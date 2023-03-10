Ohara : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2023
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2023
[Japanese GAAP]
Company name: OHARA INC.
March 10, 2023
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Code number: 5218
URL:
https://www.ohara-inc.co.jp
Representative: Hirokazu Saito
President Chief Executive Officer
Contact: Takashi Nakajima
Director Senior Managing Executive Officer
Phone: 042-772-2101
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: March 10, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 (November 01, 2022 to January 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
January 31, 2023
7,044
5.1
937
25.2
774
(4.5)
603
7.6
January 31, 2022
6,703
37.9
748
-
811
726.0
560
-
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended January 31, 2023:
Three months ended January 31, 2022:
¥
( 959) million
[
-%]
¥
797 million
[
27.9%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
January 31, 2023
24.77
-
January 31, 2022
23.01
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
January 31, 2023
57,576
43,774
75.7
October 31, 2022
60,678
45,262
74.2
(Reference) Equity: As of
January 31, 2023:
¥
43,563 million
As of
October 31, 2022:
¥
45,024 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2022
-
0.00
-
20.00
20.00
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2023
-
Fiscal year ending October 31, 2023
0.00
-
20.00
20.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
No
(Note) Breakdown of the 1st quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2023 :
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2023(November 01, 2022 to October 31, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
to owners of parent
per share
Six months ended April 30,
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
14,300
5.2
1,400
7.3
1,300
(18.9)
1,000
1.6
41.07
2023
Full year
29,500
4.2
2,700
(9.3)
2,900
(20.9)
2,200
4.0
90.34
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
Yes
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended January 31, 2023
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
January 31, 2023:
25,450,000
shares
October 31, 2022:
25,450,000
shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
January 31, 2023:
1,098,607
shares
October 31, 2022:
1,098,607
shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended January 31, 2023:
24,351,393
shares
Three months ended January 31, 2022:
24,351,398
shares
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousand yen)
As of October 31,2022
As of January 31,2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
14,459,354
12,569,596
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
7,023,184
6,403,772
Electronically recorded monetary claims -
1,839,781
1,668,314
operating
Merchandise and finished goods
2,965,614
3,347,850
Work in process
5,920,000
6,185,970
Raw materials and supplies
3,731,274
3,689,534
Other
718,274
493,587
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(22,121)
(35,995)
Total current assets
36,635,363
34,322,630
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
14,917,008
14,519,066
Accumulated depreciation
(10,469,129)
(10,297,169)
Buildings and structures, net
4,447,878
4,221,897
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
18,017,152
17,833,384
Accumulated depreciation
(15,761,450)
(15,613,351)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
2,255,701
2,220,032
Tools, furniture and fixtures
12,267,236
12,220,054
Accumulated depreciation
(3,333,072)
(3,316,457)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
8,934,164
8,903,597
Land
342,904
333,820
Right of use assets
439,320
400,163
Accumulated depreciation
(155,122)
(115,180)
Right of use assets, net
284,198
284,983
Construction in progress
303,305
271,263
Total property, plant and equipment
16,568,153
16,235,594
Intangible assets
351,221
322,789
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
6,543,057
6,155,719
Retirement benefit asset
254,004
243,867
Deferred tax assets
244,514
217,152
Other
82,157
78,979
Total investments and other assets
7,123,734
6,695,719
Total non-current assets
24,043,109
23,254,103
Total assets
60,678,472
57,576,734
(Thousand yen)
As of October 31,2022
As of January 31,2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
1,935,291
1,363,230
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
625,484
659,317
Short-term borrowings
3,192,520
3,554,764
Lease liabilities
345,065
464,383
Income taxes payable
594,845
366,266
Contract liabilities
32,026
19,134
Provision for bonuses
950,252
336,515
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other
147,878
56,438
officers)
Provision for loss on litigation
-
21,700
Asset retirement obligations
-
313
Accounts payable - other
1,144,965
863,887
Other
526,468
581,964
Total current liabilities
9,494,800
8,287,917
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,546,862
1,480,219
Lease liabilities
879,093
685,786
Deferred tax liabilities
1,463,052
1,341,476
Retirement benefit liability
1,709,700
1,698,651
Provision for share awards for directors (and other
99,393
102,720
officers)
Asset retirement obligations
85,850
86,417
Other
137,630
119,353
Total non-current liabilities
5,921,582
5,514,624
Total liabilities
15,416,382
13,802,541
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
5,855,000
5,855,000
Capital surplus
7,962,140
7,962,140
Retained earnings
26,563,833
26,677,785
Treasury shares
(1,492,577)
(1,492,577)
Total shareholders' equity
38,888,396
39,002,348
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
1,988,971
1,837,714
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
5,156,468
3,650,026
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(1,009,356)
(926,607)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
6,136,083
4,561,132
Non-controlling interests
237,610
210,711
Total net assets
45,262,090
43,774,192
Total liabilities and net assets
60,678,472
57,576,734
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)
(Thousand yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended January 31,2022
ended January 31,2023
Net sales
6,703,994
7,044,761
Cost of sales
4,520,726
4,511,796
Gross profit
2,183,268
2,532,965
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,434,400
1,595,670
Operating profit
748,867
937,294
Non-operating income
Interest income
10,065
17,992
Dividend income
7,109
10,927
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
21,789
-
method
Insurance incomings
18,403
-
Other
28,599
34,774
Total non-operating income
85,968
63,694
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
9,025
9,900
Foreign exchange losses
13,678
177,847
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity
-
13,564
method
Other
1,012
25,110
Total non-operating expenses
23,716
226,422
Ordinary profit
811,120
774,566
Profit before income taxes
811,120
774,566
Income taxes
217,117
159,268
Profit
594,002
615,298
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
33,636
12,158
Profit attributable to owners of parent
560,365
603,140
Disclaimer
OHARA Inc. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 06:23:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about OHARA INC.
Sales 2023
29 390 M
216 M
216 M
Net income 2023
1 990 M
14,6 M
14,6 M
Net cash 2023
11 389 M
83,5 M
83,5 M
P/E ratio 2023
15,4x
Yield 2023
1,59%
Capitalization
30 610 M
225 M
225 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,65x
EV / Sales 2024
0,57x
Nbr of Employees
1 505
Free-Float
27,2%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends OHARA INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
1 257,00 JPY
Average target price
1 200,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
-4,53%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.