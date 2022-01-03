OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Jason De Stigter

Cause No. PUD 202100164

on behalf of

RATES, CHARGES, AND TARIFFS FOR RETAIL

AUTHORIZING APPLICANT TO MODIFY ITS

) CAUSE NO. PUD 202100164

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

Cause No. PUD 202100164

Professional Engineer in the state of Kansas.

Administration from Dordt College, now called Dordt University. I am a registered

A3. I have received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering and a Bachelor's in Business

Q3. Briefly describe your educational background and certifications.

entrepreneurs with more than 40 offices across the country and throughout the world.

than 8,300 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants, and

the electric power industry. Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of more

Burns & McDonnell has been in business since 1898, serving multiple industries, including

("Burns & McDonnell") in 2019. 1898 & Co. is a nationwide network of over 250

and technology consulting division of Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc.

as part of our Utility Consulting Practice. 1898 & Co. was established as the consulting

A2. I am employed by 1898 & Co. as a Director, and lead the Utility Investment Planning team

Q2. By whom are you employed and in what capacity?

A1. My name is Jason De Stigter, and my business address is 9400 Ward Parkway, Kansas

Q1. Please state your name and business address.

Cause No. PUD 202100164

Electric Company before the Florida Public Service Commission. I have also supported

Commission. Additionally, I provided written and rebuttal testimony on behalf of Tampa

Indianapolis Power & Light, now AES Indiana, before the Indiana Utility Regulatory

credentials be accepted. I provided written, rebuttal, and oral testimony on behalf of

A5. I have not testified before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission; I ask that my

Q5. Have you previously testified before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission?

Black & Veatch inside their Asset Management Practice performing similar studies to the

Prior to joining 1898 & Co. and Burns & McDonnell, I served as a Principal Consultant at

Utility Consulting Practice with a focus on developing risk and resiliency-based business

My primary responsibilities are business development and project delivery within the

assets, including developing complex and innovative risk and resiliency analysis models.

analysis consulting studies on a variety of electric power transmission and distribution

systems. In my role as a project manager, I have worked on and overseen risk and resiliency

analysis engagements for several multi-billion-dollar capital projects and large utility

modeling risk for utility industry clients. These studies have included risk and economic

business case development for utility clients. I have been involved in numerous studies

optimization, risk and resiliency assessments and analysis, asset failure analysis, and

electric utilities. I have extensive experience in asset management, capital planning and

A4. I am a professional engineer with 14 years of experience providing consulting services to

Q4. Please briefly describe your professional experience and duties at 1898 & Co.

1 many other regulatory filings. I have also testified in front the Alaska Senate Resources 2 Committee.

Q6. Are you sponsoring any attachments in support of your testimony? A6. Yes, I am sponsoring the Grid Enhancement Plan Business Case for 2020 & 2021

5 Investments Report prepared by 1898 & Co. ("1898 & Co. Report"), which is included as 6 Direct Exhibit JDD-1.

7 Q7. Were your testimony and the attachment identified above prepared or assembled by

8 you or under your direction or supervision? 9 A7. Yes.

10 Q8. What was the extent of your involvement in the preparation of the Grid Enhancement

11 Business Case? 12 A8. I served as the 1898 & Co. project director on the OG&E Grid Enhancement Plan Business 13 Case Assessment. I worked directly with the OG&E Team involved in the investment 14 planning. I was responsible for the overall project and was involved in the development of 15 the business case assessment, as well as being the main author of the report. 16 2.0 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Q9. What is the purpose of your direct testimony in this proceeding? A9. The purpose of my testimony is to summarize the results and methodology used by 1898

19 & Co. to develop a business case for OG&E's 2020 and 2021 Grid Enhancement Plan with 20 the following objectives: