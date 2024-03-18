EQS-News: OHB SE
OHB SE: Postponement of the publication of the consolidated financial statements and the annual general meeting
OHB SE (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) has postponed the publication of the Company's consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2023 and the annual general meeting.
OHB SE's audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 will be presented in detail at the annual press conference now scheduled for April 23, 2024 and the analysts' conference to follow on the same day and will be available for download on OHB SE's website.
The annual general meeting will be held as a virtual annual general meeting on June 26, 2024.
