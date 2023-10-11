

The space and technology company OHB is celebrating a crucial milestone in the Meteosat Third Generation (MTG) program. The first MTG sounder satellite has been successfully assembled by OHB System AG on behalf of the European Space Agency ESA, in partnership with EUMETSAT. The first tests have confirmed its functionality. Now, Europe's new weather satellite is ready for the major test campaign under simulated space conditions.

"This satellite will revolutionize weather forecasting with new types of data monitored from geostationary orbit at an altitude of 36,000 kilometers. At the heart of the MTG Sounder mission is an infrared instrument, the IRS, developed at our Oberpfaffenhofen site with the detection unit (DEA) and Interferometer Assembly provided by Thales Alenia Space France. It can determine the distribution of temperature and water vapor, at different altitudes through the atmosphere, allowing the observation of the movement of the air layers in relation to each other and determining particular areas of local turbulence which may indicate the development of a storm system. With this data, weather agencies can provide more precise forecasts and are also able to give much earlier warnings of potential extreme weather events," says Dr. Rüdiger Schönfeld, OHB's Director of Earth Observation Systems. He states that he is very proud that his teams have mastered this technical challenge and that OHB is able to meet the high expectations of the scientific community with respect to the instrument and the satellite.

In the final weeks before transport to IABG's test facility near Ottobrunn, extensive functional tests were carried out following the successful mating of the satellite. For this purpose, the satellite was put into operational mode and various scenarios, including flight procedures, that were commanded from the Telespazio's ground station in Fucino, Italy, and EUMETSAT's operations center in Darmstadt. The MTG sounder, firmly grounded in the Bremen clean room, passed all tests with flying colours - as if it were already in space.

A challenging time for MTG project manager Ian Bennett and his teams: "The biggest challenge was the tight schedule. Since the beginning of this year, our teams in Oberpfaffenhofen and Bremen have worked extremely hard to have the satellite fully working now. We started with the optical performance test of our IRS in Liège, Belgium, which showed that the instrument is working as expected. Then, in the summer, the IRS was integrated on the satellite platform alongside the Sentinel-4/UVN instrument from Airbus within just seven weeks. Such rapid progress was only possible thanks to the good cooperation with all our partners and the excellent technology that was delivered to us."

Now the weather satellite is ready for testing under simulated space conditions. In the thermal vacuum chamber, it will be exposed to the temperatures that awaits in space, and on the shaker, the MTG sounder will be tested to see if he can withstand the ride on the rocket.

The first weather satellite of the new, third generation, MTG-Imager 1, is already in space since the end of last year and is performing excellently. OHB is responsible for all six satellite platforms of the overall MTG constellation and is also involved in the development of the payloads: the four units of the telescope assembly of the Flexible Combined Imager are being supplied by OHB System AG, as are the two IRS (Infrared Sounding) instruments of the two Sounder satellites. OHB is also the prime contractor for the MTG Sounder satellites. Thales Alenia Space is the prime contractor of MTG program, leading the whole MTG industrial consortium, and is responsible for the four MTG Imager satellites.

Meteosat Third Generation (MTG) is one of the most complex and innovative satellite systems ever built. It will provide improved data for weather forecasting from geostationary orbit for the next two decades. MTG is an excellent example of European technological excellence and is based on the long-standing partnership between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT).

Well protected in OHB's clean room: The new European weather satellite MTG-Sounder has been successfully assembled and passed its first functional tests with flying colors. ©OHB

