Perry
08/27/2020 | 01:33pm EDT
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF OKLAHOMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF
)
OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
)
FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION
)
CAUSE NO. PUD 202000021
APPROVING A RECOVERY MECHANISM FOR
)
EXPENDITURES RELATED TO THE
)
OKLAHOMA GRID ENHANCEMENT
)
RESPONSIVE TESTIMONY AND EXHIBITS OF
LISA V. PERRY
ON BEHALF OF
WALMART INC.
Contents
I. Introduction ..............................................................................................................................................
1
II. Purpose of Testimony and Summary of Recommendations ...................................................................
2
III. Summary of the Company's Proposal.....................................................................................................
4
IV. Rate Case Review....................................................................................................................................
8
V. Shift of Regulatory Lag Risk....................................................................................................................
11
VI. GEM Rider Rate Design .........................................................................................................................
13
Exhibits
Exhibit LVP-1: Witness Qualifications Statement
Responsive Testimony of Lisa V. Perry
Walmart Inc.
OCC Cause No. PUD 202000021
Page 1
1 I. Introduction
Q. PLEASE STATE YOUR NAME, BUSINESS ADDRESS, AND OCCUPATION.
A. My name is Lisa V. Perry. My business address is 2001 SE 10th St., Bentonville, AR
72716. I am employed by Walmart Inc. as Senior Manager, Energy Services.
Q. ON WHOSE BEHALF ARE YOU TESTIFYING IN THIS DOCKET?
A. I am testifying on behalf of Walmart Inc. ("Walmart").
Q. PLEASE DESCRIBE YOUR EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE.
A. I received a J.D. in 1999 and a LL.M. in Taxation in 2000 from the University of Florida
Levin College of Law. From 2001 to 2019, I was in private practice with an emphasis from
2007 to 2019 in Energy Law. My practice included representing large commercial clients
before the utility regulatory commissions in Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, and
Louisiana in matters ranging from general rate cases to renewable energy programs. I
joined the energy department at Walmart in September 2019 as Senior Manager, Energy
Services. My Witness Qualifications Statement is attached as Exhibit LVP-1.
15 Q. HAVE YOU PREVIOUSLY SUBMITTED TESTIMONY BEFORE THE CORPORATION
COMMISSION OF OKLAHOMA ("COMMISSION")?
A. Yes, I testified in Cause No. PUD 201900048.
Q. HAVE YOU PREVIOUSLY SUBMITTED TESTIMONY BEFORE OTHER STATE REGULATORY
COMMISSIONS?
A. Yes, I have submitted testimony with State Regulatory Commissions for Virginia,
Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Florida, and Michigan. I have also
Responsive Testimony of Lisa V. Perry
Walmart Inc.
OCC Cause No. PUD 202000021
Page 2
provided legal representation for customer stakeholders before the State Regulatory
Commissions for Colorado, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and New Mexico in the cases listed
under "Commission Dockets" in Exhibit LVP-1.
Q. ARE YOU SPONSORING EXHIBITS IN YOUR TESTIMONY?
A. Yes. I am sponsoring the exhibits listed in the Table of Contents.
Q. PLEASE BRIEFLY DESCRIBE WALMART'S OPERATIONS IN OKLAHOMA.
A. As shown on Walmart's website, Walmart operates 135 retail units and two distribution
centers and employs over 32,000 associates in Oklahoma. In fiscal year ending 2020,
Walmart purchased $491.8 million worth of goods and services from Oklahoma-based
suppliers, supporting over 37,000 supplier jobs. 1
Q. PLEASE BRIEFLY DESCRIBE WALMART'S OPERATIONS WITHIN OKLAHOMA GAS AND
ELECTRIC COMPANY'S SERVICE TERRITORY.
A. Walmart has 50 stores, a distribution center, and related facilities that take service from
Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or "the Company"), primarily on the Power
and Light Time-of-Use("PL-TOU SL5").
16
II. Purpose of Testimony and Summary of Recommendations
Q. WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF YOUR TESTIMONY?
A. The purpose of my testimony is to respond to OG&E's Application filed with the
1 http://corporate.walmart.com/our-story/locations/united-states/oklahoma
