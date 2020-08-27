OGE Energy : PUD 202000021 - Responsive Testimony Walmart Perry

Responsive Testimony of Lisa V. Perry

Walmart Inc.

OCC Cause No. PUD 202000021

Page 1

1 I. Introduction

Q. PLEASE STATE YOUR NAME, BUSINESS ADDRESS, AND OCCUPATION.

A. My name is Lisa V. Perry. My business address is 2001 SE 10th St., Bentonville, AR

72716. I am employed by Walmart Inc. as Senior Manager, Energy Services.

Q. ON WHOSE BEHALF ARE YOU TESTIFYING IN THIS DOCKET?

A. I am testifying on behalf of Walmart Inc. ("Walmart").

Q. PLEASE DESCRIBE YOUR EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE.

A. I received a J.D. in 1999 and a LL.M. in Taxation in 2000 from the University of Florida

Levin College of Law. From 2001 to 2019, I was in private practice with an emphasis from

2007 to 2019 in Energy Law. My practice included representing large commercial clients

before the utility regulatory commissions in Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, and

Louisiana in matters ranging from general rate cases to renewable energy programs. I

joined the energy department at Walmart in September 2019 as Senior Manager, Energy