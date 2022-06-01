Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. OHB SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OHB   DE0005936124

OHB SE

(OHB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/01 10:17:26 am EDT
35.33 EUR   +1.22%
05/11OHB SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/04Atos, OHB Receive Order For Space Situational Awareness System For German Armed Forces
MT
03/23OHB : Consolidated Financial Statements 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OHB : annual general meeting approves dividend increase and elects Dr. Hans-Jörg Königsmann to the Supervisory Board

06/01/2022 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bremen, June 1, 2022. At today's annual general meeting, the shareholders of OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) passed all the agenda items put to the vote with a large majority. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually again this year, i.e. without the physical presence of the shareholders. The virtual Annual General Meeting was broadcasted simultaneously on the internet.

Shareholders will receive a dividend of EUR 0.48 per share for the past fiscal year, an increase of EUR 5 cents compared to the previous year. The shareholders today approved a corresponding resolution proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board. Under a further agenda item, Dr. Hans-Jörg Königsmann was elected as an additional member of the Supervisory Board, and the amendment to the bylaws required in this connection to expand the Supervisory Board was also approved. Thanks to his many years of experience as Vice President of the U.S. space company SpaceX, Mr. Königsmann ideally complements the existing competence profile of the Supervisory Board.

The other resolutions proposed on the agenda were also adopted by a large majority. These were in particular the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Bremen, as auditors, the approval of the compensation system for Executive Board members, and an amendment to the existing authorization to acquire treasury shares.

[Link] © OHB SE

The meeting room in Bremen Huchting with the chairman of the meeting Robert Wethmar and CEO Marco Fuchs

[Link] © OHB SE

The meeting room in Bremen Huchting with the fully present Executive Board and Supervisory Board

[Link] © OHB SE

CEO Marco Fuchs

Disclaimer

OHB SE published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 13:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OHB SE
05/11OHB SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/04Atos, OHB Receive Order For Space Situational Awareness System For German Armed Forces
MT
03/23OHB : Consolidated Financial Statements 2021
PU
03/23OHB : Presentation results business year 2021
PU
02/27TRANSCRIPT : Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2022
CI
02/24Electro Optic Systems Holdings Announces Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Spacelink Acceler..
CI
02/21OHB SE acquired GEOSYSTEMS GmbH.
CI
01/18OHB : LuxSpace and OQ Technology sign MOU to explore collaboration for IoT services
PU
01/18OHB SE Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025
CI
2021PARTYING UNTIL DAWN : OHB celebrates successful liftoff for Galileo satellites
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OHB SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 169 M 1 254 M 1 254 M
Net income 2022 37,0 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
Net Debt 2022 194 M 208 M 208 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 606 M 650 M 650 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 984
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart OHB SE
Duration : Period :
OHB SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OHB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 34,90 €
Average target price 48,33 €
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Romed Fuchs Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Melching Director-Finance & Controlling
Robert Wethmar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz Stoewer Member-Supervisory Board
Ingo Kramer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OHB SE-3.06%650
THALES51.87%25 958
HENSOLDT AG81.31%2 557
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-22.46%2 032
PLANET LABS PBC5.69%1 629
ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.-25.48%438