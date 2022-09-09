Ohara : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022
[Japanese GAAP]
Company name: OHARA INC.
September 09, 2022
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Code number: 5218
URL:
https://www.ohara-inc.co.jp
Representative: Hirokazu Saito
President Chief Executive Officer
Contact: Takashi Nakajima
Director Senior Managing Executive Officer
Phone: 042-772-2101
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: September 09, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022 (November 01, 2021 to July 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
July 31, 2022
20,961
23.0
2,229
124.9
2,667
110.2
1,574
88.3
July 31, 2021
17,035
26.7
991
-
1,268
-
836
-
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Nine months ended July 31, 2022:
Nine months ended July 31, 2021:
¥
4,250 million
[
78.0%]
¥
2,387 million
[
-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
July 31, 2022
64.66
-
July 31, 2021
34.35
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
July 31, 2022
59,188
43,972
73.9
October 31, 2021
53,606
40,111
74.6
(Reference) Equity: As of
July 31, 2022:
¥
43,746 million
As of
October 31, 2021:
¥
39,979 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2021
-
0.00
-
15.00
15.00
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2022
-
0.00
-
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2022
20.00
20.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022(November 01, 2021 to October 31, 2022)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
27,800
18.2
2,800
104.6
3,300
90.4
2,000
36.9
82.13
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
Yes
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended July 31, 2022
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
July 31, 2022:
25,450,000
shares
October 31, 2021:
25,450,000
shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
July 31, 2022:
1,098,607
shares
October 31, 2021:
1,098,578
shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Nine months ended July 31, 2022:
24,351,395
shares
Nine months ended July 31, 2021:
24,344,866
shares
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousand yen)
As of October 31,2021
As of July 31,2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
12,967,322
14,722,677
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
6,410,145
6,705,570
Electronically recorded monetary claims -
2,028,226
2,072,164
operating
Merchandise and finished goods
2,408,429
2,858,199
Work in process
4,941,175
5,726,244
Raw materials and supplies
2,461,886
3,135,027
Other
248,762
546,748
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(54,745)
(59,836)
Total current assets
31,411,202
35,706,796
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
13,848,845
14,618,679
Accumulated depreciation
(9,610,319)
(10,278,472)
Buildings and structures, net
4,238,526
4,340,207
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
17,373,760
17,992,826
Accumulated depreciation
(15,505,486)
(15,837,425)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
1,868,273
2,155,400
Tools, furniture and fixtures
11,834,304
12,095,145
Accumulated depreciation
(3,126,607)
(3,256,955)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
8,707,697
8,838,190
Land
321,896
329,596
Right of use assets
296,007
357,005
Accumulated depreciation
(99,834)
(158,935)
Right of use assets, net
196,172
198,070
Construction in progress
547,138
302,584
Total property, plant and equipment
15,879,705
16,164,048
Intangible assets
380,174
363,232
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
5,347,424
6,375,681
Long-term loans receivable
87,000
-
Retirement benefit asset
226,710
309,665
Deferred tax assets
207,449
195,239
Other
66,393
73,378
Total investments and other assets
5,934,978
6,953,965
Total non-current assets
22,194,857
23,481,247
Total assets
53,606,059
59,188,044
(Thousand yen)
As of October 31,2021
As of July 31,2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
1,527,307
2,028,060
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
459,433
616,154
Short-term borrowings
3,052,757
3,609,043
Lease obligations
724,243
321,208
Income taxes payable
349,030
478,801
Provision for bonuses
739,389
553,982
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other
88,352
104,069
officers)
Asset retirement obligations
869
524
Accounts payable - other
984,454
1,414,579
Other
459,192
541,839
Total current liabilities
8,385,030
9,668,264
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,778,538
1,602,637
Lease obligations
517,821
884,197
Deferred tax liabilities
1,090,943
1,327,684
Retirement benefit liability
1,418,660
1,411,530
Provision for share awards for directors (and other
77,796
96,043
officers)
Asset retirement obligations
87,922
87,922
Other
137,630
137,630
Total non-current liabilities
5,109,312
5,547,645
Total liabilities
13,494,343
15,215,909
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
5,855,000
5,855,000
Capital surplus
7,959,708
7,962,140
Retained earnings
24,814,081
26,022,340
Treasury shares
(1,490,100)
(1,492,577)
Total shareholders' equity
37,138,688
38,346,902
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
1,667,640
1,952,862
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,820,613
4,110,438
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(647,874)
(663,623)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,840,379
5,399,676
Non-controlling interests
132,648
225,555
Total net assets
40,111,716
43,972,134
Total liabilities and net assets
53,606,059
59,188,044
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the nine months)
(Thousand yen)
For the nine months
For the nine months
ended July 31,2021
ended July 31,2022
Net sales
17,035,303
20,961,014
Cost of sales
12,324,235
14,172,283
Gross profit
4,711,067
6,788,731
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,719,823
4,559,679
Operating profit
991,244
2,229,052
Non-operating income
Interest income
26,151
26,851
Dividend income
41,921
60,079
Foreign exchange gains
13,421
206,637
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
33,564
62,049
method
Insurance incomings
31,768
18,754
Subsidy income
95,156
724
Other
69,328
98,171
Total non-operating income
311,312
473,267
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
28,176
27,670
Other
5,449
7,457
Total non-operating expenses
33,626
35,127
Ordinary profit
1,268,931
2,667,192
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of investment securities
129,969
-
Total extraordinary income
129,969
-
Extraordinary losses
Employee housing reserve fund contributions
-
139,091
Total extraordinary losses
-
139,091
Profit before income taxes
1,398,900
2,528,100
Income taxes
469,833
837,221
Profit
929,067
1,690,878
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
92,853
116,208
Profit attributable to owners of parent
836,214
1,574,670
