OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Jennifer Nelson

amounts of capital may be added to rate base at once.

words, the potential for rate shock is mitigated relative to base rate cases when large

revenue stability - as rate changes may be smaller and more gradual over time. In other

to serve. Lastly, annual rate review mechanisms can improve bill stability - and, therefore,

also improve the timeliness of rate changes, which better align a utility's rates with its costs

provide the regulator and stakeholders more frequent insight and greater transparency into

A. As explained in the testimony of Company witness Zachary Quintero, the proposed PBR

Q. Please summarize the Company's proposed PBR Plan.

10 Plan creates a streamlined, annual process through which the Company's actual

11 performance is reviewed and rates are subsequently adjusted. Under the proposed PBR

12 Plan, the Company would file an application on July 31 of each year to review the

13 Company's financial performance using a test period of the twelve months ending March

14 31. The Company's earned return during that period would be compared to the target rate

15 of return, as approved by the Commission in this Cause. If the earned return is more than

16 50 basis points less than the target rate of return, rates would be prospectively adjusted to

17 increase the Company's return to the target rate. If the earned return is at least 50 basis

18 points above the target rate of return, the Company would return 75 percent of the over-

19 earnings to its customers.

20 The proposed PBR Plan is consistent with the PBR mechanisms approved by the

21 Commission for natural gas utilities in Oklahoma, and conceptually similar to the

22 Company's FRP Rider approved by the Arkansas Public Service Commission and found