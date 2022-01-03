OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Jason De Stigter
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF
)
OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
)
FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION
) CAUSE NO. PUD 202100164
AUTHORIZING APPLICANT TO MODIFY ITS
)
RATES, CHARGES, AND TARIFFS FOR RETAIL
)
ELECTRIC SERVICE IN OKLAHOMA
)
Direct Testimony
of
Jason D. De Stigter
on behalf of
Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company
December 30, 2021
Direct Testimony of Jason D. De Stigter
Page 1 of 45
Cause No. PUD 202100164
Q1. Please state your name and business address.
A1. My name is Jason De Stigter, and my business address is 9400 Ward Parkway, Kansas
Q2. By whom are you employed and in what capacity?
A2. I am employed by 1898 & Co. as a Director, and lead the Utility Investment Planning team
7
as part of our Utility Consulting Practice. 1898 & Co. was established as the consulting
8
and technology consulting division of Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc.
9
("Burns & McDonnell") in 2019. 1898 & Co. is a nationwide network of over 250
10
consulting professionals serving the Manufacturing & Industrial, Oil & Gas, Power
11
Generation, Transmission & Distribution, Transportation, and Water industries.
12
Burns & McDonnell has been in business since 1898, serving multiple industries, including
13
the electric power industry. Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of more
14
than 8,300 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants, and
15
entrepreneurs with more than 40 offices across the country and throughout the world.
Q3. Briefly describe your educational background and certifications.
A3. I have received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering and a Bachelor's in Business
18
Administration from Dordt College, now called Dordt University. I am a registered
19
Professional Engineer in the state of Kansas.
Direct Testimony of Jason D. De Stigter
Page 2 of 45
Cause No. PUD 202100164
Q4. Please briefly describe your professional experience and duties at 1898 & Co.
A4. I am a professional engineer with 14 years of experience providing consulting services to
3
electric utilities. I have extensive experience in asset management, capital planning and
4
optimization, risk and resiliency assessments and analysis, asset failure analysis, and
5
business case development for utility clients. I have been involved in numerous studies
6
modeling risk for utility industry clients. These studies have included risk and economic
7
analysis engagements for several multi-billion-dollar capital projects and large utility
8
systems. In my role as a project manager, I have worked on and overseen risk and resiliency
9
analysis consulting studies on a variety of electric power transmission and distribution
10
assets, including developing complex and innovative risk and resiliency analysis models.
11
My primary responsibilities are business development and project delivery within the
12
Utility Consulting Practice with a focus on developing risk and resiliency-based business
13
cases for large capital projects/programs.
14
Prior to joining 1898 & Co. and Burns & McDonnell, I served as a Principal Consultant at
15
Black & Veatch inside their Asset Management Practice performing similar studies to the
16
effort performed for Oklahoma Gas & Electric ("OG&E").
Q5. Have you previously testified before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission?
A5. I have not testified before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission; I ask that my
credentials be accepted. I provided written, rebuttal, and oral testimony on behalf of
Indianapolis Power & Light, now AES Indiana, before the Indiana Utility Regulatory
21
Commission. Additionally, I provided written and rebuttal testimony on behalf of Tampa
22
Electric Company before the Florida Public Service Commission. I have also supported
Direct Testimony of Jason D. De Stigter
Page 3 of 45
Cause No. PUD 202100164
1
many other regulatory filings. I have also testified in front the Alaska Senate Resources
2
Committee.
Q6. Are you sponsoring any attachments in support of your testimony?
A6. Yes, I am sponsoring the Grid Enhancement Plan Business Case for 2020 & 2021
5
Investments Report prepared by 1898 & Co. ("1898 & Co. Report"), which is included as
6
Direct Exhibit JDD-1.
7 Q7. Were your testimony and the attachment identified above prepared or assembled by
8
you or under your direction or supervision?
9
A7.
Yes.
10 Q8. What was the extent of your involvement in the preparation of the Grid Enhancement
11
Business Case?
12
A8.
I served as the 1898 & Co. project director on the OG&E Grid Enhancement Plan Business
13
Case Assessment. I worked directly with the OG&E Team involved in the investment
14
planning. I was responsible for the overall project and was involved in the development of
15
the business case assessment, as well as being the main author of the report.
16
2.0
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Q9. What is the purpose of your direct testimony in this proceeding?
A9. The purpose of my testimony is to summarize the results and methodology used by 1898
19
& Co. to develop a business case for OG&E's 2020 and 2021 Grid Enhancement Plan with
20
the following objectives:
Direct Testimony of Jason D. De Stigter
Page 4 of 45
Cause No. PUD 202100164
1
1.
Calculation of benefits from a customer centric perspective, mainly avoided future
2
costs and customer outages.
3
2.
Perform the business case evaluation using a bottoms-up approach to produce
4
business cases at the project, circuit, substation, and portfolio levels.
5
3.
Prepare the business case results using a revenue requirements methodology for
6
avoided reactive cost benefits excluding customer outage benefits.
7
Through my testimony, I will describe the integrated and comprehensive nature of the Grid
8
Enhancement Plan and how to understand the business case evaluation. I will describe the
9
two main approaches utilized to estimate benefits for grid investments, the data that served
10
as the foundation for the evaluation, and how benefits were mapped to investments. I will
11
also describe results of the business case assessment performed for OG&E. Finally, I
12
provide my conclusions and recommendations.
Q10. Please describe the assessment 1898 & Co. conducted for OG&E.
A10. 1898 & Co. developed a business case for the 2020 and 2021 Grid Enhancement Plan
15
investments developed by OG&E. 1898 & Co. utilized a risk and resiliency-based planning
16
approach to provide a business case for each Grid Enhancement investment. The evaluation
17
leverages 1898 & Co.'s AssetLens Analytics Engine, an asset investment planning tool to
18
evaluate the life-cycle benefits of replacing Transmission and Distribution (T&D)
19
infrastructure and deploying smart devices across the distribution system. Investment costs
20
for each of the investments were provided by OG&E.
Direct Testimony of Jason D. De Stigter
Page 5 of 45
Cause No. PUD 202100164
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
here.
