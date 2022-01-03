Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. OGE Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OGE   US6708371033

OGE ENERGY CORP.

(OGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Lauen Maxey

01/03/2022 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

) CAUSE NO. PUD 202100164

AUTHORIZING APPLICANT TO MODIFY ITS

)

RATES, CHARGES, AND TARIFFS FOR RETAIL

)

ELECTRIC SERVICE IN OKLAHOMA

)

Direct Testimony

of

Lauren E. Maxey

on behalf of

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company

December 30, 2021

Direct Testimony of Lauren E. Maxey

Page 1 of 9

Cause No. PUD 202100164

1 Q. Please state your name, position, by whom you are employed, and your business

2address.

  1. A. My name is Lauren Maxey. I am the Lead Cost Analyst in the Cost of Service and Rate
  2. Administration department for Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E"). My

5

business address is 321 N. Harvey, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73102.

6

  1. Q. Please summarize your professional qualifications and educational background.
  2. A. I have worked in OG&E's regulatory department since January 2020 in my current role.

9

My tariff and rates administration responsibilities include the maintenance of OG&E's

10

tariffs on file with the regulatory commissions and ensuring consistent application of these

11

tariffs in the manner in which they are intended. Additional duties include, but are not

12

limited to, computing rider factors and monthly retail revenue reporting. My cost of service

13

responsibilities include responsibility for operating and maintaining the Cost of Service

14

model. Prior to joining OG&E's regulatory department, I worked as a Senior Accountant

15

for three years in OG&E's Fuel and Revenue Accounting department. My responsibilities

16

included calculation of the Oklahoma Fuel Adjustment Clause, accounting for OG&E

17

transactions in the Southwest Power Pool for transmission service, accounting for fuel

18

purchases and balancing transactions, and other revenue accounting tasks and reporting.

19

Prior to joining OG&E, I was employed by Enable Midstream Partners LP

20

(formerly Enogex LLC) as a Senior Accountant in the Corporate Accounting department

21

from 2014 to 2017. I was responsible for consolidations, preparation of financial

22

statements, external reporting requirements, incentive compensation accounting and

23

reporting, and general accounting monthly, quarterly, and annual tasks. I began my career

24

in 2007 at Oklahoma Natural Gas Company as an Accountant in the General Accounting

25

department where I was responsible for various tasks of increasing complexity, including

26

accounts receivable and payable analysis, gas purchase accounting, preparation of internal

27

and external reporting, financial statement preparation and analysis, and general

28

accounting functions such as monthly journal entries and reconciliations. I earned a

29

Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Southwestern Oklahoma State University

30

in 2007.

2

  1. Q. Have you previously testified before this Commission?
  2. A. No, I have not.

3

  1. Q. What is the purpose of your direct testimony?
  2. A. The purpose of my direct testimony is to detail and support the changes that were made to
  3. OG&E's tariffs. These changes may be reviewed in the Company's minimum filing

7

requirements at Schedule N.

8

9 Q. Has OG&E updated the revenue and kWh allocators in the tariffs provided in

10

Schedule N?

11 A. No. All allocators in OG&E's tariffs and riders will be updated as part of the compliance

12

filing in this cause.

13

14 Q. Do any of the changes that you will be discussing result in a substantial update or

15

change to these tariffs?

16 A. No, they do not. These changes are to provide consistency between OG&E's tariffs

17

currently on file and remove language that no longer applies to Company practices.

18

19

RESIDENTIAL TARIFF UPDATES

  1. Q. What changes were made to the Residential tariffs?
  2. A. The Company made changes to the Availability section of the tariffs and other minor
  3. language clarifications. The Company also made edits specific to the Residential

23

Guaranteed Flat Billing ("R-GFB") tariff.

24

  1. Q. What were the changes made to the Availability sections of the tariffs?
  2. A. The Company removed language referencing "applicable technology." This language is

27

no longer necessary due to the full deployment of the Automated Metering Infrastructure

28

("AMI") technology. This section includes language that

addresses duplexes and

29

apartment houses served by one meter and rooming houses.

All Residential tariffs

30

Availability were standardized to utilize the same language with respect to this provision.

31

There are additional edits specific to the R-GFB tariff.

Direct Testimony of Lauren E. Maxey

Page 3 of 9

Cause No. PUD 202100164

1

  1. Q. What are the changes to the R-GFB tariff?
  2. A. The "Early Departure" section previously referenced "credits" but was changed to say a

4

"negative balance" to compliment the use of "positive balance" previously in this section.

5

The "Offer Calculation" section of the R-GFB tariff now includes a clarification

6

that "usage" includes both energy and demand. There were additional edits to clarify that

7

the Offer will include riders and mechanisms. Finally, the R-GFB tariff offer calculation

8

now includes language addressing the Winter Event Securitization ("WES") mechanism

9

charges. The WES charges will be over and above the R-GFB offer amount.

10

There will be an exception for customers who were subscribed to the R-GFB rate

11

during the February 2021 Winter Weather Event and have remained on the tariff. Those

12

customers will not be subject to payment of extraordinary fuel costs included in the

13

securitized balance and collected from customers through the Winter Event Securitization

14

Mechanism ("WES").

15

16

GENERAL SERVICE TARIFF UPDATES

  1. Q. What changes were made to the General Service ("GS") tariffs?
  2. A. The Company made changes to the Availability section of the tariffs as well as specific

19

edits to the GS Time-of-Use("GS-TOU"), GS Variable Peak Pricing ("GS-VPP") and GS

20

Guaranteed Flat Billing ("GS-GFB") tariffs.

21

  1. Q. What are the changes to the Availability section?
  2. A. First, the Availability section is updated to clarify that this rate is available to non-

24

residential customers. There is also clarifying language addressing customers that are

25

required to be on Municipal Pumping ("PM") or Oil and Gas Producers ("OGP") rates.

26

27 Q. What changes did OG&E make to the GS-TOU tariff?

28

A.

A reference to smart metering in the "Billboard Illumination and Homeowner

29

Association/Housing Addition Illumination" was removed as all standard meters are now

30

smart meters. In addition, the Best Bill Provision section now specifies that Best Bill

Direct Testimony of Lauren E. Maxey

Page 4 of 9

Cause No. PUD 202100164

1

calculation will now be compared to the GS Standard rate instead of the customer's

2

previous rate.

3

  1. Q. What changes did OG&E make to the GS-VPP tariff?
  2. A. Like the GS-TOU tariff, the Best Bill calculation will now be compared to the GS Standard

6

rate instead of the customer's previous rate. Additionally, the Availability section now

7

specifies that if a customer has both residential and non-residential usage through a single

8

meter, the GS rate will apply. This language already exists in the other GS tariff and was

9

added here for consistency.

10

  1. Q. What changes did OG&E make to the General Service (GFB) tariff?
  2. A. The Company is making edits to the GS-GFB tariff that are consistent with the R-GFB

13

tariff. The "Early Departure" section previously referenced "credits" but was changed to

14

say a "negative balance" to compliment the use of "positive balance" previously in this

15

section.

16

The "Offer Calculation" section of the GS-GFB tariff now includes a clarification

17

that "usage" includes both energy and demand. There were additional edits to clarify that

18

the Offer will include riders and mechanisms. Finally, the GS-GFB tariff offer calculation

19

now include language addressing Winter Event Securitization ("WES") mechanism

20

charges. The WES charges will be over and above the GS-GFB offer amount.

21

There will be an exception for customers who were subscribed to the GS-GFB rate

22

during the February 2021 Winter Weather Event and have remained on the tariff. Those

23

customers will not be subject to payment of extraordinary fuel costs included in the

24

securitized balance and collected from customers through the Winter Event Securitization

25

Mechanism ("WES").

26

27

OTHER TARIFF UPDATES

  1. Q. Are any other tariffs being updated?
  2. A. Yes. The Company is updating the OGP tariffs, Public Schools tariffs, LED lighting tariff,

30

and the PM tariffs, which I will discuss below. I will also address an update to the metering

31

adjustment calculation that exists in several tariffs. Additionally, Company witness Jeremy

Direct Testimony of Lauren E. Maxey

Page 5 of 9

Cause No. PUD 202100164

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OGE Energy Corporation published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 17:08:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OGE ENERGY CORP.
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Jason De Stigter
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Jeremy Schwartz
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Gwin Cash
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Lauen Maxey
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Ann Bulkley
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of James Fenno
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Donald Rowlett
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Jennifer Nelson
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Shelby Norton
PU
12:09pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of John Spanos
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OGE ENERGY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 541 M - -
Net income 2021 422 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 7 683 M 7 683 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 360
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart OGE ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
OGE Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OGE ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 38,38 $
Average target price 37,20 $
Spread / Average Target -3,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Sean Trauschke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
W. Bryan Buckler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Parker Vice President-Technology, Data & Security
William H. Sultemeier Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Luke R. Corbett Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OGE ENERGY CORP.0.00%7 683
NEXTERA ENERGY0.00%183 185
ENEL S.P.A.0.00%81 428
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%80 704
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.00%73 109
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.00%72 681