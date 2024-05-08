Deliver best value for money systems

Subject to regulatory filing and approval process

All information on the voluntary public takeover offer, can be found on an ongoing basis on

KKR will seek to complete the regulatory approvals that need to be conducted as soon as possible

Approvals for foreign direct investments in 2 out of 10 countries are still pending

Announcement of decision to make a public takeover offer

CLOSING IS NOW ONLY SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS

PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER IS WELL ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION

Member of the Executive Committee

Member of the Management Board

three business segments for …

− Stronger connections between all

Management Board at the end of 2023

▪ Dr. Lutz Bertling stepped down from the

foundation on our way to becoming the European Space Champion

Executive Committee emphasizes Group- wide responsibilities and acts as the

NEW GOVERNANCE MODEL FORMS AN INTEGRAL PART FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION OF OUR GROWTH STRATEGY

of OHB Digital Services and Member of the

▪ He retains his positions as Managing Director

will remain on the Management Board of

▪ Takes over the responsibility formerly held by

▪ As new CEO, he succeeds Hans Steininger who

▪ She succeeds Marco Fuchs who will remain

Dr. Arne Gausepohl appointed as new head of OHB's DIGITAL segment

Ulrich Scheib appointed as CEO of MT Aerospace AG

Chiara Pedersoli appointed as CEO of OHB System AG

TOP LEVEL MANAGEMENT CHANGES ACROSS ALL BUSINESS SEGMENTS (I)

She continues to be Member of the Management Board of OHB System AG and German Offshore Spaceport Alliance GmbH

Assumes responsibility for public and political affairs, corporate communications and fairs and exhibitions

Appointed as Managing Director of OHB Venture Capital GmbH

In charge of mergers and acquisitions and the management of the Group's other equity participations

Responsible for overseeing OHB's technical developments and research work on Group level

Joins from KUKA where she held various management positions including the responsibility for its largest innovation program

Dr. Kristina Wagner assumed the role of Chief Technology + Digital Officer on February 1, 2024

TOP LEVEL MANAGEMENT CHANGES ACROSS ALL BUSINESS SEGMENTS (II)

Leveraging heritage from the Galileo navigation satellite program

Selected for development and assembly of all four satellites and their respective payloads

Launch planned for the upcoming summer

OHB Sweden remains on the ambitious schedule for the mission

Environmental test campaign for Artic Weather Satellite completed

OHB System selected as prime contractor for the definition phase for the next

OHB Italia tasked with providing 12 additional satellites for IRIDE Earth observation constellation

Strong progress in the Earth observation domain across the Group

Preparation for the integration of the first PLATO cameras in our new clean room has begun

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

AEROSPACE

▪ Rocket Factory Augsburg takes further steps towards initial launch

− Test campaign for RFA ONE's upper stage successfully completed

− All systems tested far beyond the specifications required for the flight

− Final tests ahead of the integration on the launcher's first stage are underway at the company's headquarter in Augsburg

− First stage integration in progress at SaxaVord spaceport in preparation of the upcoming hot-fire test campaign

▪ MT Aerospace further leverages its in-house materials expertise to contribute to a further project researching reusable launch vehicles