ANALYST CONFERENCE | Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024
MAY 8, 2024
MARCO FUCHS, CEO
KURT MELCHING, CFO
DR. MARKUS MOELLER, CSO
ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024
BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW
ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024
STRATEGY: OHB 2025 - SHAPING THE FUTURE
Scope
- End-to-endspace system provider
- Develop downstream portfolio
- Extend satellites and systems portfolio
- Extend rocket customer base, full launcher
Performance
- Improve product quality and project management
- Deliver best value for money systems
Culture & People
-
Foster OHB culture:
Get things done together, entrepreneurship
- Top attractive employer
- Environmentally and socially responsible
Growth
- Organic and inorganic growth
- M&A focus on downstream
- Extend footprint in commercial market
Financial
- Total revenues > EUR 1,500 million
- EBIT >= 8 %
- FCF >= net profit
Alignment
- Use synergies
- Streamline product portfolio
- Group functions & competence centers
ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024
PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER IS WELL ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION
CLOSING IS NOW ONLY SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS
✓
Announcement of decision to make a public takeover offer
✓
✓
Reasoned
✓
✓
Publication of
statement by
the offer
OHB Management /
Announcement of
Announcement of
document
Supervisory Board
results
final results
KKR to
Review by
Acceptance period
Additional acceptance
period
(5-6 weeks)
submit
BaFin
(1)
(2 weeks)
offer
(10-15
document
working
Regulatory approval processes
to BaFin(1)
days)
(approvals expected in [6-11] months(2))
- Approvals for foreign direct investments in 2 out of 10 countries are still pending
- KKR will seek to complete the regulatory approvals that need to be conducted as soon as possible
- All information on the voluntary public takeover offer, can be found on an ongoing basis onwww.orchid-offer.com
- German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority; submission latest 4 weeks post announcement
- Subject to regulatory filing and approval process
Closing
ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024
NEW GOVERNANCE MODEL FORMS AN INTEGRAL PART FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION OF OUR GROWTH STRATEGY
Executive Committee emphasizes Group- wide responsibilities and acts as the
Chief Executive Officer
M. Fuchs
foundation on our way to becoming the European Space Champion
▪ Dr. Lutz Bertling stepped down from the
Management Board at the end of 2023
▪
Restructuring effective since
February 1, 2024
▪
Multiple benefits expected:
− Increased efficiency and
effectiveness using synergies
− Stronger connections between all
three business segments for …
− … increased market orientation
− … higher level of integration
Chief Sales + Strategy
Chief Financial
Officer
Officer
Dr. M. Moeller
K. Melching
SPACE SYSTEMS
M. Fuchs
OHB System AG
C. Pedersoli
AEROSPACE
U. Scheib
DIGITAL
Dr. A. Gausepohl
Member of the Management Board
Chief Legal + Integrity
Officer
D. Schmidt
Chief Technology +
Digital Officer
Dr K. Wagner
Chief
Communications +
Public Affairs Officer
S. von der Recke
Chief M&A +
Investments Officer
O. Salisch
Chief Human Resources
Officer
K. Hofmann
Member of the Executive Committee
ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024
TOP LEVEL MANAGEMENT CHANGES ACROSS ALL BUSINESS SEGMENTS (I)
Chiara Pedersoli appointed as CEO of OHB System AG
Ulrich Scheib appointed as CEO of MT Aerospace AG
Dr. Arne Gausepohl appointed as new head of OHB's DIGITAL segment
▪ She succeeds Marco Fuchs who will remain
▪ As new CEO, he succeeds Hans Steininger who
▪ Takes over the responsibility formerly held by
CEO of OHB SE
will remain on the Management Board of
Dr. Lutz Bertling
▪ Marco Fuchs joins OHB System AG's
Aerotech Peissenberg Group
▪ He retains his positions as Managing Director
Supervisory Board
▪ Hans Steininger joins the
of OHB Digital Services and Member of the
Supervisory Board of MT Aerospace AG
Management Board of German Offshore
Spaceport Alliance GmbH
ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024
TOP LEVEL MANAGEMENT CHANGES ACROSS ALL BUSINESS SEGMENTS (II)
Dr. Kristina Wagner assumed the role of Chief Technology + Digital Officer on February 1, 2024
- Joins from KUKA where she held various management positions including the responsibility for its largest innovation program
- Responsible for overseeing OHB's technical developments and research work on Group level
Oliver Salisch appointed as Chief M&A + Investments Officer
- In charge of mergers and acquisitions and the management of the Group's other equity participations
- Appointed as Managing Director of OHB Venture Capital GmbH
Sabine von der Recke appointed as
Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer
- Assumes responsibility for public and political affairs, corporate communications and fairs and exhibitions
- She continues to be Member of the Management Board of OHB System AG and German Offshore Spaceport Alliance GmbH
ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS
SPACE SYSTEMS
- Preparation for the integration of the first PLATO cameras in our new clean room has begun
- Strong progress in the Earth observation domain across the Group
- OHB Italia tasked with providing 12 additional satellites for IRIDE Earth observation constellation
- OHB System selected as prime contractor for the definition phase for the next Sentinel-2 generation
- Environmental test campaign for Artic Weather Satellite completed
- OHB Sweden remains on the ambitious schedule for the mission
- Launch planned for the upcoming summer
- Successful bid for LEO-PNT demonstrator mission
- Selected for development and assembly of all four satellites and their respective payloads
- Leveraging heritage from the Galileo navigation satellite program
ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS
AEROSPACE
▪ Rocket Factory Augsburg takes further steps towards initial launch
− Test campaign for RFA ONE's upper stage successfully completed
− All systems tested far beyond the specifications required for the flight
− Final tests ahead of the integration on the launcher's first stage are underway at the company's headquarter in Augsburg
− First stage integration in progress at SaxaVord spaceport in preparation of the upcoming hot-fire test campaign
▪ MT Aerospace further leverages its in-house materials expertise to contribute to a further project researching reusable launch vehicles
−
Comet Interceptor:
First delivery of a flight-ready central tube made from carbon fiber
reinforced plastic (CFRP)
−
CALLISTO:
Contribution to a further project aimed at developing reusable
launch vehicles
ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS
DIGITAL
- Next milestone in MeerKAT expansion project (MeerKAT+) achieved
- First of at least 14 new high-performance antennas delivered in February 2024
- OHB Digital Connect now focusses on serial production of the remaining antennas
- OHB selected to coordinate Baltic GTIF
- Pilot project aimed at combining Earth observation data and modern analysis and cloud-computing technologies
- Tool to meet information needs of decision-makers and supporting the European Union's net-zero target
- Emphasis on scalability and adaptability to enable the solutions developed to be used in other countries and regions
ANALYST CONFERENCE - Q1/THREE-MONTH RESULTS 2024 // MAY 8, 2024
