OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Gwin Cash

Cause No. PUD 202100164

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

Yes. I have testified before the OCC in the following Causes:

("OCC") or any other regulatory commission?

22 Q. Have you previously testified before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission

Mathematics with a Specialization in Computing from the University of California, Los

in OG&E's Customer Service department. I received a Bachelor of Science in Applied

Analyst in OG&E's Sales and Customer Support department and as a Workforce Analyst

reporting. Prior to joining OG&E's regulatory department I worked as a Senior Business

are intended. Additional duties include computing rider factors and monthly retail revenue

commissions and ensuring consistent application of these tariffs in the manner which they

responsibilities include maintaining OG&E's tariffs on file with the regulatory

operating and maintaining the Cost of Service model. My Rate Administration

My Cost of Service responsibilities include oversight of the department's responsibility for

and in July of 2017 I assumed additional responsibilities as the manager of Cost of Service.

Company's regulatory department in January 2015 as the Rate Administration Manager

A. I have worked for OG&E in various capacities for 20 years. Most recently I joined the

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or "Company"). My business address is

My name is Gwin Cash. I am the Manager of Cost of Service and Rate Administration for

1 Q. Please state your name, position, by whom you are employed, and your business

1 I have also testified before the Arkansas Public Service Commission in the 2 following Dockets: 3 • 19-017-TF, 4 • 19-013-U 5 • 18-046-FR, 6 • and 16-057-U. 7

Q. What is the purpose of your testimony? A. The purpose of my direct testimony is to support the Company's cost-of-service study ("COSS") and the resulting update to the Oklahoma retail jurisdictional and class

11 allocations. 12 13 I. COST OF SERVICE STUDY RESULTS

14 Q. Please provide a brief summary of the results of the update to the Oklahoma retail

15 jurisdictional and class revenue requirements? 16 A. The COSS reveals that Oklahoma retail revenues are deficient by $163.5 million. The 17 impact to the class revenue requirements are as follows: Residential revenues are deficient 18 by $84.3 million; General Service revenues are deficient by $13.9 million; Power & Light 19 revenues are deficient by $27.8 million, Large Power & Light revenues are deficient by 20 $16.4 million; and all other classes are deficient by $21.2 million. 21

22 Q. Please provide a brief summary of the results of the update to the Oklahoma retail

23 jurisdictional allocators as computed in the COSS. 24 A. The Production Demand allocator is 91.39% and the Transmission Demand and 25 Transmission Demand SPP allocators are 79.60% and 91.19%, respectively. 26

27 Q. How do these results compare with the final jurisdictional allocators from the