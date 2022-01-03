OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Kandace Smith

1 Q. Are there customers excluded from cost recovery through the Grid Enhancement

2Mechanism?

the GEM. Also, Power and Light and Large Power and Light Service Level 1 and 2

A. Yes. Customers that qualify for LIHEAP and Senior Citizen discounts are exempt from

customers are exempt from cost recovery.

A. The OGE Plan is a

10 our grid more reliable, resilient, flexible, and efficient, while focusing on affordability and

11 improving customer experiences. The plan is focused on upgrading aging physical

12 infrastructure while also modernizing key grid technologies, operational platforms, and

13 communications systems, as well as planning tools and processes. It is comprised of

14 strategic, data-driven, investments that will modernize and optimize our system while

15 providing benefits to customers for years to come. It is focused on the upgrade and

16 replacement of aging and poor performing equipment, hardware, and other assets to

17 improve reliability, resilience, and safety. It also involves the installation of new

18 technology, equipment, and communication systems that will create an efficient,

19 automated grid with improved visibility and control of the system.