OHB SE

OHB SE

(OHB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OHB : Capital Market Day 2021

02/11/2021 | 05:31am EST
Bremen, February 11, 2021: At today's Capital Market Day 2021, space technology company OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) will be presenting the further implementation of its 'OHB 2025 - Shaping the future' corporate strategy.

A key element of this strategy is the third business segment 'DIGITAL', which was initiated last year and has now formed an independent reporting segment since January 1, 2021. The first operational successes of the new segment include the implementation of a satellite mission within a very ambitious schedule by the company OHB Cosmos International Launch Services GmbH.

At today's event, the Company will be providing an outlook on the expected business performance in the current fiscal year 2021 on the basis of the three relevant key performance indicators: total revenues are forecasted at EUR 1 billion, the profitability ratios EBITDA and EBIT are expected to reach EUR 80 million and 45 million respectively.

For the past fiscal year 2020, OHB SE expects the order-backlog to reach a record high of approx. EUR 2.6 billion as of December 31. Total revenues are expected to be below EUR 1 billion. The guidance for the two profitability ratios EBITDA (EUR 80 million) and EBIT (EUR 44 million), which was published during last year's Capital Market Day, has neither been confirmed nor withdrawn by OHB SE in the course of the current Covid 19 pandemic. With regard to these key figures, OHB SE assumes that they will be slightly lower than originally forecasted.

OHB SE's audited consolidated financial statements for 2020 will be explained in detail at the upcoming virtual financial press conference on March 17, 2021 and during the virtual analysts' conference to follow on the same day. The corresponding documents will be available for download on OHB SE's website.

Organisational Chart

Disclaimer

OHB SE published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 10:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 939 M 1 139 M 1 139 M
Net income 2020 24,0 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2020 73,0 M 88,5 M 88,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,6x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 714 M 867 M 866 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 3 006
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart OHB SE
Duration : Period :
OHB SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OHB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 45,67 €
Last Close Price 41,00 €
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco R. Fuchs Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Melching Director-Finance & Controlling
Robert Wethmar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz Stoewer Member-Supervisory Board
Ingo Kramer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OHB SE6.22%867
THALES3.74%20 050
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-16.25%3 238
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-1.89%1 187
U-BLOX HOLDING AG24.98%573
GOMSPACE GROUP AB (PUBL)23.78%127
