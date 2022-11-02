Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. OHB SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OHB   DE0005936124

OHB SE

(OHB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:08 2022-11-02 am EDT
28.53 EUR   -0.95%
06:00aAll Tests In Space Successfully Mastered : Earth observation satellite EnMAP impresses with top-quality data sets
PU
09/22QleanAir supports the German space industry with air cleaning solution
AQ
09/19OHB Itali Awarded Contract for Four Further Flyeye Telescopes for Protection of Space Environment
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

All tests in space successfully mastered: Earth observation satellite EnMAP impresses with top-quality data sets

11/02/2022 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
We.Create.Space.

Disclaimer

OHB SE published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 09:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OHB SE
06:00aAll Tests In Space Successfully Mast : Earth observation satellite EnMAP impresses with to..
PU
09/22QleanAir supports the German space industry with air cleaning solution
AQ
09/19OHB Itali Awarded Contract for Four Further Flyeye Telescopes for Protection of Space E..
CI
08/29Back To The Moon – With Tank C : NASA's heavy-lift rocket SLS launches Artemis 1 mis..
PU
08/17OHB Orders Computers, Power Systems from AAC Clyde Space
MT
08/11OHB SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 20..
CI
08/11Ohb : Presentation concerning 6-month results 2022
PU
08/11Ohb : discloses 6M interim report 2022
PU
08/11Transcript : OHB SE, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
06/02OHB SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OHB SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 152 M 1 137 M 1 137 M
Net income 2022 35,6 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
Net Debt 2022 220 M 217 M 217 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 2,07%
Capitalization 500 M 494 M 494 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 041
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart OHB SE
Duration : Period :
OHB SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OHB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 28,80 €
Average target price 46,33 €
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Romed Fuchs Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Melching Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wethmar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz Stoewer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Kramer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OHB SE-20.00%494
THALES70.99%26 935
HENSOLDT AG88.50%2 471
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-2.64%2 329
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-24.21%1 658
PLANET LABS PBC-13.33%1 418