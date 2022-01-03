OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Bryan Scott

Cause No. PUD 202100164

on behalf of

RATES, CHARGES, AND TARIFFS FOR RETAIL

AUTHORIZING APPLICANT TO MODIFY ITS

) CAUSE NO. PUD 202100164

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

Cause No. PUD 202100164

testimony before the Arkansas Public Service Commission, the Louisiana Public Service

testimony on behalf of PSO in proceedings before this Commission. I have also submitted

201800074, 201800140, 202100018, and 202100159. I have previously submitted

A. Yes. I have previously filed testimony on behalf of OG&E in Cause Nos. PUD 200800398,

Q. Have you previously filed testimony before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission

costing, rate administration and regulatory issues for over 42 years.

International. I joined OG&E in March 2008. I have been involved with electricity pricing,

AEP to become a consultant with B&B Consulting International and then with UtiliPoint

the deregulated market in Texas (AEP assumed control of CSW in 2000). In 2002, I left

Manager of Texas Retail Pricing for American Electric Power ("AEP") in preparation for

as Senior Project Manager for Pricing Development for CSW. In 2000, I became the

company for PSO at that time). In 1995, I became responsible for new pricing programs

("CSW") Rates Department as Manager of Pricing and Costing (CSW was the holding

various positions in its Rates Department. In 1994, I joined the Central and South West

I began working at Public Service Company of Oklahoma ("PSO") in 1979 where I held

A. I graduated from the University of Tulsa with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics.

the development of rates for each of the services provided to our customers.

Director of Pricing and Load Analysis. In that capacity, I am responsible for overseeing

A. I am employed by Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or "Company") as the

A. My name is Bryan J. Scott. My business address is 321 N. Harvey Ave., Oklahoma City,

1 Commission, the Public Utility Commission of Texas, and the Federal Energy Regulatory 2 Commission. 3

Q. What is the purpose of your testimony? A. The primary purpose of my testimony is to support the allocation of the Oklahoma

6 jurisdictional revenue requirement among customer classes as recommended by OG&E in 7 this Cause. 8 9 REVENUE ALLOCATION

Q. What is revenue allocation and what role does it play in the development of proposed rates?

11rates?

12 A. In its simplest form, rate design is the process of pricing the services offered OG&E's

13 customers so as to produce the revenues needed to pay for the costs of providing those 14 services. That process begins with the identification of the costs assigned to each customer 15 class in a Cost of Service Study ("COSS"); and revenue allocation is the process of 16 adjusting results of the COSS to establish the target revenue requirement for each class or 17 group of retail customers. The pricing process then establishes rates for each tariffed 18 service so as to collect the targeted revenue requirement. 19 As can be seen in Chart 1 below, the Minimum Filing Requirements package for 20 OG&E's Application in this Cause includes schedules and work papers which provide in 21 detail the information the Company uses to develop the proposed rates for each of the 22 tariffed services offered to our customers. As seen below, Revenue Allocation is one of 23 the final, primary inputs which the Company considers when developing the pricing for 24 those tariffs.