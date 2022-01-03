Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. OGE Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OGE   US6708371033

OGE ENERGY CORP.

(OGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of John Spanos

01/03/2022 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

) CAUSE NO. PUD 202100164

AUTHORIZING APPLICANT TO MODIFY ITS

)

RATES, CHARGES, AND TARIFFS FOR RETAIL

)

ELECTRIC SERVICE IN OKLAHOMA

)

Direct Testimony

of

John J. Spanos

on behalf of

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company

December 30, 2021

Direct Testimony of John J. Spanos

Page 1 of 27

Cause No. PUD 202100164

TABLE OF CONTENTS

SUBJECT

PAGE

I. INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE ....................................................................................

3

II. ADEQUACY OF CURRENT DEPRECIATION RATES ..................................................

8

III. DEPRECIATION STUDY ...............................................................................................

11

IV. CONCLUSION.................................................................................................................

23

EXHIBITS

EXHIBIT

DESCRIPTION

Direct Exhibit JJS-1

Witness Qualifications

Direct Exhibit JJS-2

Depreciation Study

Direct Testimony of John J. Spanos

Page 2 of 23

Cause No. PUD 202100164

  1. INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE
  1. Q. Please state your name and address.
  2. A. My name is John J. Spanos. My business address is 207 Senate Avenue, Camp Hill,

3

Pennsylvania, 17011.

4

  1. Q. Are you associated with any firm?
  2. A. Yes. I am associated with the firm of Gannett Fleming Valuation and Rate Consultants,

7

LLC ("Gannett Fleming").

8

  1. Q. How long have you been associated with Gannett Fleming?
  2. A. I have been associated with the firm since June 1986.

11

  1. Q. What is your position with the firm?
  2. A. I am President.

14

  1. Q. On whose behalf are you testifying in this case?
  2. A. I am testifying on behalf of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or the

17

"Company").

18

  1. Q. Please state your qualifications.
  2. A. I have over 35 years of depreciation experience which includes giving expert testimony in

21

over 380 cases before 41 regulatory commissions, including this Commission. These cases

22

included depreciation studies in the electric, gas, water, wastewater, and pipeline

23

industries. In addition to cases where I have submitted testimony, I have also supervised

24

over 700 other depreciation or valuation assignments. Please refer to Direct Exhibit JJS-

25

1 for my qualification statement, which includes further information with respect to my

26

work history, case experience and leadership in the Society of Depreciation Professionals.

Direct Testimony of John J. Spanos

Page 3 of 23

Cause No. PUD 202100164

  1. Q. What is the purpose of your testimony in this proceeding?
  2. A. I sponsor the depreciation study performed for Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company

3

attached hereto as Direct Exhibit JJS-2 ("Depreciation Study"). The Depreciation Study

4

sets forth the calculated annual depreciation accrual rates by account as of December 31,

5

2020. The proposed rates appropriately reflect the rates at which OG&E's assets should

6

be depreciated over their useful lives and are based on the most commonly used methods

7

and procedures for determining depreciation rates.

8

The development of depreciation rates in the Depreciation Study utilizes the

9

straight-line method. Average service life procedure and the life and net salvage

10

parameters were developed consistently with past practices for Oklahoma Gas and Electric

11

Company. These methods for conducting life and net salvage analyses are consistent with

12

practices across the United States.

13

  1. Q. Please summarize your testimony.
  2. A. My testimony presents the results of the Depreciation Study, which is based on established

16

and supported methods and procedures, and results in the most reasonable depreciation

17

rates for the Company's assets. The life and net salvage estimates in this study set forth a

18

recovery pattern that matches utilization of the asset with recovery of the assets, which is

19

fair to all generations of customers. The overall result of the Depreciation Study is a net

20

increase in depreciation expense. However, this is in large part the result of some

21

unreasonable service life cycles and net salvage estimates that form the basis of the current

22

depreciation rates.

23

The Company's currently approved depreciation rates based on estimates from

24

Cause No. PUD 201500273 are, for some accounts, outside the range of industry norms

25

and as a result will not properly or equitably recover the cost of the Company's assets over

26

their service lives. For this reason, an increase in depreciation expense is necessary in order

27

to bring the Company's depreciation rates more in line with reasonable and appropriate life

28

cycles and net salvage expectation for the Company's assets. The Depreciation Study that

29

I support in this case achieves this objective and produces the most appropriate depreciation

30

rates for the Company's assets.

Direct Testimony of John J. Spanos

Page 4 of 23

Cause No. PUD 202100164

1 Q. Will you summarize the impact on depreciation rates based on the Depreciation

2

Study?

3

A.

Yes. Table 1 below sets forth a comparison of the current depreciation rates and resultant

4

expense to the proposed depreciation rates and expense by function as of December 31,

5

2020.

Table 1

Current

Proposed

Proforma

Function

Rates

Expense

Rates

Expense

Intangible

6.94*

16,967,336

- *

16,789,716

Steam

1.98

62,767,903

3.21

101,760,007

Other

4.03

87,350,648

4.16

90,163,264

Transmission

1.99

58,083,890

2.54

73,938,939

Distribution

2.62

124,077,377

3.00

142,126,912

General

5.82

27,398,557

6.35

29,929,749

Total

376,645,711

454,708,587

*Composite Rate reflects some assets that are fully depreciated.

  1. Q. Please explain some of the major factors that contribute to the need to change
  2. depreciation rates.

8 A. One of the most significant factors is the adoption of certain parties'

  1. recommendations for depreciation rates in Cause No. PUD 201500273.1 which
  2. resulted in depreciation parameters that were, for many accounts, far outside the

11range of reasonableness for the Company's assets. These unreasonable

  1. depreciation parameters were not changed in OG&E's subsequent rate cases2 and
  2. continue today.
  1. In Order No. 660259, the Commission adopted OIEC witness Pous' recommendations for production, transmission and general plant, and PUD witness Garrett's recommendations for distribution plant. The wind production rates adopted were those recommended by the Company.
  2. Cause Nos. PUD 201700496 and PUD 201800140.

Direct Testimony of John J. Spanos

Page 5 of 23

Cause No. PUD 202100164

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OGE Energy Corporation published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 17:08:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OGE ENERGY CORP.
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Jason De Stigter
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Jeremy Schwartz
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Gwin Cash
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Lauen Maxey
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Ann Bulkley
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of James Fenno
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Donald Rowlett
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Jennifer Nelson
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Shelby Norton
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of John Spanos
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OGE ENERGY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 541 M - -
Net income 2021 422 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 7 683 M 7 683 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 360
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart OGE ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
OGE Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OGE ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 38,38 $
Average target price 37,20 $
Spread / Average Target -3,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Sean Trauschke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
W. Bryan Buckler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Parker Vice President-Technology, Data & Security
William H. Sultemeier Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Luke R. Corbett Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OGE ENERGY CORP.0.00%7 683
NEXTERA ENERGY0.00%183 185
ENEL S.P.A.0.00%81 428
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%80 704
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.00%73 109
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.00%72 681