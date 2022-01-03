OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Jeremy Schwartz

credits and Senior Citizens Discount credits. This is reflected in Adjustment 11.

for Municipal Free Service and the impact of Low-Income Assistance Program ("LIAP")

Finally, the Company adjusts individual customer class revenues to reflect the cost

sales bands in the Variable Peak Pricing ("VPP") class. This is reflected as Adjustment 10

rate revenues to reflect normal weather. Additionally, OG&E also normalized the energy

second steps to reflect a normalized weather year. Adjustment 9 in Table 1 adjusts base

Third, the Company normalizes base rate revenues as adjusted in the first and

This step is reflected in Adjustment 7 (Customer Growth & Annualization) and 8 (Energy

growth and annualization projections through the end of the March 2022 pro forma period.

Second, the Company adjusts test year base rate revenues to reflect customer

accounting adjustments. This step is reflected in Adjustments 1 through 6 in Table 1.

revenue from riders other than the FCA revenue from special contracts, as well as certain

Study ("COSS"). Such revenues can include Fuel Cost Adjustment ("FCA") revenue,

or expenses included in the cost of providing service as reflected in the Cost of Service

Adjustment 1 - Unbilled Revenue, Over/Under Amounts, and Provision for Tax Refund

21 and Provision for Tax Refund Amounts.

22 A. This adjustment has three (3) parts. The first part includes the removal of the accounting

23 Unbilled Revenue adjustment and associated kWh. The second step is the removal of any

24 Over/Under recovery of fuel and rider revenue collections. The final step is the removal

25 of the Provision for Tax Refund. These adjustments decrease net Oklahoma jurisdiction

26 pro forma revenue by $172,411,401.