OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of James Fenno

inventory of $1,276,770 and an ending balance of $1,575,415.

5 Q. Does the Company request fuel inventory levels to be updated at the end of six months

the 13-month average ending March 31, 2022 for each.

Yes, the Company will update coal, oil, and natural gas inventory levels at that time, using

10 Q. Please explain WP B 3-6 and WP B 3-7,pro forma adjustments to increase plant in

11 service.

12 A. The Company analyzed certain projects that were budgeted for the pro forma test year

13 period and determined which projects would likely be in service by March 31, 2022, which

14 is within six months of the test year end. Adjustment B 3-6 first removes the balance of

15 CWIP related to uncompleted projects from the pro forma test year (which reduces CWIP

16 by $165,305,903) and then adds back in CWIP for projects that were not completed by the

17 end of the test year but will be completed by the end of the pro forma year ending March

18 31, 2022 and transferred to plant (which increases plant in service by $283,152,306).

19 Adjustment B 3-7 adjusts plant in service for new projects that started after the test year

20 end and will be completed by the end of the pro forma period. WP B 3-7 increases plant

21 in service by $134,725,891. The total adjustment for WP B 3-6 and B 3-7 increases rate

22 base by $252,572,294. During this proceeding the Company will update this pro forma to

23 reflect actual costs for plant completed and in service as of March 31, 2022.