  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  OGE Energy Corp.
  News
  Summary
    OGE   US6708371033

OGE ENERGY CORP.

(OGE)
  Report
OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Jennifer Nelson

01/03/2022 | 12:09pm EST
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

) CAUSE NO. PUD 202100164

AUTHORIZING APPLICANT TO MODIFY ITS

)

RATES, CHARGES, AND TARIFFS FOR RETAIL

)

ELECTRIC SERVICE IN OKLAHOMA

)

Direct Testimony

of

Jennifer E. Nelson

on behalf of

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company

December 30, 2021

Direct Testimony of Jennifer E. Nelson

Page 1 of 19

Cause No. PUD 202100164

1INTRODUCTION

  1. Q. Please state your name, affiliation, and business address.
  2. A. My name is Jennifer E. Nelson. I am an Assistant Vice President at Concentric Energy

4

Advisors, Inc. ("Concentric"). My business address is 293 Boston Post Road West, Suite

5

500, Marlborough, Massachusetts 01752.

  1. Q. On whose behalf are you submitting this Direct Testimony?
  2. A. I am submitting this Direct Testimony before the Corporation Commission of Oklahoma
  3. ("Commission") on behalf of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or the

9"Company").

  1. Q. Please describe your education and experience.
  2. A. I have worked in the energy industry for thirteen years, having served as a consultant and

12

energy/regulatory economist for state government agencies. Since 2013, I have provided

13

consulting services to utility and regulated energy clients on a range of financial and

14

economic issues including rate case support (e.g., cost of capital and integrated resource

15

planning) and policy and strategy issues (e.g., alternative ratemaking and natural gas

16

distribution expansion). Prior to consulting, I was a staff economist at the Massachusetts

17

Department of Public Utilities, where I worked on regulatory filings related to energy

18

efficiency, renewable power contracts, smart grid and electric grid modernization, and

19

retail choice. I hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Economics from Bentley

20

College (now Bentley University) and a Master of Science degree in Resource and Applied

21

Economics from the University of Alaska. A summary of my professional and educational

22

background, including a list of my testimonies filed before regulatory commissions, is

23

included as Direct Exhibit JEN-1.

  1. Q. Please describe Concentric's activities in energy and utility engagements.
  2. A. Concentric provides financial and economic advisory services to energy and utility clients

26

across North America. Our regulatory, economic, and market analysis services include

27

utility ratemaking and regulatory advisory services; energy market assessments; market

28

entry and exit analysis; corporate and business unit strategy development; demand

Direct Testimony of Jennifer E. Nelson

Page 2 of 19

Cause No. PUD 202100164

1

forecasting; resource planning; and energy contract negotiations. Our financial advisory

2

activities include buy and sell-side merger, acquisition, and divestiture assignments; due

3

diligence and valuation assignments; project and corporate finance services; and

4

transaction support services. Additionally, Concentric provides litigation support services

5

on a wide range of financial and economic issues on behalf of clients throughout North

6

America.

  1. Q. Have you testified before any regulatory authorities?
  2. A. Yes, I have. A list of proceedings in which I have filed expert testimony is provided in

9

Direct Exhibit JEN-1.

10

PURPOSE AND OVERVIEW OF DIRECT TESTIMONY

  1. Q. What is the purpose of your Direct Testimony in this proceeding?
  2. A. The purpose of my Direct Testimony is to provide an assessment of the Company's

13

proposed Performance Based Ratemaking Plan ("PBR Plan") and to evaluate whether the

14

PBR Plan is in the public interest. I also sponsor Direct Exhibit JEN-2 which was prepared

15

by me or under my direction.

16 Q. Please summarize your conclusion regarding the Company's request for the PBR

17

Plan.

18

A.

For the reasons explained throughout my Direct Testimony, I conclude that the Company's

19

PBR Plan is in the public interest and should be approved.

As detailed in my Direct

20

Testimony, my conclusion is supported by the following:

21

• The Company's proposal is substantially similar to

the PBR mechanisms the

22

Commission has found to be in the public interest for natural gas utilities in Oklahoma;

23

• The Company's proposed PBR is conceptually similar to its annual rate review

24

mechanism in place in its Arkansas jurisdiction,1 which has demonstrated to have

25

produced benefits for customers; and

1OG&E's Arkansas FRP Rider, approved in Arkansas Public Service Commission ("APSC") Docket No. 16- 052-U, Order No. 8, at 19 (May 18, 2017).

Direct Testimony of Jennifer E. Nelson

Page 3 of 19

Cause No. PUD 202100164

1

• The Company's proposed PBR Plan is consistent with sound ratemaking principles and

2

regulatory objectives and will provide benefits to customers.

  1. Q. How is the remainder of your Direct Testimony organized?
  2. A. The remainder of my Direct Testimony is organized as follows:

5

Section III- Summarizes the Company's proposed PBR Plan in this proceeding and

6

reviews PBR mechanisms approved by the Commission for natural gas utilities in

7

Oklahoma;

8

Section IV- Provides an overview of the traditional ratemaking framework and

9

universal ratemaking principles, and explains how the Company's PBR Plan is

10

consistent with sound ratemaking principles and regulatory objectives; and

11

Section V- Summarizes my conclusions and recommendations.

12

OVERVIEW OF OG&E'S PROPOSED PBR PLAN

  1. Q. For context, what is an annual rate review mechanism?
  2. A. Annual rate review mechanisms are an alternative form of ratemaking that departs from

15

the more traditional "return on rate base" cost-of-service ratemaking framework in which

16

utility rates are set through general base rate proceedings that occur periodically. Under

17

annual rate review frameworks, utilities make annual streamlined rate filings pursuant to

18

commission-approved requirements contained within the annual rate review tariff.

19

Simply, under an annual rate review mechanism, rates are adjusted to reduce

20

variances between the earned ROE and authorized "target" (or "benchmark") ROE. These

21

mechanisms often include a "deadband" around the target ROE in which a rate adjustment

22

is not triggered. Annual rate review mechanisms may include either

a historical or

23

projected test year. Additionally, annual rate review mechanisms may include a customer

24

protection component such as earnings sharing component outside of the deadband or a

25

cap on rate increases.

26

Generally speaking, annual rate review frameworks streamline the regulatory

27

review and approval process, reducing both the regulatory burden and expense to

28

customers relative to large complex base rate proceedings. Additionally, annual filings can

Direct Testimony of Jennifer E. Nelson

Page 4 of 19

Cause No. PUD 202100164

1

provide the regulator and stakeholders more frequent insight and greater transparency into

2

a utility's operations, improving regulatory efficiency. Annual rate review mechanisms

3

also improve the timeliness of rate changes, which better align a utility's rates with its costs

4

to serve. Lastly, annual rate review mechanisms can improve bill stability - and, therefore,

5

revenue stability - as rate changes may be smaller and more gradual over time. In other

6

words, the potential for rate shock is mitigated relative to base rate cases when large

7

amounts of capital may be added to rate base at once.

  1. Q. Please summarize the Company's proposed PBR Plan.
  2. A. As explained in the testimony of Company witness Zachary Quintero, the proposed PBR

10

Plan creates a streamlined, annual process through which the Company's actual

11

performance is reviewed and rates are subsequently adjusted. Under the proposed PBR

12

Plan, the Company would file an application on July 31 of each year to review the

13

Company's financial performance using a test period of the twelve months ending March

14

31. The Company's earned return during that period would be compared to the target rate

15

of return, as approved by the Commission in this Cause. If the earned return is more than

16

50 basis points less than the target rate of return, rates would be prospectively adjusted to

17

increase the Company's return to the target rate. If the earned return is at least 50 basis

18

points above the target rate of return, the Company would return 75 percent of the over-

19

earnings to its customers.

20

The proposed PBR Plan is consistent with the PBR mechanisms approved by the

21

Commission for natural gas utilities in Oklahoma, and conceptually similar to the

22

Company's FRP Rider approved by the Arkansas Public Service Commission and found

23

to be in the public interest of Arkansas customers.2

24 Q. Has the Commission previously authorized the implementation of PBR mechanisms

25

for utilities in Oklahoma?

  1. A. Yes, the Commission has authorized PBR mechanisms for Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corp.,
  2. CenterPoint Energy Resources, and Oklahoma Natural Gas. These PBR mechanisms

28

adjust rates annually to reconcile earned returns against the target return authorized by the

2APSC Docket No. 16-052-U, Order No. 8, at 19 (May 18, 2017).

Direct Testimony of Jennifer E. Nelson

Page 5 of 19

Cause No. PUD 202100164

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

