OHB SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.12.2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: OHB SE Street: Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4 Postal code: 28359 City: Bremen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: KKR Management LLP

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 22 Dec 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 9.94 % 0,00 % 9.94 % 19214905 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005936124 0 1910904 0,00 % 9.94 % Total 1910904 9.94 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0,00 % Total 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0,00 % Total 0 0,00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) KKR Management LLP % % % KKR & Co. Inc. % % % KKR Group Co. Inc. % % % KKR Group Holdings Corp. % % % KKR Group Partnership L.P. % % % KKR Associates Group GP LLC % % % KKR Associates Group L.P. % % % KKR Europe VI LLC % % % KKR Europe VI S.à r.l. % % % KKR Associates Europe VI SCSp % % % KKR European Fund VI (USD) SCSp % % % KKR Europe VI Aggregator Holdings GP LLC % % % KKR Europe VI Aggregator Holdings L.P. % % % KKR Orchid Lux GP S.à r.l. % % % KKR Orchid Lux Aggregator SCSp % % % Orchid Lux TopCo S.à r.l. % % % Orchid Lux MidCo S.à r.l. % % % Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l. 9,94 % % 9,94 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The takeover offer by Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l. (additional acceptance period expired on 3 November 2023) has been accepted for 3592391 voting rights.

Date

28 Dec 2023

