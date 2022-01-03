Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Gwin Cash

01/03/2022 | 12:09pm EST
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

) CAUSE NO. PUD 202100164

AUTHORIZING APPLICANT TO MODIFY ITS

)

RATES, CHARGES, AND TARIFFS FOR RETAIL

)

ELECTRIC SERVICE IN OKLAHOMA

)

Direct Testimony

of

Gwin Cash

on behalf of

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company

December 30, 2021

Direct Testimony of Gwin Cash

Page 1 of 14

Cause No. PUD 202100164

Gwin Cash

Direct Testimony

1 Q. Please state your name, position, by whom you are employed, and your business

2

address.

3

A.

My name is Gwin Cash. I am the Manager of Cost of Service and Rate Administration for

4

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or "Company"). My business address is

5

321 N. Harvey, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73102.

6

  1. Q. Please summarize your professional qualifications and educational background.
  2. A. I have worked for OG&E in various capacities for 20 years. Most recently I joined the

9

Company's regulatory department in January 2015 as the Rate Administration Manager

10

and in July of 2017 I assumed additional responsibilities as the manager of Cost of Service.

11

My Cost of Service responsibilities include oversight of the department's responsibility for

12

operating and maintaining the Cost of Service model. My Rate Administration

13

responsibilities include maintaining OG&E's tariffs on file with the regulatory

14

commissions and ensuring consistent application of these tariffs in the manner which they

15

are intended. Additional duties include computing rider factors and monthly retail revenue

16

reporting. Prior to joining OG&E's regulatory department I worked as a Senior Business

17

Analyst in OG&E's Sales and Customer Support department and as a Workforce Analyst

18

in OG&E's Customer Service department. I received a Bachelor of Science in Applied

19

Mathematics with a Specialization in Computing from the University of California, Los

20

Angeles in 1999.

21

22 Q. Have you previously testified before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission

23

("OCC") or any other regulatory commission?

24

A.

Yes. I have testified before the OCC in the following Causes:

25

PUD 202100072

26

PUD 202100021,

27

PUD 201800140,

28

PUD 201700496,

29

and PUD 201500273.

Direct Testimony of Gwin Cash

Page 2 of 14

Cause No. PUD 202100164

1

I have also testified before the Arkansas Public Service Commission in the

2

following Dockets:

3

19-017-TF,

4

19-013-U

5

18-046-FR,

6

and 16-057-U.

7

  1. Q. What is the purpose of your testimony?
  2. A. The purpose of my direct testimony is to support the Company's cost-of-service study
  3. ("COSS") and the resulting update to the Oklahoma retail jurisdictional and class

11

allocations.

12

13

I. COST OF SERVICE STUDY RESULTS

14 Q. Please provide a brief summary of the results of the update to the Oklahoma retail

15

jurisdictional and class revenue requirements?

16

A.

The COSS reveals that Oklahoma retail revenues are deficient by $163.5 million. The

17

impact to the class revenue requirements are as follows: Residential revenues are deficient

18

by $84.3 million; General Service revenues are deficient by $13.9 million; Power & Light

19

revenues are deficient by $27.8 million, Large Power & Light revenues are deficient by

20

$16.4 million; and all other classes are deficient by $21.2 million.

21

22 Q. Please provide a brief summary of the results of the update to the Oklahoma retail

23

jurisdictional allocators as computed in the COSS.

24

A.

The Production Demand allocator is 91.39% and the Transmission Demand and

25

Transmission Demand SPP allocators are 79.60% and 91.19%, respectively.

26

27 Q. How do these results compare with the final jurisdictional allocators from the

28

Company's last general rate case, Cause No. PUD 201800140?

29

A.

The allocators have remained relatively flat.

The current production allocator is 0.08%

30

higher than the final production allocator from Cause No. PUD 201800140 filing which

31

was 91.31%. The current Transmission Demand and Transmission Demand SPP allocators

Direct Testimony of Gwin Cash

Page 3 of 14

Cause No. PUD 202100164

1

are 0.08% and 0.16% higher than the final transmission allocators from the 18-140 filing

2

which were 79.52% and 91.03%. Table 1 shows a side-by-side comparison of the results

3

of the two cases.

Table 1

PUD

PUD

202100164

201800140

Difference

Production Demand

91.39%

91.31%

0.08%

Transmission Demand

79.60%

79.52%

0.08%

Transmission Demand SPP

91.19%

91.03%

0.16%

  1. COST OF SERVICE STUDIES General Explanation of a Cost of Service Study
  1. Q. What is a cost of service study?
  2. A. A COSS is used to determine the revenue requirement to be recovered from a utility

6

company's jurisdictional and individual customer classes. In the COSS, historical pro

7

forma test year embedded costs are either allocated or directly assigned to the jurisdiction

8

and customer classes.

9

  1. Q. What sources are used for the historical costs in a cost of service study?
  2. A. Cost of service studies rely on the utility company's historic, or embedded, statements of

12

revenue, number of customers, energy sales, accounting reports, engineering records,

13

customer billing records, and load survey data. Investor-owned electric utilities in

14

Oklahoma are required by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") to keep

15

their accounting records according to the "Uniform System of Accounts for Public Utilities

16

and Licensees" ("USOA"), CFR Title 18, Subchapter C, Part 101. The OCC adopted the

17

USOA requirements as well (see OAC 165:35-27-4(a)). The USOA sets the guidelines for

18

recording assets, liabilities, income, and expenses into various accounts. Embedded costs

19

are used as the basis for FERC Form 1 annual reports prescribed by FERC.

Direct Testimony of Gwin Cash

Page 4 of 14

Cause No. PUD 202100164

  1. Q. Please describe how a cost of service study is structured.
  2. A. The cost of service study is designed to determine a revenue requirement. The components

3

of the revenue requirement within the COSS model are summarized in Chart 1.

Chart 1

Components of a Cost of Service Study

Gross Plant

x

Investment

+

Other

Components

Accumulated Reserve for Depreciation

ADIT andOther

Deductions

Depreciation

=

Depreciation

Rate

Expense

+

O&M and A&G

+

Taxes

Adjustments and

Credits

=

Net

x

Rate Base

+

Rate

=

Amount

of Return

of Return

=

Total Revenue

Requirement

4 Q. What type of costs and cost components are included in the cost of service studies you

5

are sponsoring?

6

A.

Fixed costs and variable costs are two types of broad cost categories included in cost of

7

service studies. Fixed costs are costs that do not vary with output, remain constant in the

8

short run and include capital costs, return, depreciation expense, income taxes, property

9

taxes, and some operation and maintenance ("O&M") expense. Variable costs are costs

10

that vary with output which include fuel costs, purchased power and some O&M expense.

11

Additionally, there are sub-components of the fixed and variable costs. These

12

include directly assigned costs that are incurred to serve a particular customer or class of

13

service (street lighting, dedicated substation circuits, etc.) and what are called joint or

Direct Testimony of Gwin Cash

Page 5 of 14

Cause No. PUD 202100164

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

