  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ohara Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5218   JP3197630001

OHARA INC.

(5218)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-10 am EST
1228.00 JPY   -2.31%
Ohara : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2023
PU
2022Ohara : Presentation of Financial Results Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2022
PU
2022Ohara : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended October 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ohara : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2023

03/10/2023 | 01:24am EST
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name: OHARA INC.

March 10, 2023

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 5218

URL: https://www.ohara-inc.co.jp

Representative: Hirokazu Saito

President Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Takashi Nakajima

Director Senior Managing Executive Officer

Phone: 042-772-2101

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: March 10, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 (November 01, 2022 to January 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

January 31, 2023

7,044

5.1

937

25.2

774

(4.5)

603

7.6

January 31, 2022

6,703

37.9

748

-

811

726.0

560

-

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended January 31, 2023:

Three months ended January 31, 2022:

¥

( 959) million

[

-%]

¥

797 million

[

27.9%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

January 31, 2023

24.77

-

January 31, 2022

23.01

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

January 31, 2023

57,576

43,774

75.7

October 31, 2022

60,678

45,262

74.2

(Reference) Equity: As of

January 31, 2023:

¥

43,563 million

As of

October 31, 2022:

¥

45,024 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2022

-

0.00

-

20.00

20.00

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2023

-

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2023

0.00

-

20.00

20.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

No

(Note) Breakdown of the 1st quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2023 :

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2023(November 01, 2022 to October 31, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

to owners of parent

per share

Six months ended April 30,

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

14,300

5.2

1,400

7.3

1,300

(18.9)

1,000

1.6

41.07

2023

Full year

29,500

4.2

2,700

(9.3)

2,900

(20.9)

2,200

4.0

90.34

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

Yes

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended January 31, 2023

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

January 31, 2023:

25,450,000

shares

October 31, 2022:

25,450,000

shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

January 31, 2023:

1,098,607

shares

October 31, 2022:

1,098,607

shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended January 31, 2023:

24,351,393

shares

Three months ended January 31, 2022:

24,351,398

shares

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousand yen)

As of October 31,2022

As of January 31,2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

14,459,354

12,569,596

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

7,023,184

6,403,772

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

1,839,781

1,668,314

operating

Merchandise and finished goods

2,965,614

3,347,850

Work in process

5,920,000

6,185,970

Raw materials and supplies

3,731,274

3,689,534

Other

718,274

493,587

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(22,121)

(35,995)

Total current assets

36,635,363

34,322,630

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

14,917,008

14,519,066

Accumulated depreciation

(10,469,129)

(10,297,169)

Buildings and structures, net

4,447,878

4,221,897

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

18,017,152

17,833,384

Accumulated depreciation

(15,761,450)

(15,613,351)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

2,255,701

2,220,032

Tools, furniture and fixtures

12,267,236

12,220,054

Accumulated depreciation

(3,333,072)

(3,316,457)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

8,934,164

8,903,597

Land

342,904

333,820

Right of use assets

439,320

400,163

Accumulated depreciation

(155,122)

(115,180)

Right of use assets, net

284,198

284,983

Construction in progress

303,305

271,263

Total property, plant and equipment

16,568,153

16,235,594

Intangible assets

351,221

322,789

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

6,543,057

6,155,719

Retirement benefit asset

254,004

243,867

Deferred tax assets

244,514

217,152

Other

82,157

78,979

Total investments and other assets

7,123,734

6,695,719

Total non-current assets

24,043,109

23,254,103

Total assets

60,678,472

57,576,734

1

(Thousand yen)

As of October 31,2022

As of January 31,2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

1,935,291

1,363,230

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

625,484

659,317

Short-term borrowings

3,192,520

3,554,764

Lease liabilities

345,065

464,383

Income taxes payable

594,845

366,266

Contract liabilities

32,026

19,134

Provision for bonuses

950,252

336,515

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other

147,878

56,438

officers)

Provision for loss on litigation

-

21,700

Asset retirement obligations

-

313

Accounts payable - other

1,144,965

863,887

Other

526,468

581,964

Total current liabilities

9,494,800

8,287,917

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,546,862

1,480,219

Lease liabilities

879,093

685,786

Deferred tax liabilities

1,463,052

1,341,476

Retirement benefit liability

1,709,700

1,698,651

Provision for share awards for directors (and other

99,393

102,720

officers)

Asset retirement obligations

85,850

86,417

Other

137,630

119,353

Total non-current liabilities

5,921,582

5,514,624

Total liabilities

15,416,382

13,802,541

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

5,855,000

5,855,000

Capital surplus

7,962,140

7,962,140

Retained earnings

26,563,833

26,677,785

Treasury shares

(1,492,577)

(1,492,577)

Total shareholders' equity

38,888,396

39,002,348

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

1,988,971

1,837,714

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

5,156,468

3,650,026

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(1,009,356)

(926,607)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

6,136,083

4,561,132

Non-controlling interests

237,610

210,711

Total net assets

45,262,090

43,774,192

Total liabilities and net assets

60,678,472

57,576,734

2

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)

(Thousand yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended January 31,2022

ended January 31,2023

Net sales

6,703,994

7,044,761

Cost of sales

4,520,726

4,511,796

Gross profit

2,183,268

2,532,965

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,434,400

1,595,670

Operating profit

748,867

937,294

Non-operating income

Interest income

10,065

17,992

Dividend income

7,109

10,927

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

21,789

-

method

Insurance incomings

18,403

-

Other

28,599

34,774

Total non-operating income

85,968

63,694

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

9,025

9,900

Foreign exchange losses

13,678

177,847

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity

-

13,564

method

Other

1,012

25,110

Total non-operating expenses

23,716

226,422

Ordinary profit

811,120

774,566

Profit before income taxes

811,120

774,566

Income taxes

217,117

159,268

Profit

594,002

615,298

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

33,636

12,158

Profit attributable to owners of parent

560,365

603,140

3

OHARA Inc. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 29 390 M 216 M 216 M
Net income 2023 1 990 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net cash 2023 11 389 M 83,5 M 83,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 1,59%
Capitalization 30 610 M 225 M 225 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 505
Free-Float 27,2%
Chart OHARA INC.
Ohara Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OHARA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 257,00 JPY
Average target price 1 200,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hirokazu Saito Managing Director
Masatomo Suzuki Senior Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Seiju Uchida Independent Outside Director
Akira Nokina Independent Outside Director
Takashi Nakajima Manager-Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OHARA INC.18.70%225
AMPHENOL CORPORATION4.15%47 152
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.60%44 548
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-7.78%29 809
JABIL INC.22.24%11 307
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.18.90%8 885