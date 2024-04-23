23.04.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
OHB SE: Consolidated financial statements 2023
Total revenues reach EUR 1,183 million
Dividend recommendation amounts to EUR 0.60
Voluntary public takeover offer progressing according to plan
In fiscal year 2023, the OHB Group (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) generated total revenues of EUR 1,182.8 (previous year: EUR 1,001.3 million), while sales changed to EUR 1,047.8 million (previous year: EUR 944.5 million). The operating result (EBITDA) increased from EUR 99.3 million in the previous year to EUR 162.1 million. The operating EBITDA margin thus rose to 13.7 % in the reporting period, compared to 9.9 % in the previous year. EBIT improved to EUR 125.0 million, compared to EUR 63.2 million in the previous year. The corresponding EBIT margin increased accordingly from 6.3 % in the same period of the previous year to 10.6 %. In the past fiscal year, various effects (delayed order intake, inflation-related cost increases, transaction costs and other non-recurring effects), which had a negative impact on profitability, were more than offset by the fair-value remeasurement of equity interests and financial assets.
As in the previous year, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share for fiscal year 2023 to the Annual General Meeting.
The voluntary public takeover offer by Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l. is progressing according to plan. At present, approvals for foreign direct investments in 3 out of 10 countries are still pending.
In the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, OHB successfully asserted itself in the market in the past fiscal year by joining the core team of the bidding consortium for the future European telecommunications constellation IRIS2 and being commissioned to lead a consortium for the development of an early warning and tracking system for ballistic missiles. In other European countries, Group companies took advantage of further growth opportunities in their areas of expertise and national markets. The AEROSPACE segment will benefit from the results of the ESA Space Summit held in November 2023, at which decisions were taken to secure the autonomy and independence of European access to space. These include measures in the Ariane program and the opening of the institutional market for commercial launchers. In the DIGITAL segment, further orders were generated, particularly in the application area of Earth observation. In addition, the increased use of synergy effects between the segment's Group companies continued in the past fiscal year.
The Group's firm order backlog remains at a good level and stood at EUR 1,749 million, (previous year: EUR 1,875 million) as of the balance sheet date. The majority of the order backlog is represented by the SPACE SYSTEMS segment with a value of EUR 1,455 million, the order backlog in the AEROSPACE segment amounts to EUR 158 million and the DIGITAL reporting segment has an order backlog amounting to EUR 135 million. These values guarantee good planning security for the future.
The Management Board expects consolidated total revenues to increase to between EUR 1,300 and 1,400 million in 2024. Adjusted for special effects in both cases, the EBITDA margin and the EBIT margin should reach > 8.5 % and > 6.0 %, respectively.
OHB SE's complete 2023 consolidated financial statements will be presented in detail at today's hybrid annual press conference in Bremen and the subsequent virtual analyst conference.
Key performance indicators at a glance
in EUR 000
2020
2021
2022
2023
+/- 2022/2023
Revenues
880,319
905,001
944,520
1,047,796
+11 %
Total revenues
901,431
916,547
1,001,276
1,182,845
+18 %
EBITDA
77,024
83,618
99,282
162,119
+63 %
EBIT
41,634
47,021
63,196
125,022
+98 %
EBT
29,817
41,594
49,979
104,144
+108 %
Consolidated net profit
19,737
27,749
32,226
85,881
+166 %
Share of OHB SE shareholders in net profit for the period
20,869
27,498
32,242
71,287
+121 %
Earnings per share*)
in EUR
1.20
1.58
1.97
4.11
+109 %
Dividend per share**)
in EUR
0.43
0.48
0.60
0.60
0 %
Cash and cash equivalents
91,968
96,618
106,110
141,126
+33 %
*) from continuing operations attributable to the owners of the parent company **) 2023: Subject to approval by the shareholders
OHB SE is a Germany-based company, which focuses on the space technology. The Company operates in two segments: Space Systems, developing and executing space projects, low-orbiting and geostationary small satellites for navigation, research, communications and earth observations including scientific payloads; and Aerospace + Industrial Products, responsible for fabricating aviation and space products as well as other industrial activities. The Company operates through a number of subsidiaries located in Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Belgium, France, Sweden, the United Kingdom and French Guiana, including OHB Logistic Solutions GmbH, OHB France SAS, OHB Sweden AB, MT Aerospace Guyane SAS and ORBCOMM Deutschland Satellitenkommunikation AG.