OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Ann Bulkley

Our financial advisory activities include buy- and sell-side merger, acquisition, and

assessments; market entry and exit analysis; corporate and business unit strategy

divestiture assignments; due diligence and valuation assignments; project and corporate

finance services; and transaction support services. In addition, we provide litigation support

services on a wide range of financial and economic issues on behalf of clients throughout

North America.

Q. Please describe the purpose of your testimony.

A. The purpose of my testimony is to present evidence and provide a recommendation

regarding the appropriate Return on Equity ("ROE") 1 in this proceeding and to provide an

assessment of the capital structure to be used for ratemaking purposes.

Q. Was your testimony, including associated exhibits, prepared by you or under your

control and direction?

A. Yes. My analyses and recommendations are supported by the data presented in Exhibit

AEB-2 through Exhibit AEB-14, which were prepared by me or under my direction.

Q. How is the remainder of your testimony organized?

A. Section II provides a summary of my analyses and conclusions. Section III reviews the

regulatory guidelines pertinent to the development of the cost of capital. Section IV

discusses current and projected capital market conditions and the effect of those conditions