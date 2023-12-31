Market Closed -
Official OHB SE press release
OHB SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
December 31, 2023 at 03:27 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: OHB SE
OHB SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.12.2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
OHB SE Street:
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4 Postal code:
28359 City:
Bremen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: KKR Management LLP City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
9.94 %
0,00 %
9.94 %
19214905 Previous notification
n/a %
n/a %
n/a %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005936124
0
1910904
0,00 %
9.94 % Total
1910904
9.94 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0,00 %
Total
0
0,00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0,00 %
Total
0
0,00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) KKR Management LLP
%
%
% KKR & Co. Inc.
%
%
% KKR Group Co. Inc.
%
%
% KKR Group Holdings Corp.
%
%
% KKR Group Partnership L.P.
%
%
% KKR Associates Group GP LLC
%
%
% KKR Associates Group L.P.
%
%
% KKR Europe VI LLC
%
%
% KKR Europe VI S.à r.l.
%
%
% KKR Associates Europe VI SCSp
%
%
% KKR European Fund VI (USD) SCSp
%
%
% KKR Europe VI Aggregator Holdings GP LLC
%
%
% KKR Europe VI Aggregator Holdings L.P.
%
%
% KKR Orchid Lux GP S.à r.l.
%
%
% KKR Orchid Lux Aggregator SCSp
%
%
% Orchid Lux TopCo S.à r.l.
%
%
% Orchid Lux MidCo S.à r.l.
%
%
% Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l.
9,94 %
%
9,94 % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
The takeover offer by Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l. (additional acceptance period expired on 3 November 2023) has been accepted for 3592391 voting rights.
Date
31.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany Internet:
www.ohb.de
End of News
EQS News Service
1806083 31.12.2023 CET/CEST
More about the company
