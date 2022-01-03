Log in
OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Jason Thenmadathil

01/03/2022 | 12:09pm EST
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

) CAUSE NO. PUD 202100164

AUTHORIZING APPLICANT TO MODIFY ITS

)

RATES, CHARGES, AND TARIFFS FOR RETAIL

)

ELECTRIC SERVICE IN OKLAHOMA

)

Direct Testimony

of

Jason J. Thenmadathil

on behalf of

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company

December 30, 2021

Direct Testimony of Jason J. Thenmadathil

Page 1 of 18

Cause No. PUD 202100164

Jason Thenmadathil

Direct Testimony

  1. Q. Please state your name and business address.
  2. A. My name is Jason Thenmadathil. My business address is 321 North Harvey, Oklahoma

3

City, Oklahoma 73102.

4

  1. Q. By whom are you employed and in what capacity?
  2. A. I am employed by Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or "Company") as the

7

Manager of Regulatory Accounting.

8

  1. Q. Please summarize your educational background and professional qualifications.
  2. A. I received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Central
  3. Oklahoma. In 2005, I was employed by the Public Utility Division ("PUD") of the
  4. Oklahoma Corporation Commission ("Commission") as a Public Utility Regulatory

13

Analyst, and later was promoted to Coordinator. As a PUD analyst, I testified in various

14

utility cases filed by electric and gas companies, including rate cases and fuel prudence

15

reviews. In March 2010, I joined OG&E as a Senior Regulatory Accountant. In October

16

2017, I assumed additional responsibilities as the Supervisor of Regulatory Accounting

17

where I oversee the work of members of the Regulatory Accounting group, whose

18

responsibilities are to prepare the minimum filing requirements ("MFR") for rate cases and

19

determine revenue requirements for various rate filings. In May 2018, I was promoted to

20

Manager of Regulatory Accounting.

21

  1. Q. Have you testified previously before this Commission?
  2. A. Yes. As a witness for OG&E, I previously submitted testimony in Cause Nos. PUD

24

201500266,

201500273,

201600319,

201700261,

201700496,

201800084,

and

25

201800140.

26

  1. Q. What is the purpose of your testimony?
  2. A. The purpose of my testimony is to sponsor the pro forma adjustments to certain test year

29

expenses in this Cause and explain why these adjustments are appropriate.

The Company

Direct Testimony of Jason J. Thenmadathil

Page 2 of 18

Cause No. PUD 202100164

1

utilized a historical test year ending September 2021 with pro forma adjustments through

2

March 2022. I also support the Company's request to establish a regulatory asset for the

3

deferral of operation and maintenance (O&M) expenses associated with the deployment

4

and implementation of the SAP S/4 HANA Project.

5

6 Q. Do other witnesses from your team sponsor accounting pro forma adjustments in

7

this case?

8

A.

Yes, OG&E witness James Fenno sponsors adjustments to the rate base, while OG&E

9

witness Shelby Norton sponsors various expense related pro forma adjustments.

10

11

PRO FORMA ADJUSTMENTS

  1. Q. What is the importance of the pro forma adjustments in this proceeding?
  2. A. The Company's proposed pro forma adjustments are critical to establish fair, just, and

14

reasonable rates. The pro forma adjusted level of O&M expense is necessary to allow the

15

Company to cover operating costs on a going forward basis.

16

  1. Q. Why are pro forma adjustments to a test year necessary?
  2. A. The Company makes adjustments to the test year books to design rates which reflect

19

revenue, expense, and investment levels the utility expects to experience prospectively.

20

The Company utilizes a historic test year with pro forma adjustments reflecting

21

reasonably known and measurable changes. Some of these adjustments include: removal

22

of costs that are recovered elsewhere, costs that did not occur but are or will be normal

23

expenses going forward and cost adjustments that are determined by the Company or past

24

Commission orders to not be the customer's responsibility.

25

26

Q.

What are the general categories of pro forma adjustments proposed by the

27

Company?

28

A.

Pro forma adjustments fall into one of the following categories:

29

1)

Normalization Adjustments are made to rate base and expenses to offset unusual

30

levels of operations recorded during the test year. An example of such an adjustment

Direct Testimony of Jason J. Thenmadathil

Page 3 of 18

Cause No. PUD 202100164

1

would be the use of a four-year average for short-term incentives to address the variable

2

nature of the expense.

3

2)

Annualization adjustments recognize that some action occurred during the test

4

year that will be ongoing and must be captured on a prospective basis. An example of

5

such an adjustment would be the adjustment to payroll to account for salary increases and

6

employee levels by the end of the pro forma period. This annualization is necessary to

7

adjust payroll costs to a level reflecting the pro forma salary for the entire year.

8

3)

Out of Period Adjustments consider known and measurable changes that occur

9

outside the end of the test year. An example of such an adjustment would be to decrease

10

pension expenses based on actuarial projections for 2021.

11

4)

Certain adjustments remove costs that are unnecessary to provide electric service

12

to customers. An example of such an adjustment would be to remove costs related to

13

donations and contributions.

14

5)

Adjustments to remove costs recovered elsewhere adjust the test year to reflect

15

any cost recovery that occurs outside of base rates. An example of such an adjustment

16

would be to remove fuel and purchased power related costs that are recovered through the

17

Fuel

Adjustment Clause ("FAC") rider. This decrease is necessary to ensure that

18

customers are not double charged for fuel costs recovered through a separate recovery

19

mechanism.

20

21

INCOME STATEMENT

22 Q. What section of the Minimum Filing Requirements contains the adjustments made

23

to the Income Statement?

  1. A. Section H contains schedules and the supporting workpapers which present the elements
  2. of the income statement for the test year and associated adjustments. The income

26

statement calculates operating income by subtracting pro forma expense from pro forma

27

revenue to arrive at pro forma operating income. This level of operating income is

28

compared to the Company's requested level of operating income (the return requirement

29

on the Company's pro forma rate base) to arrive at a revenue excess or deficiency for the

30

utility.

Direct Testimony of Jason J. Thenmadathil

Page 4 of 18

Cause No. PUD 202100164

1

Pro Forma Adjustments to the Income Statement

  1. Q. What Pro Forma adjustments will you discuss?
  2. A. Chart 1 shows each of the expense pro forma adjustments and gives a description of each
  3. one.

Chart 1 - Pro Forma Adjustments to Operating Expense

Pro Forma Adjustment

Operating Expense Description

WP H 2-17

Ad Valorem Taxes

WP H 2-18

Pension and Other Post Retirement Benefits

WP H 2-19

Removal of SAP/S4 related expenses

WP H 2-21

Depreciation Expense

WP H 2-24

Energy Efficiency Program (EEP) Expense Removal

WP H 2-28

Southwest Power Pool Expense

WP H 2-29

Amortization of Pension Regulatory Asset/Liability

WP H 2-30

SPP Transmission Expense recovered from Load Serving Entities

(LSE)

WP H 2-35

Intracompany SPP Fees Removal

WP H 2-38

Other Amortization

WP H 2-39

Rate Case Expenses

WP H 2-44

Acquisition Adjustment Amortization

  1. Q. Please explain WP H 2-17,pro forma adjustment to Ad Valorem Taxes.
  2. A. This adjustment increases property taxes by $7,434,609. To arrive at this adjustment, the

7

Company first calculated a ratio of actual Ad Valorem taxes assessed in 2021 to actual

8

plant and property values at the end of calendar year 2020. This ratio was then multiplied

9

by the pro forma level of plant and property included in the rate base to arrive at a pro

10

forma level of ad valorem tax expense.

Direct Testimony of Jason J. Thenmadathil

Page 5 of 18

Cause No. PUD 202100164

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

