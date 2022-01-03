OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Jason Thenmadathil

1 would be the use of a four-year average for short-term incentives to address the variable

2 nature of the expense.

3 2) Annualization adjustments recognize that some action occurred during the test

4 year that will be ongoing and must be captured on a prospective basis. An example of

5 such an adjustment would be the adjustment to payroll to account for salary increases and

6 employee levels by the end of the pro forma period. This annualization is necessary to

7 adjust payroll costs to a level reflecting the pro forma salary for the entire year.

8 3) Out of Period Adjustments consider known and measurable changes that occur

9 outside the end of the test year. An example of such an adjustment would be to decrease

10 pension expenses based on actuarial projections for 2021.

11 4) Certain adjustments remove costs that are unnecessary to provide electric service

12 to customers. An example of such an adjustment would be to remove costs related to

13 donations and contributions.

14 5) Adjustments to remove costs recovered elsewhere adjust the test year to reflect

15 any cost recovery that occurs outside of base rates. An example of such an adjustment

16 would be to remove fuel and purchased power related costs that are recovered through the

17 Fuel Adjustment Clause ("FAC") rider. This decrease is necessary to ensure that

18 customers are not double charged for fuel costs recovered through a separate recovery

19 mechanism.

20