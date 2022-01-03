Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of James Fenno

01/03/2022 | 12:09pm EST
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

)

AUTHORIZING APPLICANT TO MODIFY ITS

) CAUSE NO. PUD 202100164

RATES, CHARGES, AND TARIFFS FOR RETAIL

)

ELECTRIC SERVICE IN OKLAHOMA

)

Direct Testimony

of

James G. Fenno

on behalf of

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company

December 30, 2021

Direct Testimony of James G. Fenno

Page 1 of 9

Cause No. PUD 202100164

James G. Fenno

Direct Testimony

  1. Q. Please state your name and business address.
  2. A. My name is James G. Fenno. My business address is 321 North Harvey Avenue, Oklahoma

3

City, Oklahoma 73102.

4

  1. Q. Please summarize your educational background and professional qualifications.
  2. A. I earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Central Oklahoma. I

7

joined OG&E in August 2009 as a Property Accountant, since then I have worked in several

8

roles within the Company. During my time at OG&E, I have been involved in multiple

9

rate cases and rider applications in both Oklahoma and Arkansas jurisdictions. I have

10

prepared work papers and schedules for these applications. Currently, I am a Senior

11

Regulatory Accountant in the Regulatory Affairs group.

12

  1. Q. Have you testified previously before this Commission?
  2. A. No. I ask that the Commission accept my credentials.
  3. Q. What is the purpose of your testimony?
  4. A. The purpose of my testimony is to sponsor the pro forma adjustments to the test year rate

17

base in this Cause and explain why these adjustments are appropriate. The Company

18

utilized a historical test year ending September 2021 with pro forma adjustments through

19

March 2022.

20

  1. Q. What is the importance of the rate base pro forma adjustments in this proceeding?
  2. A. The pro forma adjusted level of rate base is necessary to allow the Company to earn a rate

23

of return on an adequate level of rate base.

24

  1. Q. Why are rate base pro forma adjustments to a test year necessary?
  2. A. The Company makes adjustments to the test year books to design rates which reflect the
  3. appropriate level of rate base the utility expects to experience, prospectively. The

28

Company utilizes a historic test year with pro forma adjustments reflecting reasonably

Direct Testimony of James G. Fenno

Page 2 of 9

Cause No. PUD 202100164

1

known and measurable changes. Some of these adjustments include the removal of

2

expenditures that are recovered elsewhere or the addition of expenditures that did not occur

3

during the test year but will occur during the pro forma period.

4

5

PRO FORMA ADJUSTMENTS TO RATE BASE

6 Q. What section of the Minimum Filing Requirements contains the adjustments made to

7

rate base?

8

A.

Section B contains schedules and the supporting workpapers which present the elements

9

of the rate base for the test year and adjustments to the test year rate base. Table 1 below

10

shows the rate base adjustments and gives a description of each one. The rate base

11

essentially represents the investment in facilities, equipment and other equipment used to

12

provide service. The largest component of the rate base is plant in service. The pro forma

13

adjusted rate base is multiplied by a proposed rate of return to arrive at the return

14

requirement for capital investment. This return requirement represents a portion of the

15

overall revenue requirement.

Table 1 - Pro Forma Adjustments to Rate Base

Pro Forma

Rate Base Description

Adjustment

WP B 3-1

Arkansas AFUDC Adjustment

WP B 3-3

Adjusts Test Year End CWIP balance for projects with completion after

March 2022

WP B 3-4

Fuel Inventories

WP B 3-5

Gas in Storage

WP B 3-6

Adjusts CWIP for projects transferred to Plant in Service completed by

March 2022

WP B 3-7

Adjusts Test Year Plant in Service for New Projects started after Test Year

End and completed by March 2022

WP B 3-8

Materials and Supplies

WP B 3-9

Cash Working Capital

WP B 3-10

Prepayments

Direct Testimony of James G. Fenno

Page 3 of 9

Cause No. PUD 202100164

WP B 3-11

Plant Held for Future Use

WP B 3-12

Transmission Investments Recovered from Other Load Serving Entities

WP B 3-13

Adjust Accumulated Depreciation through March 2022

WP B 3-14

Accumulated Deferred Income Tax through March 2022

WP B 3-15

Regulatory Assets & Liabilities

WP B 3-16

Accumulated Depreciation Differential between FERC and Oklahoma

Approved rates

1 Q. Please explain WP B 3-1,pro forma adjustment to Arkansas Allowance for Funds

2

Used During Construction ("AFUDC").

3

A.

There is a difference between how the Arkansas Public Service Commission and the

4

Oklahoma Corporation Commission calculate AFUDC. Arkansas placed a jurisdictional

5

cap on AFUDC that does not apply to Oklahoma. In order to accurately reflect the AFUDC

6

calculated and booked for the Oklahoma jurisdiction, an adjustment must be made to add

7

back plant in service. This adjustment increases plant in service by $4,837,011 and

8

increases accumulated depreciation by $643,553 resulting in an increase to Net Plant of

9

$4,193,458.

10

11 Q. Please explain WP B 3-3,pro forma adjustment to remove certain project construction

12

costs.

13

A.

This adjustment removes costs for construction projects that will not be completed by the

14

end of the six months post-test year or are reimbursable by a third party. This adjustment

15

is a reduction of $83,974,203 to construction work in progress ("CWIP").

16

  1. Q. Please explain WP B 3-4,pro forma adjustment to Coal and Oil Inventory.
  2. A. The Company is requesting a 13-month average for coal inventory because it reflects the

19

variable nature of the inventory balance during the test year. The total adjustment increases

20

coal inventory by $5,515,633 resulting in an ending balance of $36,184,091. Additionally,

21

OG&E recommends a 13-month average of the oil inventory account balance. This

22

adjustment decreases oil inventory by $484,511 resulting in an ending balance of $947,227.

23

The total adjustment increases rate base by $5,031,122.

Direct Testimony of James G. Fenno

Page 4 of 9

Cause No. PUD 202100164

  1. Q. Please explain WP B 3-5,pro forma adjustment to Gas in Storage Inventory.
  2. A. OG&E recommends a 13-month average which will result in a decrease to Gas in Storage

3

inventory of $1,276,770 and an ending balance of $1,575,415.

4

5 Q. Does the Company request fuel inventory levels to be updated at the end of six months

6

post-test year?

7

A.

Yes, the Company will update coal, oil, and natural gas inventory levels at that time, using

8

the 13-month average ending March 31, 2022 for each.

9

10 Q. Please explain WP B 3-6 and WP B 3-7,pro forma adjustments to increase plant in

11

service.

12

A.

The Company analyzed certain projects that were budgeted for the pro forma test year

13

period and determined which projects would likely be in service by March 31, 2022, which

14

is within six months of the test year end. Adjustment B 3-6 first removes the balance of

15

CWIP related to uncompleted projects from the pro forma test year (which reduces CWIP

16

by $165,305,903) and then adds back in CWIP for projects that were not completed by the

17

end of the test year but will be completed by the end of the pro forma year ending March

18

31, 2022 and transferred to plant (which increases plant in service by $283,152,306).

19

Adjustment B 3-7 adjusts plant in service for new projects that started after the test year

20

end and will be completed by the end of the pro forma period. WP B 3-7 increases plant

21

in service by $134,725,891. The total adjustment for WP B 3-6 and B 3-7 increases rate

22

base by $252,572,294. During this proceeding the Company will update this pro forma to

23

reflect actual costs for plant completed and in service as of March 31, 2022.

24

  1. Q. Please explain WP B 3-8,pro forma adjustment to materials and supplies.
  2. A. This adjustment is made to account for the fluctuating cost of materials and supplies. The
  3. Company proposes adjusting materials and supplies to a 13-month average, which

28

represents an appropriate level on an ongoing basis. This adjustment results in an increase

29

to rate base of $2,040,361.

Direct Testimony of James G. Fenno

Page 5 of 9

Cause No. PUD 202100164

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

OGE Energy Corporation published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 17:08:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
