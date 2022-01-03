OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of William Wai
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF
)
OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
)
FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION
)
AUTHORIZING APPLICANT TO MODIFY ITS
) CAUSE NO. PUD 202100164
RATES, CHARGES, AND TARIFFS FOR RETAIL
)
ELECTRIC SERVICE IN OKLAHOMA
)
Direct Testimony
of
William H. Wai
on behalf of
Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company
December 30, 2021
Direct Testimony of William H. Wai
Page 1 of 37
Cause No. PUD 202100164
TABLE OF CONTENTS
QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE AND PURPOSE............................................................
3
INTRODUCTION - RATE DESIGN..........................................................................................
4
Developing Proposed Rates ........................................................................................................
4
Unit Costs ...................................................................................................................................
6
Marginal Costs ............................................................................................................................
7
Changes to Existing Rates ..........................................................................................................
7
CURRENT VERSUS PROPOSED RATES...............................................................................
8
Overall Modification to Rates.....................................................................................................
8
Residential ..................................................................................................................................
8
General Service.........................................................................................................................
12
Time-of-Use ("TOU") ..............................................................................................................
13
Variable Peak Pricing ("VPP").................................................................................................
15
Public Schools...........................................................................................................................
17
Oil & Gas Producers ("OGP")..................................................................................................
19
Municipal Pumping ("PM")......................................................................................................
20
Large Power & Light ("LPL") TOU.........................................................................................
21
LPL Standard ............................................................................................................................
24
Municipal Lighting ("LM"), Outdoor Security Lighting ("OSL"), and LED ..........................
25
PROOF OF REVENUE .............................................................................................................
25
ELECTRIC VEHICLE ("EV") TOU RATE ...........................................................................
27
ENERGIZING RENEWABLE CONNECTIONS...................................................................
28
Existing OG&E Renewable Programs......................................................................................
28
Large Customer Renewable Desires .........................................................................................
28
Energizing Renewable Connections ("ERC" or "Program") ...................................................
31
CONCLUSION ...........................................................................................................................
37
TABLE INDEX
Table 1. Comparison of Proposed Residential Prices...............................................................
8
Table 3. Comparison of GS Current and Proposed Rates .....................................................
12
Table 4. Comparison of TOU Rates .........................................................................................
13
Table 5. Comparison of VPP Rates ..........................................................................................
15
Table 6. Comparison of current and proposed Public Schools-SM Rates............................
18
Table 7. Comparison of current and proposed Public Schools-L Rates...............................
18
Table 8. Comparison of current and proposed PL SL-5 Rates .............................................
20
Table 9. Comparison of current and proposed PL-TOUSL-5 Rates ...................................
21
Table 10. Comparison of current and proposed LPL Rates ..................................................
22
Table 11. Comparison of current and proposed LPL Standard Rates .................................
25
Direct Testimony of William H. Wai
Page 2 of 37
Cause No. PUD 202100164
William H. Wai
Direct Testimony
QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE AND PURPOSE
Q. Please state your name and business address.
A. My name is William H. Wai. My business address is 321 North Harvey, Oklahoma City,
3
Oklahoma 73102.
4
5
Q.
By whom are you employed and in what capacity?
6
A.
I am currently employed by Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or
7
"Company") as Manager of Pricing. I am responsible for retail electricity pricing, rate
8
design and tariffs. In that capacity, I direct and supervise the Company's pricing team that
9
develops and supports pricing structures, charges and service provisions of tariffs, product
10
platforms, pilot programs and other retail
electricity pricing initiatives. The pricing
11
department collects customer usage and revenue data, analyzes various cost information,
12
researches different regulated retail electricity pricing practices, and studies the impacts of
13
OG&E's pricing practices on customers.
My responsibilities also include overseeing
14
implementation of the Company's retail electricity rate and pricing plans.
15
Q. Please summarize your educational background and professional qualifications.
A. I earned my Bachelor of Science in Economics from Guangdong Institute for Nationals in
18
Guangdong, China.
I have a Master of Business Administration from the University of
19
Oklahoma and a Master of Science in Risk Management (Finance) from the Stern School
20
of Business at New York University. Prior to assuming my current position in OG&E, I
21
worked with the Company in various positions in Investor Relations, Corporate Risk, and
22
Structured Services.
Within
Structured Services, I was initially hired as Senior
23
Quantitative Analyst and consequently promoted to be the Director of the department.
24
During the 12 years I worked with the Structured Services group, my responsibilities
25
included valuating and pricing complex commercial transactions across various financial
26
engineering frameworks and quantifying various financial risk measures in the Company's
27
business management efforts.
I am a Financial Risk Manager ("FRM") and an Energy
28
Risk Professional ("ERP") both certified by the Global Association of Risk Professionals
Direct Testimony of William H. Wai
Page 3 of 37
Cause No. PUD 202100164
1
("GARP"). I also hold the Chartered Financial Analyst ("CFA") designation. I am a
2
member of the Global Association of Risk Professionals ("GARP"), and a member of the
3
Chartered Financial Analyst ("CFA") Oklahoma Society.
4
5 Q. Have you previously filed testimony before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission
6
("Commission")?
7
A.
Yes. I testified on behalf of OG&E in Cause Nos. PUD 201500273, 201700496,
8
201800140, 201900065, and 202100072 before the Commission. I have also submitted
9
testimony before the Arkansas Public Service Commission in Docket Nos. 16-052-U, 20-
10
037-U, and 21-050-TF.
11
Q. What is the purpose of your testimony?
A. The purpose of my testimony is to:
14
• Describe the process of developing the rates proposed by the Company in this
15
application;
16
• Show comparisons between the current and proposed rates and discuss customer
17
impacts associated with these changes and updates;
18
• Introduce and support the Electric Vehicle rate and the Energizing Renewable
19
Connections ("ERC") program; and,
20
• Sponsor OG&E's Proof of Revenue, Schedule M and associated workpapers, as
21
well as Schedule N, the proposed tariffs.
22
23
INTRODUCTION - RATE DESIGN
24
Developing Proposed Rates
25 Q. Please generally describe how the Company develops the rates requested in a general
26
rate case.
27
A.
The major steps in updating existing rates or developing new rates are as follows:
28
1) Develop
pro forma year data - actual test year data (revenues and billing
29
determinants
1) is collected and then adjusted to design rates consistent with the revenues
30
and expenses which are expected to occur in a normal year of operations. The result of
31
these normalizing adjustments is typically referred to as the
pro forma year data. The
32
specific revenue and billing determinants adjustments made for the test year used in this
1 Billing determinants are customers' kWh usage, kW demand, and customer count.
Direct Testimony of William H. Wai
Page 4 of 37
Cause No. PUD 202100164
1
application are presented in Schedule H-2 of this filing and addressed in more detail by
2
OG&E Witness Jeremy K. Schwartz.
3
2) Determination of the
pro forma year revenue from current rates - annual revenue
4
is calculated by applying the rates approved in the Company's previous rate case to the
5
billing determinants contained within the
pro forma year data. The Proof of Revenue
6
Schedule M-4, which I sponsor, includes the calculation of current rate revenue for each
7
rate class.
8
3) Cost of Service Study ("COSS") - the
pro forma year data along with other inputs
9
are used in the development of the COSS as described in the direct testimony of OG&E
10
witness Gwin Cash. The resulting COSS serves as the starting point for rate design.
11
4) Rate design - the cost of providing service calculated in the COSS is compared
12
to the
pro forma revenue from current rates and the differential identifies a revenue
13
deficiency or surplus to be addressed when rates are determined. Proposed rates are then
14
designed to recover the appropriate revenue. The COSS results identify the revenue
15
requirement by class and then may be adjusted through the revenue allocation process.
16
OG&E witness Bryan J. Scott describes the revenue allocation process and presents those
17
results in his Direct Testimony.
18
5) Proof of revenue - the proposed rates are used to calculate the proposed revenue
19
for each rate class. Schedule M-4 shows these calculations, including, the sum of the
20
revenue requested from each rate classes, plus other listed revenue, equaling the total
21
OG&E requested revenue.
22
Q. What are the Company's objectives when designing rates?
A. The Company's rate design is driven by the objectives to:
25
• Promote efficient consumption of energy;
26
•
Provide pricing product choices that meet customers' pricing preferences; and,
27
•
Recover authorized revenue requirements.
28
Q. How does OG&E develop the proposed rates?
A. The proposed rates are designed so that proposed revenues in a normal year will match the
31
pro forma revenue requirement, i.e. any deficiency or surplus has been incorporated. Major
Direct Testimony of William H. Wai
Page 5 of 37
Cause No. PUD 202100164
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
