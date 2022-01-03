OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of William Wai

1 application are presented in Schedule H-2 of this filing and addressed in more detail by

2 OG&E Witness Jeremy K. Schwartz.

3 2) Determination of the pro forma year revenue from current rates - annual revenue

4 is calculated by applying the rates approved in the Company's previous rate case to the

5 billing determinants contained within the pro forma year data. The Proof of Revenue

6 Schedule M-4, which I sponsor, includes the calculation of current rate revenue for each

7 rate class.

8 3) Cost of Service Study ("COSS") - the pro forma year data along with other inputs

9 are used in the development of the COSS as described in the direct testimony of OG&E

10 witness Gwin Cash. The resulting COSS serves as the starting point for rate design.

11 4) Rate design - the cost of providing service calculated in the COSS is compared

12 to the pro forma revenue from current rates and the differential identifies a revenue

13 deficiency or surplus to be addressed when rates are determined. Proposed rates are then

14 designed to recover the appropriate revenue. The COSS results identify the revenue

15 requirement by class and then may be adjusted through the revenue allocation process.

16 OG&E witness Bryan J. Scott describes the revenue allocation process and presents those

17 results in his Direct Testimony.

18 5) Proof of revenue - the proposed rates are used to calculate the proposed revenue

19 for each rate class. Schedule M-4 shows these calculations, including, the sum of the

20 revenue requested from each rate classes, plus other listed revenue, equaling the total

21 OG&E requested revenue.