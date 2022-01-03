OGE Energy : PUD 2021-00164 - Direct Testimony of Zachary Quintero

FOR AN ORDER OF THE COMMISSION

("PUD"). I have also testified before the Arkansas Public Service Commission ("APSC")

A. Yes, I have previously testified before the OCC on behalf of the Public Utility Division

attended utility ratemaking trainings provided by New Mexico State University and

different docketed regulatory proceedings in three regulatory jurisdictions. I have also

make fair and reasonable recommendations. To date, I have participated in at least 45

performed analysis of regulatory issues in electric, gas, and water utility cases in order to

Oklahoma Corporation Commission ("OCC" or "Commission"). In that position, I

to joining Liberty, I was employed as a Senior Public Utility Regulatory Analyst by the

customer initiatives through the development of state and federal regulatory filings for

Power and Utilities Corporation. During my time with Liberty, I supported the company's

as Senior Analyst, Rates and Regulatory Affairs for Liberty, a subsidiary of Algonquin

I joined OG&E in my current position in July 2021. Prior to joining OG&E, I was employed

Oklahoma and a Master's degree in Energy Management from Oklahoma City University.

A. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Science and Arts of

A. I am employed by Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or "Company") as a

A. My name is Zachary Quintero. My business address is 321 North Harvey, Oklahoma City,

order in the Company's first annual PBR review. In the event the PBR alternative is not

replace the true-up of costs associated with these modified riders upon issuance of a final

No. The Company is requesting the PBR, as proposed in Direct Testimony, essentially

17 Q. Will the modified GEM, SPPCT, PTC, and FTC-ARL riders run concurrently with

other Company witnesses as shown below in Figure 1:

the Company's first annual PBR review. The modifications to these riders are discussed by

Energy Efficiency Program Rider ("EEP"), will close upon the issuance of a final order in

further in this testimony, these modified riders, in addition to the currently approved

the Production Tax Credit ("PTC"), and Federal Tax Change ("FTC-ARL"). As explained

existing riders to become effective at the conclusion of this base rate case, including the

with a five-year initial term. The Company is also requesting approval of modifications to

A. OG&E is requesting the approval of an annual rate review mechanism, known as the PBR,

The purpose of my testimony is to discuss OG&E's proposed Performance Based

1 Q. What is the purpose of your testimony?

1 Q. Before providing additional details of the PBR, can you summarize the nature of

2 OG&E's proposed alternative ratemaking requests?

3 A. Yes. Figure 2 visually summarizes the nature of OG&E's request.

4 Figure 2

OG&E's Proposal

GEM Rider

FTC-ARL Rider

Performance Based

SPPCT Rider

Ratemaking ("PBR") Plan

PTC-ITC Rider

EEP Rider

Q. Please briefly describe the PBR. A. The PBR is a tariff that creates a streamlined, annual process through which the Company's

7 financials are reviewed and rates are subsequently adjusted, if necessary. Under the PBR, 8 the Company will file an application on or about July 31 of each year to review the 9 Company's financial performance using a test period of the twelve months ending March 10 31. The Company's earned return during that period will be compared to the target rate of 11 return, as approved by the Commission in this Cause. If the earned return is more than 50 12 basis points below the target rate of return, rates will be prospectively adjusted to increase 13 the Company's return to the target rate. If the earned return is more than 50 basis points 14 above the target rate of return, the Company returns 75% of the over-earnings to its 15 customers. The details of the PBR are included in the tariff attached as Direct Exhibit ZQ- 16 1. 17

Q. What are some of the benefits of utilizing the PBR Plan? A. The OCC's PUD has recognized numerous benefits 1 that the PBR Plan offers for utilities

20 and customers, including: 21 • Balanced utility and ratepayer interests;

1 These benefits have been discussed in the testimony of PUD witnesses in dockets where the PBR was at issue, including, but not limited to, PUD 201900019 (Responsive Testimony of Isaac D. Stroup), PUD 201800097 (Responsive Testimony of Zachary Quintero), PUD 201900018 (Responsive Testimony of Elbert D. Thomas), and PUD 200800348 (Direct Testimony of Brandy Wreath).