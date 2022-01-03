Log in
OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Zachary Quintero

01/03/2022 | 12:09pm EST
BEFORE THE CORPORATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF

)

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

)

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

) CAUSE NO. PUD 202100164

AUTHORIZING APPLICANT TO MODIFY ITS

)

RATES, CHARGES, AND TARIFFS FOR RETAIL

)

ELECTRIC SERVICE IN OKLAHOMA

)

Direct Testimony

of

Zachary Quintero

on behalf of

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company

December 30, 2021

Direct Testimony of Zachary Quintero

Page 1 of 17

Cause No. PUD 202100164

Zachary Quintero

Direct Testimony

  1. Q. Please state your name and business address.
  2. A. My name is Zachary Quintero. My business address is 321 North Harvey, Oklahoma City,

3

Oklahoma 73102.

4

  1. Q. By whom are you employed and in what capacity?
  2. A. I am employed by Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or "Company") as a

7

Lead Regulatory Coordinator.

8

  1. Q. Please summarize your educational background and professional qualifications.
  2. A. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Science and Arts of

11

Oklahoma and a Master's degree in Energy Management from Oklahoma City University.

12

I joined OG&E in my current position in July 2021. Prior to joining OG&E, I was employed

13

as Senior Analyst, Rates and Regulatory Affairs for Liberty, a subsidiary of Algonquin

14

Power and Utilities Corporation. During my time with Liberty, I supported the company's

15

customer initiatives through the development of state and federal regulatory filings for

16

Liberty's Central Region utilities, including The Empire District Electric Company. Prior

17

to joining Liberty, I was employed as a Senior Public Utility Regulatory Analyst by the

18

Oklahoma Corporation Commission ("OCC" or "Commission"). In that position, I

19

performed analysis of regulatory issues in electric, gas, and water utility cases in order to

20

make fair and reasonable recommendations. To date, I have participated in at least 45

21

different docketed regulatory proceedings in three regulatory jurisdictions. I have also

22

attended utility ratemaking trainings provided by New Mexico State University and

23

Electric Utility Consultants, Inc.

24

  1. Q. Have you testified previously before this Commission?
  2. A. Yes, I have previously testified before the OCC on behalf of the Public Utility Division

27

("PUD"). I have also testified before the Arkansas Public Service Commission ("APSC")

28

and the Missouri Public Service Commission.

Direct Testimony of Zachary Quintero

Page 2 of 17

Cause No. PUD 202100164

1 Q. What is the purpose of your testimony?

2

A.

The purpose of my testimony is to discuss OG&E's proposed Performance Based

3

Ratemaking ("PBR") Plan.

4

5

I. ALTERNATIVE RATEMAKING REQUEST

  1. Q. What is the Company's alternative ratemaking request in this Cause?
  2. A. OG&E is requesting the approval of an annual rate review mechanism, known as the PBR,

8

with a five-year initial term. The Company is also requesting approval of modifications to

9

existing riders to become effective at the conclusion of this base rate case, including the

10

Grid Enhancement Mechanism ("GEM"), Southwest Power Pool Cost Tracker ("SPPCT"),

11

the Production Tax Credit ("PTC"), and Federal Tax Change ("FTC-ARL"). As explained

12

further in this testimony, these modified riders, in addition to the currently approved

13

Energy Efficiency Program Rider ("EEP"), will close upon the issuance of a final order in

14

the Company's first annual PBR review. The modifications to these riders are discussed by

15

other Company witnesses as shown below in Figure 1:

16

Figure 1

Witness

Topic

Kandace Smith

GEM

SPPCT

Donald Rowlett

PTC-ITC

FTC-ARL

17 Q. Will the modified GEM, SPPCT, PTC, and FTC-ARL riders run concurrently with

18

the PBR?

19

A.

No. The Company is requesting the PBR, as proposed in Direct Testimony, essentially

20

replace the true-up of costs associated with these modified riders upon issuance of a final

21

order in the Company's first annual PBR review. In the event the PBR alternative is not

22

approved, the riders will continue.

Direct Testimony of Zachary Quintero

Page 3 of 17

Cause No. PUD 202100164

1 Q. Before providing additional details of the PBR, can you summarize the nature of

2

OG&E's proposed alternative ratemaking requests?

3 A. Yes. Figure 2 visually summarizes the nature of OG&E's request.

4

Figure 2

OG&E's Proposal

GEM Rider

FTC-ARL Rider

Performance Based

SPPCT Rider

Ratemaking ("PBR") Plan

PTC-ITC Rider

EEP Rider

  1. Q. Please briefly describe the PBR.
  2. A. The PBR is a tariff that creates a streamlined, annual process through which the Company's

7

financials are reviewed and rates are subsequently adjusted, if necessary. Under the PBR,

8

the Company will file an application on or about July 31 of each year to review the

9

Company's financial performance using a test period of the twelve months ending March

10

31. The Company's earned return during that period will be compared to the target rate of

11

return, as approved by the Commission in this Cause. If the earned return is more than 50

12

basis points below the target rate of return, rates will be prospectively adjusted to increase

13

the Company's return to the target rate. If the earned return is more than 50 basis points

14

above the target rate of return, the Company returns 75% of the over-earnings to its

15

customers. The details of the PBR are included in the tariff attached as Direct Exhibit ZQ-

16

1.

17

  1. Q. What are some of the benefits of utilizing the PBR Plan?
  2. A. The OCC's PUD has recognized numerous benefits1 that the PBR Plan offers for utilities

20

and customers, including:

21

• Balanced utility and ratepayer interests;

1 These benefits have been discussed in the testimony of PUD witnesses in dockets where the PBR was at issue, including, but not limited to, PUD 201900019 (Responsive Testimony of Isaac D. Stroup), PUD 201800097 (Responsive Testimony of Zachary Quintero), PUD 201900018 (Responsive Testimony of Elbert D. Thomas), and PUD 200800348 (Direct Testimony of Brandy Wreath).

Direct Testimony of Zachary Quintero

Page 4 of 17

Cause No. PUD 202100164

1

• Gradualism in rate adjustments;

2

• Decrease in regulatory costs;

3

• Reduction in regulatory lag;

4

• Closer supervision and more frequent review of utility performance; and

5

• Lesser need for cost recovery outside base rates.

6

  1. Q. Why is the Company proposing the PBR?
  2. A. The proposed PBR will provide the aforementioned benefits to its customers, stakeholders,
  3. and the OCC. In addition, the PBR achieves several additional beneficial objectives,

10

including facilitating investment in Oklahoma's critical infrastructure, cooperation

11

between the Company and its stakeholders, and a regulatory framework through which

12

operational savings and potential over-earnings can be returned to customers.

13

  1. Q. Why is the proposed PBR preferable to traditional ratemaking?
  2. A. In addition to the aforementioned benefits, the PBR provides a streamlined regulatory

16

process through which the Company's rates can be reviewed and adjusted more frequently

17

to ensure rates more closely match the Company's cost to serve. OG&E's proposed PBR

18

will reduce the need for additional cost recovery mechanisms outside of base rates,

19

including the riders proposed in this case.

20

21 Q. Is OG&E proposing to close any riders in the event a PBR is approved as proposed

22

in Direct Testimony?

  1. A. Yes, OG&E is proposing to close the following riders: GEM, SPPCT, EEP, PTC-ITC, and
  2. FTC-ARL.Under the traditional ratemaking process currently governing the OG&E's

25

rates, these riders are necessary to ensure the financial integrity of the Company while

26

keeping rates affordable for customers. However, the PBR provides a streamlined, annual

27

review process through which the costs and revenues associated with these riders can be

28

reviewed and adjusted.

Direct Testimony of Zachary Quintero

Page 5 of 17

Cause No. PUD 202100164

