OHB : Capital Market Day 2021

Bremen, February 11, 2021: At today's Capital Market Day 2021, space technology company OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) will be presenting the further implementation of its 'OHB 2025 - Shaping the future' corporate strategy.

A key element of this strategy is the third business segment 'DIGITAL', which was initiated last year and has now formed an independent reporting segment since January 1, 2021. The first operational successes of the new segment include the implementation of a satellite mission within a very ambitious schedule by the company OHB Cosmos International Launch Services GmbH.

At today's event, the Company will be providing an outlook on the expected business performance in the current fiscal year 2021 on the basis of the three relevant key performance indicators: total revenues are forecasted at EUR 1 billion, the profitability ratios EBITDA and EBIT are expected to reach EUR 80 million and 45 million respectively.

For the past fiscal year 2020, OHB SE expects the order-backlog to reach a record high of approx. EUR 2.6 billion as of December 31. Total revenues are expected to be below EUR 1 billion. The guidance for the two profitability ratios EBITDA (EUR 80 million) and EBIT (EUR 44 million), which was published during last year's Capital Market Day, has neither been confirmed nor withdrawn by OHB SE in the course of the current Covid 19 pandemic. With regard to these key figures, OHB SE assumes that they will be slightly lower than originally forecasted.

OHB SE's audited consolidated financial statements for 2020 will be explained in detail at the upcoming virtual financial press conference on March 17, 2021 and during the virtual analysts' conference to follow on the same day. The corresponding documents will be available for download on OHB SE's website.