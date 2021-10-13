OHB : Order intake of more than USD 300 million expected for commercial satellite constellation

Bremen, October 13, 2021 - The OHB Group is currently in final negotiations with US company SpaceLink Corporation for the realization of a constellation of four telecommunications satellites. OHB System AG (wholly owned subsidiary of OHB SE) is expected to sign an "Authorization to Proceed" next week. This document constitutes the legal basis for the commencement of the project, which relates to the delivery of the satellites as well as services associated with their launch and operation. The subsequent total contractual volume is expected to exceed USD 300 million. In addition, OHB SE intends to invest around USD 25 million in the company SpaceLink Corp. Corresponding negotiations have already reached such an advanced stage that the relevant terms and conditions are expected to be legally finalized in the coming week.