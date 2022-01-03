OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Lauen Maxey

Cause No. PUD 202100164

on behalf of

RATES, CHARGES, AND TARIFFS FOR RETAIL

AUTHORIZING APPLICANT TO MODIFY ITS

) CAUSE NO. PUD 202100164

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Southwestern Oklahoma State University

accounting functions such as monthly journal entries and reconciliations. I earned a

and external reporting, financial statement preparation and analysis, and general

accounts receivable and payable analysis, gas purchase accounting, preparation of internal

department where I was responsible for various tasks of increasing complexity, including

in 2007 at Oklahoma Natural Gas Company as an Accountant in the General Accounting

reporting, and general accounting monthly, quarterly, and annual tasks. I began my career

from 2014 to 2017. I was responsible for consolidations, preparation of financial

(formerly Enogex LLC) as a Senior Accountant in the Corporate Accounting department

Prior to joining OG&E, I was employed by Enable Midstream Partners LP

purchases and balancing transactions, and other revenue accounting tasks and reporting.

transactions in the Southwest Power Pool for transmission service, accounting for fuel

included calculation of the Oklahoma Fuel Adjustment Clause, accounting for OG&E

for three years in OG&E's Fuel and Revenue Accounting department. My responsibilities

model. Prior to joining OG&E's regulatory department, I worked as a Senior Accountant

responsibilities include responsibility for operating and maintaining the Cost of Service

limited to, computing rider factors and monthly retail revenue reporting. My cost of service

tariffs in the manner in which they are intended. Additional duties include, but are not

tariffs on file with the regulatory commissions and ensuring consistent application of these

My tariff and rates administration responsibilities include the maintenance of OG&E's

A. I have worked in OG&E's regulatory department since January 2020 in my current role.

Administration department for Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E"). My

A. My name is Lauren Maxey. I am the Lead Cost Analyst in the Cost of Service and Rate

1 Q. Please state your name, position, by whom you are employed, and your business

Q. Have you previously testified before this Commission? A. No, I have not.

3

Q. What is the purpose of your direct testimony? A. The purpose of my direct testimony is to detail and support the changes that were made to OG&E's tariffs. These changes may be reviewed in the Company's minimum filing

7 requirements at Schedule N. 8

9 Q. Has OG&E updated the revenue and kWh allocators in the tariffs provided in

10 Schedule N?

11 A. No. All allocators in OG&E's tariffs and riders will be updated as part of the compliance

12 filing in this cause. 13

14 Q. Do any of the changes that you will be discussing result in a substantial update or

15 change to these tariffs?

16 A. No, they do not. These changes are to provide consistency between OG&E's tariffs

17 currently on file and remove language that no longer applies to Company practices. 18 19 RESIDENTIAL TARIFF UPDATES

Q. What changes were made to the Residential tariffs? A. The Company made changes to the Availability section of the tariffs and other minor language clarifications. The Company also made edits specific to the Residential

23 Guaranteed Flat Billing ("R-GFB") tariff. 24

Q. What were the changes made to the Availability sections of the tariffs? A. The Company removed language referencing "applicable technology." This language is