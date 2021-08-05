Ohashi Technica : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Note: The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) has been applied from the beginning of the three months ended June 30, 2021, and the figures for the three months ended June 30, 2021, are shown after application of this accounting standard.

These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.

Application of particular accounting procedures to the preparation of quarterly financial statements: None

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): None

1. Qualitative information on quarterly financial results

Explanation of operating results

The world economy moved gradually toward recovery during the three months ended June 30, 2021, mainly due to the proactive economic policies by governments against COVID-19 and the resumption of economic activity along with vaccine access. However, the future remains uncertain due to resurgences of infections caused by the proliferation of new coronavirus variants, interruptions in production activity over a wide range of industries caused by semiconductor shortages, and tight global container availability caused by disruptions in ocean shipping. The Japanese economy was on the road to recovery after hitting bottom, but the economic environment is still harsh and weighted down by factors such as the government's declaration of another state of emergency due to the resurgence of infections.

In the automotive industry in which OHASHI TECHNICA INC. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") operate business, both overseas and domestic production at automobile manufacturers increased from a year earlier when production significantly declined due to the effects of COVID-19. Overseas, where the quarter under review is January 1, 2021-March 31, 2021, production rebounded in China where COVID- 19 caused lockdown in the previous year, which led overall production overseas to increase. However, with the semiconductor supply shortage and ocean shipping at a standstill since the beginning of the year, production at manufacturers that are major clients of the Group in the U.S. declined from the previous year. Except for China, overall production overseas has not recovered to pre-COVID levels, and production has not fully recovered. In Japan, where the quarter under review is April 1, 2021-June 30, 2021, automobile production increased, mainly because production at automobile manufacturers has recovered from last year's steep decline, despite production adjustments in response to the semiconductor supply shortage.

Under these circumstances, the Group strived to respond quickly to changes in the production activity of clients and to strengthen its business foundations. As a result, consolidated net sales increased year-on-year, as automobile manufacturers that are major clients of the Group recovered from the previous year's production declines. Our consolidated operating profit also increased year-on-year, owing to an increase in net sales across all regions except the U.S., despite a rise in overseas logistics costs.

In the three months ended June 30, 2021, on a consolidated basis, the Company posted net sales of 8,653 million yen (up 31.8% year on year), operating profit of 754 million yen (up 102.9% year on year), ordinary profit of 852 million yen (up 109.2% year on year) and profit attributable to owners of parent of 604 million yen (up 118.3% year on year).

Application of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) (the "Revenue Recognition Standard") caused net sales and cost of sales both to decrease by 52 million yen. There was no impact on the various profit results.

Operating results by segment are as described below. (Segment profit is adjusted with operating profit on the quarterly consolidated statements of income.)

[Japan]

Despite the effects of production adjustments due to semiconductor supply shortages, automobile manufacturers of our major clients recovered from the production decline following the spread of COVID-19 in the previous year. As a result, net sales were 4,679 million yen (up 53.3% year on year). Segment profit was 392 million yen (up 600.7% year on year) due to the increase in net sales.

Application of the Revenue Recognition Standard, caused net sales to decrease by 52 million yen. There was no impact on segment profit.

[Americas]

Production at automobile manufacturers in the U.S. was impacted by the worldwide semiconductor supply shortage and a standstill in ocean shipping, resulting in production at lower levels than the previous year. Net sales were 1,745 million yen (down 5.4% year on year). Segment profit was 72 million yen (down 44.2% year on year) due to the decline in net sales and higher ocean shipping costs.

[China]

In the previous year, production was heavily impacted by lockdowns due to the spread of COVID-19, but production rebounded and was significantly higher than in the previous year. As a result, net sales were 1,270 million yen (up 67.4% year on year). Segment profit was 206 million yen (up 116.9% year on year) owing to the increase in net sales and the improvement of manufacturing costs due to production recovery.

