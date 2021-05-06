Log in
    OGE   US6708371033

OGE ENERGY CORP.

(OGE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/05 04:10:00 pm
33.42 USD   +0.03%
08:09aOGE ENERGY  : Q1 2021 OGE Energy Earnings Conference Call Presentation
07:38aOGE ENERGY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
07:13aOGE ENERGY  : 1st Quarter 2021
OGE Energy : Q1 2021 OGE Energy Earnings Conference Call Presentation

05/06/2021 | 08:09am EDT
Q1 2021 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call

May 6, 2021

Safe Harbor

Some of the matters discussed in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "objective", "plan", "possible", "potential", "project", "target" and similar expressions. Actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions, including the availability of credit, access to existing lines of credit, access to the commercial paper markets, actions of rating agencies and their impact on capital expenditures; the ability of the Company and its subsidiaries to access the capital markets and obtain financing on favorable terms as well as inflation rates and monetary fluctuations; the ability to obtain timely and sufficient rate relief to allow for recovery of items such as capital expenditures, fuel costs, operating costs, transmission costs and deferred expenditures; prices and availability of electricity, coal, natural gas and natural gas liquids ("NGLs"); the timing and extent of changes in commodity prices, particularly natural gas and NGLs, the competitive effects of the available pipeline capacity in the regions Enable serves, and the effects of geographic and seasonal commodity price differentials, including the effects of these circumstances on re-contracting available capacity on Enable's interstate pipelines; the timing and extent of changes in the supply of natural gas, particularly supplies available for gathering by Enable's gathering and processing business and transporting by Enable's interstate and intrastate pipelines, including the impact of natural gas and NGLs prices on the level of drilling and production activities in the regions Enable serves; business conditions in the energy and natural gas midstream industries, including the demand for natural gas, NGLs, crude oil and midstream services; competitive factors including the extent and timing of the entry of additional competition in the markets served by the Company; the impact on demand for our services resulting from cost-competitive advances in technology, such as distributed electricity generation and customer energy efficiency programs; technological developments, changing markets and other factors that result in competitive disadvantages and create the potential for impairment of existing assets; factors affecting utility operations such as unusual weather conditions; catastrophic weather-related damage; unscheduled generation outages, unusual maintenance or repairs; unanticipated changes to fossil fuel, natural gas or coal supply costs or availability due to higher demand, shortages, transportation problems or other developments; environmental incidents; or electric transmission or gas pipeline system constraints; availability and prices of raw materials for current and future construction projects; the effect of retroactive pricing of transactions in the SPP markets or adjustments in market pricing mechanisms by the SPP; federal or state legislation and regulatory decisions and initiatives that affect cost and investment recovery, have an impact on rate structures or affect the speed and degree to which competition enters the Company's markets; environmental laws, safety laws or other regulations that may impact the cost of operations or restrict or change the way the Company's facilities are operated; changes in accounting standards, rules or guidelines; the discontinuance of accounting principles for certain types of rate-regulated activities; the cost of protecting assets against, or damage due to, terrorism or cyberattacks and other catastrophic events; creditworthiness of suppliers, customers and other contractual parties; social attitudes regarding the utility, natural gas and power industries; identification of suitable investment opportunities to enhance shareholder returns and achieve long-term financial objectives through business acquisitions and divestitures; increased pension and healthcare costs; the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the current pandemic health event resulting from COVID-19, and their collateral consequences, including extended disruption of economic activity in the Company's markets; costs and other effects of legal and administrative proceedings, settlements, investigations, claims and matters; difficulty in making accurate assumptions and projections regarding future revenues and costs associated with the Company's equity investment in Enable that the Company does not control; Enable's pending merger with Energy Transfer and the expected timing of the consummation of the merger; and other risk factors listed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those listed in Risk Factors in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

First Quarter Financial Results

OG&E

$0.06 EPS

Midstream

$0.19 EPS

Consolidated

$0.26 EPS

Strong Q1 mitigation efforts place utility on track to be within

guidance range of $1.76 - $1.86

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Strong operational performance during winter storm Uri
    • Financial impact of event is consistent with initial estimates provided on the 4th quarter earnings call
  • Significant progress made on recovery plan for the fuel and purchased power costs incurred in February
    • Regulatory treatment obtained in both OK and AR
    • Securitization laws passed in both states
  • Formula Rate Plan settlement approved in AR
    • New rates were effective April 1st
  • Executing on OK Grid Enhancement
    • Quarterly reports included projects placed in service
  • New, innovative projects announced

OG&E Highlights Innovative Customer Enhancing Projects

  • Innovative agreement with Dobson Fiber
    • Upgrade the resiliency and capacity of our utility communications network
    • Saving more than 60% over standard deployment costs
  • Expansion of the Choctaw Nation/ OG&E Solar Energy Center
    • Proud to continue our work with the Choctaw Nation
    • Expanding our commitment to renewable energy

Choctaw Nation/OG&E Solar Energy Center in Durant, Oklahoma

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OGE Energy Corporation published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 12:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
