OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Shelby Norton
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF
)
OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
)
FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION
) CAUSE NO. PUD 202100164
AUTHORIZING APPLICANT TO MODIFY ITS
)
RATES, CHARGES, AND TARIFFS FOR RETAIL
)
ELECTRIC SERVICE IN OKLAHOMA
)
Direct Testimony
of
Shelby L. Norton
on behalf of
Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company
December 30, 2021
Direct Testimony of Shelby L. Norton
Page 1 of 7
Cause No. PUD 202100164
Shelby L. Norton
Direct Testimony
Q. Please state your name and business address.
A. My name is Shelby Norton. My business address is 321 North Harvey, Oklahoma City,
Q. By whom are you employed and in what capacity?
A. I am employed by Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or "Company") as a
7
Senior Regulatory Accountant.
8
Q. Please summarize your educational background and professional qualifications.
A. I earned a Bachelor of Accountancy degree, with a minor in Finance, from the University
of Oklahoma. I am also a Certified Public Accountant licensed by the Oklahoma
12
Accountancy Board. I joined OG&E in October 2016 as a Senior Regulatory Accountant.
13
During my time at OG&E, I have been involved in rate cases and rider applications in both
14
Oklahoma and Arkansas jurisdictions. Prior to joining OG&E, I was employed by Enable
15
Midstream Partners LP (formerly Enogex LLC) from 2008 to 2016, where I held roles as
16
Senior Revenue Accountant, Senior Financial Analyst, and Senior SEC Accountant. My
17
responsibilities included variance analysis, monthly revenue margin reporting, budgeting
18
and forecasting operating costs, and preparing quarterly and annual filings with the
19
Securities & Exchange Commission. From 1998 to 2008, I was employed by Chesapeake
20
Energy as an Accounting Coordinator responsible for account analysis, reviewing and
21
posting general ledger journal entries, and quarterly reporting. From 1995 to 1998 I was
22
employed by Arthur Andersen LLP as an In-Charge Staff Auditor, where I was responsible
23
for preparing financial statements for public and nonpublic companies, variance analysis,
24
and running benefit plans and internal control audits.
25
Q. Have you testified previously before this Commission?
A. No. I ask that the Commission accept my credentials.
Direct Testimony of Shelby L. Norton
Page 2 of 7
Cause No. PUD 202100164
Q. What is the purpose of your testimony?
A. The purpose of my testimony is to sponsor pro forma adjustments to the test year expenses
3
in this Cause and explain why these adjustments are appropriate. The Company utilized a
4
historical test year ending September 2021 with
pro forma adjustments through March
5
2022.
6
Q. What Pro Forma adjustments will you discuss?
A. Chart 1 shows each of the expense pro forma adjustments and gives a description of each
one.
Chart 1
- Pro Forma Adjustments to Operating Expense
Pro Forma
Adjustment
Operating Expense Description
WP H 2-20
Insurance Expenses
WP H 2-22
Payroll Expense & Related Taxes
WP H 2-23
Other Compensation Expense
WP H 2-25
Regulatory Expense
WP H 2-26
Bad Debt Expense
WP H 2-27
Storm Rider Expense Removal
WP H 2-32
Long-Term Incentive Expense
WP H 2-33
Fuel Adjustment Clause (FAC) Rider Expense Removal
WP H 2-34
Non-recoverable Expense Removal
WP H 2-36
Customer Deposit Interest
WP H 2-37
Advertising Expense
WP H 2-40 & WP H 2-41
Vegetation Management Distribution and Transmission Expense
WP H 2-42
Wind Power Expense Removal
Q. Please explain WP H 2-20, pro forma adjustment to insurance expense.
A. The Company compared test year insurance expense to actual insurance expenses for
12
policy period 2021/2022 using information provided by the Company's insurance brokers.
13
The difference between the test year and projected levels were recorded as a
pro forma
14
adjustment to increase expenses by $1,041,123.
Direct Testimony of Shelby L. Norton
Page 3 of 7
Cause No. PUD 202100164
Q. Please explain WP H 2-22, pro forma adjustment to payroll expense.
A. This adjustment is designed to capture employee compensation levels at the end of the pro
3
forma period. This adjustment consists of three parts. First, payroll expense was
4
annualized based on the number of employees and their associated wage levels as of the
5
end of the test year. To accomplish this, the Company calculated the hourly rates of each
6
individual employee at OG&E, and multiplied those hourly rates by the number of hours
7
worked per year. This adjustment has the effect of capturing a full year of payroll for the
8
additional employees hired into the Company during the test year and eliminating the
9
payroll of employees who left the Company during the test year. For the second part, this
10
adjustment increased payroll to account for projected raises employees will receive at the
11
end of 2021. This amounted to an approximate 2% increase in salaries. For the third part,
12
a calculation was made to estimate changes to payroll expenses occurring from the end of
13
the test year to the
pro forma period resulting from hires and retirements. The result of all
14
the calculations mentioned above is an increase to payroll expenses of $1,573,686. An
15
additional adjustment of $125,002 is also made for payroll taxes related to the additional
16
expense level, resulting in a total
pro forma adjustment of $1,698,688.
17
18 Q. Will this adjustment be updated with actual payroll information through the end of
19
the
pro forma period?
20
A.
Yes. The Company will update this adjustment with actual payroll information as of March
21
2022. By utilizing March 2022 information, the projections for salary increases as well as
22
hires/retirements would no longer be necessary since the actual employee levels and actual
23
salaries will be available.
24
Q. Please explain WP H 2-23, pro forma adjustment to other compensation.
A. The Company averaged four years of short-term and other compensation to arrive at a level
27
of other compensation that captures both upward and downward swings in incentive and
28
other compensation related costs. To arrive at the expense level, the ratio of expense to
29
total payroll was applied in order to remove the capitalized amount. When payroll taxes
30
are included, this results in a decrease to operating expenses of $4,632,716. Please see the
Direct Testimony of Shelby L. Norton
Page 4 of 7
Cause No. PUD 202100164
1
direct testimony of OG&E Witness Donald Rowlett for further discussion on short term
2
incentive compensation.
3
4 Q. Should the adjustment be updated using actual incentive compensation information
5
for the 2021 level used in the average?
6
A.
Yes. The Company will update the four-year average calculation with actual incentive
7
compensation amounts in 2021 when this information becomes available. Updating the
8
four-year average to include the most recent incentive compensation amounts has been
9
accepted in past rate cases, including Cause Nos. PUD 201700496 and 201800140.
10
Q. Please explain WP H 2-25, pro forma adjustment to regulatory expenses.
A. This adjustment has two components. First, the Company normalized regulatory expenses
13
using a two-year average for various expenses in the Oklahoma jurisdiction excluding rate
14
case expenses. This decreases operating expenses by $159,536. Second, the Company
15
removed the Annual Public Utility Assessment Fee ("APUAF") in the amount of
16
$2,108,193 since the APUAF fee is recovered through a surcharge on customers' bills. The
17
total for both adjustments results in a decrease to operating expenses of $2,267,730.
18
Q. Please explain WP H 2-26, pro forma adjustment to bad debt expense.
A. The bad debt pro forma adjustment includes cost for uncollectible revenues the Company
21
will experience, net of the fuel component of the customer's bill. This adjustment is made
22
to reflect the expected change in bad debt not associated with fuel. The fuel component of
23
bad debt flows through the Fuel Adjustment Clause ("FAC"). The Company used a four-
24
year average uncollectible rate and multiplied it by the
pro forma revenues net of fuel to
25
arrive at a new bad debt expense level. This adjustment increases operating expense by
26
$231,435.
27
Q. Please explain WP H 2-27, pro forma adjustment to storm amortization.
A. The Company removed all storm amortization expenses included in the test year. These
30
storm amortization expenses resulted from prior storm expenses that were deferred to a
31
regulatory asset account and are currently being recovered through the Storm Rider. The
Direct Testimony of Shelby L. Norton
Page 5 of 7
Cause No. PUD 202100164
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
