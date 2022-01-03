OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of James Fenno
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF
)
OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
)
FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION
)
AUTHORIZING APPLICANT TO MODIFY ITS
) CAUSE NO. PUD 202100164
RATES, CHARGES, AND TARIFFS FOR RETAIL
)
ELECTRIC SERVICE IN OKLAHOMA
)
Direct Testimony
of
James G. Fenno
on behalf of
Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company
December 30, 2021
Direct Testimony of James G. Fenno
Page 1 of 9
Cause No. PUD 202100164
James G. Fenno
Direct Testimony
Q. Please state your name and business address.
A. My name is James G. Fenno. My business address is 321 North Harvey Avenue, Oklahoma
3
City, Oklahoma 73102.
4
Q. Please summarize your educational background and professional qualifications.
A. I earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Central Oklahoma. I
7
joined OG&E in August 2009 as a Property Accountant, since then I have worked in several
8
roles within the Company. During my time at OG&E, I have been involved in multiple
9
rate cases and rider applications in both Oklahoma and Arkansas jurisdictions. I have
10
prepared work papers and schedules for these applications. Currently, I am a Senior
11
Regulatory Accountant in the Regulatory Affairs group.
12
Q. Have you testified previously before this Commission?
A. No. I ask that the Commission accept my credentials.
Q. What is the purpose of your testimony?
A. The purpose of my testimony is to sponsor the pro forma adjustments to the test year rate
17
base in this Cause and explain why these adjustments are appropriate. The Company
18
utilized a historical test year ending September 2021 with
pro forma adjustments through
19
March 2022.
20
Q. What is the importance of the rate base pro forma adjustments in this proceeding?
A. The pro forma adjusted level of rate base is necessary to allow the Company to earn a rate
23
of return on an adequate level of rate base.
24
Q. Why are rate base pro forma adjustments to a test year necessary?
A. The Company makes adjustments to the test year books to design rates which reflect the
appropriate level of rate base the utility expects to experience, prospectively. The
28
Company utilizes a historic test year with
pro forma adjustments reflecting reasonably
Direct Testimony of James G. Fenno
Page 2 of 9
Cause No. PUD 202100164
1
known and measurable changes. Some of these adjustments include the removal of
2
expenditures that are recovered elsewhere or the addition of expenditures that did not occur
3
during the test year but will occur during the
pro forma period.
4
5
PRO FORMA ADJUSTMENTS TO RATE BASE
6 Q. What section of the Minimum Filing Requirements contains the adjustments made to
7
rate base?
8
A.
Section B contains schedules and the supporting workpapers which present the elements
9
of the rate base for the test year and adjustments to the test year rate base. Table 1 below
10
shows the rate base adjustments and gives a description of each one. The rate base
11
essentially represents the investment in facilities, equipment and other equipment used to
12
provide service. The largest component of the rate base is plant in service. The
pro forma
13
adjusted rate base is multiplied by a proposed rate of return to arrive at the return
14
requirement for capital investment. This return requirement represents a portion of the
15
overall revenue requirement.
Table 1 - Pro Forma Adjustments to Rate Base
Pro Forma
Rate Base Description
Adjustment
WP B 3-1
Arkansas AFUDC Adjustment
WP B 3-3
Adjusts Test Year End CWIP balance for projects with completion after
March 2022
WP B 3-4
Fuel Inventories
WP B 3-5
Gas in Storage
WP B 3-6
Adjusts CWIP for projects transferred to Plant in Service completed by
March 2022
WP B 3-7
Adjusts Test Year Plant in Service for New Projects started after Test Year
End and completed by March 2022
WP B 3-8
Materials and Supplies
WP B 3-9
Cash Working Capital
WP B 3-10
Prepayments
Direct Testimony of James G. Fenno
Page 3 of 9
Cause No. PUD 202100164
WP B 3-11
Plant Held for Future Use
WP B 3-12
Transmission Investments Recovered from Other Load Serving Entities
WP B 3-13
Adjust Accumulated Depreciation through March 2022
WP B 3-14
Accumulated Deferred Income Tax through March 2022
WP B 3-15
Regulatory Assets & Liabilities
WP B 3-16
Accumulated Depreciation Differential between FERC and Oklahoma
Approved rates
1 Q. Please explain WP B 3-1, pro forma adjustment to Arkansas Allowance for Funds
2
Used During Construction ("AFUDC").
3
A.
There is a difference between how the Arkansas Public Service Commission and the
4
Oklahoma Corporation Commission calculate AFUDC. Arkansas placed a jurisdictional
5
cap on AFUDC that does not apply to Oklahoma. In order to accurately reflect the AFUDC
6
calculated and booked for the Oklahoma jurisdiction, an adjustment must be made to add
7
back plant in service. This adjustment increases plant in service by $4,837,011 and
8
increases accumulated depreciation by $643,553 resulting in an increase to Net Plant of
9
$4,193,458.
10
11 Q. Please explain WP B 3-3, pro forma adjustment to remove certain project construction
12
costs.
13
A.
This adjustment removes costs for construction projects that will not be completed by the
14
end of the six months post-test year or are reimbursable by a third party. This adjustment
15
is a reduction of $83,974,203 to construction work in progress ("CWIP").
16
Q. Please explain WP B 3-4, pro forma adjustment to Coal and Oil Inventory.
A. The Company is requesting a 13-month average for coal inventory because it reflects the
19
variable nature of the inventory balance during the test year. The total adjustment increases
20
coal inventory by $5,515,633 resulting in an ending balance of $36,184,091. Additionally,
21
OG&E recommends a 13-month average of the oil inventory account balance. This
22
adjustment decreases oil inventory by $484,511 resulting in an ending balance of $947,227.
23
The total adjustment increases rate base by $5,031,122.
Direct Testimony of James G. Fenno
Page 4 of 9
Cause No. PUD 202100164
Q. Please explain WP B 3-5, pro forma adjustment to Gas in Storage Inventory.
A. OG&E recommends a 13-month average which will result in a decrease to Gas in Storage
3
inventory of $1,276,770 and an ending balance of $1,575,415.
4
5 Q. Does the Company request fuel inventory levels to be updated at the end of six months
6
post-test year?
7
A.
Yes, the Company will update coal, oil, and natural gas inventory levels at that time, using
8
the 13-month average ending March 31, 2022 for each.
9
10 Q. Please explain WP B 3-6 and WP B 3-7, pro forma adjustments to increase plant in
11
service.
12
A.
The Company analyzed certain projects that were budgeted for the
pro forma test year
13
period and determined which projects would likely be in service by March 31, 2022, which
14
is within six months of the test year end. Adjustment B 3-6 first removes the balance of
15
CWIP related to uncompleted projects from the
pro forma test year (which reduces CWIP
16
by $165,305,903) and then adds back in CWIP for projects that were not completed by the
17
end of the test year but will be completed by the end of the
pro forma year ending March
18
31, 2022 and transferred to plant (which increases plant in service by $283,152,306).
19
Adjustment B 3-7 adjusts plant in service for new projects that started after the test year
20
end and will be completed by the end of the
pro forma period. WP B 3-7 increases plant
21
in service by $134,725,891. The total adjustment for WP B 3-6 and B 3-7 increases rate
22
base by $252,572,294. During this proceeding the Company will update this
pro forma to
23
reflect actual costs for plant completed and in service as of March 31, 2022.
24
Q. Please explain WP B 3-8, pro forma adjustment to materials and supplies.
A. This adjustment is made to account for the fluctuating cost of materials and supplies. The
Company proposes adjusting materials and supplies to a 13-month average, which
28
represents an appropriate level on an ongoing basis. This adjustment results in an increase
29
to rate base of $2,040,361.
Direct Testimony of James G. Fenno
Page 5 of 9
Cause No. PUD 202100164
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
OGE Energy Corporation published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 17:08:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
