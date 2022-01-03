OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of John Spanos

Cause No. PUD 202100164

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

work history, case experience and leadership in the Society of Depreciation Professionals.

1 for my qualification statement, which includes further information with respect to my

over 700 other depreciation or valuation assignments. Please refer to Direct Exhibit JJS-

industries. In addition to cases where I have submitted testimony, I have also supervised

included depreciation studies in the electric, gas, water, wastewater, and pipeline

over 380 cases before 41 regulatory commissions, including this Commission. These cases

A. I have over 35 years of depreciation experience which includes giving expert testimony in

Q. Please state your qualifications.

A. I am testifying on behalf of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or the

Q. On whose behalf are you testifying in this case?

Q. What is your position with the firm?

A. I have been associated with the firm since June 1986.

Q. How long have you been associated with Gannett Fleming?

A. Yes. I am associated with the firm of Gannett Fleming Valuation and Rate Consultants,

Q. Are you associated with any firm?

A. My name is John J. Spanos. My business address is 207 Senate Avenue, Camp Hill,

Q. Please state your name and address.

rates for the Company's assets.

I support in this case achieves this objective and produces the most appropriate depreciation

cycles and net salvage expectation for the Company's assets. The Depreciation Study that

to bring the Company's depreciation rates more in line with reasonable and appropriate life

their service lives. For this reason, an increase in depreciation expense is necessary in order

and as a result will not properly or equitably recover the cost of the Company's assets over

Cause No. PUD 201500273 are, for some accounts, outside the range of industry norms

The Company's currently approved depreciation rates based on estimates from

unreasonable service life cycles and net salvage estimates that form the basis of the current

increase in depreciation expense. However, this is in large part the result of some

fair to all generations of customers. The overall result of the Depreciation Study is a net

recovery pattern that matches utilization of the asset with recovery of the assets, which is

rates for the Company's assets. The life and net salvage estimates in this study set forth a

and supported methods and procedures, and results in the most reasonable depreciation

A. My testimony presents the results of the Depreciation Study, which is based on established

Q. Please summarize your testimony.

practices across the United States.

Company. These methods for conducting life and net salvage analyses are consistent with

parameters were developed consistently with past practices for Oklahoma Gas and Electric

straight-line method. Average service life procedure and the life and net salvage

The development of depreciation rates in the Depreciation Study utilizes the

and procedures for determining depreciation rates.

be depreciated over their useful lives and are based on the most commonly used methods

2020. The proposed rates appropriately reflect the rates at which OG&E's assets should

sets forth the calculated annual depreciation accrual rates by account as of December 31,

attached hereto as Direct Exhibit JJS-2 ("Depreciation Study"). The Depreciation Study

A. I sponsor the depreciation study performed for Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company

Q. What is the purpose of your testimony in this proceeding?

1 Q. Will you summarize the impact on depreciation rates based on the Depreciation

2 Study? 3 A. Yes. Table 1 below sets forth a comparison of the current depreciation rates and resultant 4 expense to the proposed depreciation rates and expense by function as of December 31, 5 2020.

Table 1 Current Proposed Proforma Function Rates Expense Rates Expense Intangible 6.94* 16,967,336 - * 16,789,716 Steam 1.98 62,767,903 3.21 101,760,007 Other 4.03 87,350,648 4.16 90,163,264 Transmission 1.99 58,083,890 2.54 73,938,939 Distribution 2.62 124,077,377 3.00 142,126,912 General 5.82 27,398,557 6.35 29,929,749 Total 376,645,711 454,708,587

*Composite Rate reflects some assets that are fully depreciated.

Q. Please explain some of the major factors that contribute to the need to change depreciation rates.

8 A. One of the most significant factors is the adoption of certain parties'

recommendations for depreciation rates in Cause No. PUD 201500273. 1 which resulted in depreciation parameters that were, for many accounts, far outside the

11range of reasonableness for the Company's assets. These unreasonable

depreciation parameters were not changed in OG&E's subsequent rate cases 2 and continue today.

In Order No. 660259, the Commission adopted OIEC witness Pous' recommendations for production, transmission and general plant, and PUD witness Garrett's recommendations for distribution plant. The wind production rates adopted were those recommended by the Company. Cause Nos. PUD 201700496 and PUD 201800140.