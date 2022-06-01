OHB : annual general meeting approves dividend increase and elects Dr. Hans-Jörg Königsmann to the Supervisory Board

Bremen, June 1, 2022. At today's annual general meeting, the shareholders of OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) passed all the agenda items put to the vote with a large majority. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually again this year, i.e. without the physical presence of the shareholders. The virtual Annual General Meeting was broadcasted simultaneously on the internet.

Shareholders will receive a dividend of EUR 0.48 per share for the past fiscal year, an increase of EUR 5 cents compared to the previous year. The shareholders today approved a corresponding resolution proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board. Under a further agenda item, Dr. Hans-Jörg Königsmann was elected as an additional member of the Supervisory Board, and the amendment to the bylaws required in this connection to expand the Supervisory Board was also approved. Thanks to his many years of experience as Vice President of the U.S. space company SpaceX, Mr. Königsmann ideally complements the existing competence profile of the Supervisory Board.

The other resolutions proposed on the agenda were also adopted by a large majority. These were in particular the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Bremen, as auditors, the approval of the compensation system for Executive Board members, and an amendment to the existing authorization to acquire treasury shares.