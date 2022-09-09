Log in
    5218   JP3197630001

OHARA INC.

(5218)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-09 am EDT
1357.00 JPY   +1.50%
Ohara : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022

09/09/2022 | 03:20am EDT
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name: OHARA INC.

September 09, 2022

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 5218

URL: https://www.ohara-inc.co.jp

Representative: Hirokazu Saito

President Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Takashi Nakajima

Director Senior Managing Executive Officer

Phone: 042-772-2101

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: September 09, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022 (November 01, 2021 to July 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

July 31, 2022

20,961

23.0

2,229

124.9

2,667

110.2

1,574

88.3

July 31, 2021

17,035

26.7

991

-

1,268

-

836

-

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Nine months ended July 31, 2022:

Nine months ended July 31, 2021:

¥

4,250 million

[

78.0%]

¥

2,387 million

[

-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

July 31, 2022

64.66

-

July 31, 2021

34.35

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

July 31, 2022

59,188

43,972

73.9

October 31, 2021

53,606

40,111

74.6

(Reference) Equity: As of

July 31, 2022:

¥

43,746 million

As of

October 31, 2021:

¥

39,979 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2021

-

0.00

-

15.00

15.00

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2022

-

0.00

-

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2022

20.00

20.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022(November 01, 2021 to October 31, 2022)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

27,800

18.2

2,800

104.6

3,300

90.4

2,000

36.9

82.13

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

Yes

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended July 31, 2022

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

July 31, 2022:

25,450,000

shares

October 31, 2021:

25,450,000

shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

July 31, 2022:

1,098,607

shares

October 31, 2021:

1,098,578

shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Nine months ended July 31, 2022:

24,351,395

shares

Nine months ended July 31, 2021:

24,344,866

shares

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousand yen)

As of October 31,2021

As of July 31,2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

12,967,322

14,722,677

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

6,410,145

6,705,570

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

2,028,226

2,072,164

operating

Merchandise and finished goods

2,408,429

2,858,199

Work in process

4,941,175

5,726,244

Raw materials and supplies

2,461,886

3,135,027

Other

248,762

546,748

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(54,745)

(59,836)

Total current assets

31,411,202

35,706,796

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

13,848,845

14,618,679

Accumulated depreciation

(9,610,319)

(10,278,472)

Buildings and structures, net

4,238,526

4,340,207

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

17,373,760

17,992,826

Accumulated depreciation

(15,505,486)

(15,837,425)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

1,868,273

2,155,400

Tools, furniture and fixtures

11,834,304

12,095,145

Accumulated depreciation

(3,126,607)

(3,256,955)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

8,707,697

8,838,190

Land

321,896

329,596

Right of use assets

296,007

357,005

Accumulated depreciation

(99,834)

(158,935)

Right of use assets, net

196,172

198,070

Construction in progress

547,138

302,584

Total property, plant and equipment

15,879,705

16,164,048

Intangible assets

380,174

363,232

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

5,347,424

6,375,681

Long-term loans receivable

87,000

-

Retirement benefit asset

226,710

309,665

Deferred tax assets

207,449

195,239

Other

66,393

73,378

Total investments and other assets

5,934,978

6,953,965

Total non-current assets

22,194,857

23,481,247

Total assets

53,606,059

59,188,044

1

(Thousand yen)

As of October 31,2021

As of July 31,2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

1,527,307

2,028,060

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

459,433

616,154

Short-term borrowings

3,052,757

3,609,043

Lease obligations

724,243

321,208

Income taxes payable

349,030

478,801

Provision for bonuses

739,389

553,982

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other

88,352

104,069

officers)

Asset retirement obligations

869

524

Accounts payable - other

984,454

1,414,579

Other

459,192

541,839

Total current liabilities

8,385,030

9,668,264

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,778,538

1,602,637

Lease obligations

517,821

884,197

Deferred tax liabilities

1,090,943

1,327,684

Retirement benefit liability

1,418,660

1,411,530

Provision for share awards for directors (and other

77,796

96,043

officers)

Asset retirement obligations

87,922

87,922

Other

137,630

137,630

Total non-current liabilities

5,109,312

5,547,645

Total liabilities

13,494,343

15,215,909

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

5,855,000

5,855,000

Capital surplus

7,959,708

7,962,140

Retained earnings

24,814,081

26,022,340

Treasury shares

(1,490,100)

(1,492,577)

Total shareholders' equity

37,138,688

38,346,902

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

1,667,640

1,952,862

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,820,613

4,110,438

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(647,874)

(663,623)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,840,379

5,399,676

Non-controlling interests

132,648

225,555

Total net assets

40,111,716

43,972,134

Total liabilities and net assets

53,606,059

59,188,044

2

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the nine months)

(Thousand yen)

For the nine months

For the nine months

ended July 31,2021

ended July 31,2022

Net sales

17,035,303

20,961,014

Cost of sales

12,324,235

14,172,283

Gross profit

4,711,067

6,788,731

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,719,823

4,559,679

Operating profit

991,244

2,229,052

Non-operating income

Interest income

26,151

26,851

Dividend income

41,921

60,079

Foreign exchange gains

13,421

206,637

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

33,564

62,049

method

Insurance incomings

31,768

18,754

Subsidy income

95,156

724

Other

69,328

98,171

Total non-operating income

311,312

473,267

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

28,176

27,670

Other

5,449

7,457

Total non-operating expenses

33,626

35,127

Ordinary profit

1,268,931

2,667,192

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

129,969

-

Total extraordinary income

129,969

-

Extraordinary losses

Employee housing reserve fund contributions

-

139,091

Total extraordinary losses

-

139,091

Profit before income taxes

1,398,900

2,528,100

Income taxes

469,833

837,221

Profit

929,067

1,690,878

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

92,853

116,208

Profit attributable to owners of parent

836,214

1,574,670

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OHARA Inc. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
