ANALYST CONFERENCE | Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024

MAY 8, 2024

MARCO FUCHS, CEO

KURT MELCHING, CFO

DR. MARKUS MOELLER, CSO

ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024

1

BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW

ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024

2

STRATEGY: OHB 2025 - SHAPING THE FUTURE

Scope

  • End-to-endspace system provider
  • Develop downstream portfolio
  • Extend satellites and systems portfolio
  • Extend rocket customer base, full launcher

Performance

  • Improve product quality and project management
  • Deliver best value for money systems

Culture & People

  • Foster OHB culture:
    Get things done together, entrepreneurship
  • Top attractive employer
  • Environmentally and socially responsible

Growth

  • Organic and inorganic growth
  • M&A focus on downstream
  • Extend footprint in commercial market

Financial

  • Total revenues > EUR 1,500 million
  • EBIT >= 8 %
  • FCF >= net profit

Alignment

  • Use synergies
  • Streamline product portfolio
  • Group functions & competence centers

ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024

3

PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER IS WELL ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION

CLOSING IS NOW ONLY SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS

Announcement of decision to make a public takeover offer

Reasoned

Publication of

statement by

the offer

OHB Management /

Announcement of

Announcement of

document

Supervisory Board

results

final results

KKR to

Review by

Acceptance period

Additional acceptance

period

(5-6 weeks)

submit

BaFin

(1)

(2 weeks)

offer

(10-15

document

working

Regulatory approval processes

to BaFin(1)

days)

(approvals expected in [6-11] months(2))

  • Approvals for foreign direct investments in 2 out of 10 countries are still pending
  • KKR will seek to complete the regulatory approvals that need to be conducted as soon as possible
  • All information on the voluntary public takeover offer, can be found on an ongoing basis onwww.orchid-offer.com
  1. German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority; submission latest 4 weeks post announcement
  2. Subject to regulatory filing and approval process

Closing

ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024

4

NEW GOVERNANCE MODEL FORMS AN INTEGRAL PART FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION OF OUR GROWTH STRATEGY

Executive Committee emphasizes Group- wide responsibilities and acts as the

Chief Executive Officer

M. Fuchs

foundation on our way to becoming the European Space Champion

Dr. Lutz Bertling stepped down from the

Management Board at the end of 2023

Restructuring effective since

February 1, 2024

Multiple benefits expected:

Increased efficiency and

effectiveness using synergies

Stronger connections between all

three business segments for …

… increased market orientation

… higher level of integration

Chief Sales + Strategy

Chief Financial

Officer

Officer

Dr. M. Moeller

K. Melching

SPACE SYSTEMS

M. Fuchs

OHB System AG

C. Pedersoli

AEROSPACE

U. Scheib

DIGITAL

Dr. A. Gausepohl

Member of the Management Board

Chief Legal + Integrity

Officer

D. Schmidt

Chief Technology +

Digital Officer

Dr K. Wagner

Chief

Communications +

Public Affairs Officer

S. von der Recke

Chief M&A +

Investments Officer

O. Salisch

Chief Human Resources

Officer

K. Hofmann

Member of the Executive Committee

ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024

5

TOP LEVEL MANAGEMENT CHANGES ACROSS ALL BUSINESS SEGMENTS (I)

Chiara Pedersoli appointed as CEO of OHB System AG

Ulrich Scheib appointed as CEO of MT Aerospace AG

Dr. Arne Gausepohl appointed as new head of OHB's DIGITAL segment

She succeeds Marco Fuchs who will remain

As new CEO, he succeeds Hans Steininger who

Takes over the responsibility formerly held by

CEO of OHB SE

will remain on the Management Board of

Dr. Lutz Bertling

Marco Fuchs joins OHB System AG's

Aerotech Peissenberg Group

He retains his positions as Managing Director

Supervisory Board

Hans Steininger joins the

of OHB Digital Services and Member of the

Supervisory Board of MT Aerospace AG

Management Board of German Offshore

Spaceport Alliance GmbH

ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024

6

TOP LEVEL MANAGEMENT CHANGES ACROSS ALL BUSINESS SEGMENTS (II)

Dr. Kristina Wagner assumed the role of Chief Technology + Digital Officer on February 1, 2024

  • Joins from KUKA where she held various management positions including the responsibility for its largest innovation program
  • Responsible for overseeing OHB's technical developments and research work on Group level

Oliver Salisch appointed as Chief M&A + Investments Officer

  • In charge of mergers and acquisitions and the management of the Group's other equity participations
  • Appointed as Managing Director of OHB Venture Capital GmbH

Sabine von der Recke appointed as

Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer

  • Assumes responsibility for public and political affairs, corporate communications and fairs and exhibitions
  • She continues to be Member of the Management Board of OHB System AG and German Offshore Spaceport Alliance GmbH

ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024

7

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

SPACE SYSTEMS

  • Preparation for the integration of the first PLATO cameras in our new clean room has begun
  • Strong progress in the Earth observation domain across the Group
    • OHB Italia tasked with providing 12 additional satellites for IRIDE Earth observation constellation
    • OHB System selected as prime contractor for the definition phase for the next Sentinel-2 generation
    • Environmental test campaign for Artic Weather Satellite completed
      • OHB Sweden remains on the ambitious schedule for the mission
      • Launch planned for the upcoming summer
  • Successful bid for LEO-PNT demonstrator mission
    • Selected for development and assembly of all four satellites and their respective payloads
    • Leveraging heritage from the Galileo navigation satellite program

ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024

8

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

AEROSPACE

Rocket Factory Augsburg takes further steps towards initial launch

Test campaign for RFA ONE's upper stage successfully completed

All systems tested far beyond the specifications required for the flight

Final tests ahead of the integration on the launcher's first stage are underway at the company's headquarter in Augsburg

First stage integration in progress at SaxaVord spaceport in preparation of the upcoming hot-fire test campaign

MT Aerospace further leverages its in-house materials expertise to contribute to a further project researching reusable launch vehicles

Comet Interceptor:

First delivery of a flight-ready central tube made from carbon fiber

reinforced plastic (CFRP)

CALLISTO:

Contribution to a further project aimed at developing reusable

launch vehicles

ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024

9

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

DIGITAL

  • Next milestone in MeerKAT expansion project (MeerKAT+) achieved
    • First of at least 14 new high-performance antennas delivered in February 2024
    • OHB Digital Connect now focusses on serial production of the remaining antennas
  • OHB selected to coordinate Baltic GTIF
    • Pilot project aimed at combining Earth observation data and modern analysis and cloud-computing technologies
    • Tool to meet information needs of decision-makers and supporting the European Union's net-zero target
    • Emphasis on scalability and adaptability to enable the solutions developed to be used in other countries and regions

ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

OHB SE published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 06:13:46 UTC.