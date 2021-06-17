Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. OHB SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OHB   DE0005936124

OHB SE

(OHB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/17 11:22:31 am
36 EUR   +0.84%
11:10aOHB  : decides on share buyback program
PU
05/27OHB SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/26European Court Dismisses Claims By OHB Over European Space Agency's Galileo Contract
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OHB : decides on share buyback program

06/17/2021 | 11:10am EDT
Bremen, June 17, 2021. The Management Board of OHB SE today decided to initiate a share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 6 million. The program will be launched promptly and completed by March 31, 2022. The legal basis for the buyback program is the corresponding resolution of the Annual General Meeting of May 26, 2020, according to which the acquired shares can be used for all legally authorized purposes, in particular they can serve for the purpose of acquiring companies. In addition, they may be offered and transferred as employee shares to employees of the Company or issued to members of the Management Board in fulfillment of existing or future contractual compensation agreements.

Disclaimer

OHB SE published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 15:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 999 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
Net income 2021 25,6 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
Net Debt 2021 82,8 M 98,9 M 98,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 622 M 754 M 743 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 975
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart OHB SE
Duration : Period :
OHB SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OHB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,67 €
Last Close Price 35,70 €
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco R. Fuchs Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Melching Director-Finance & Controlling
Robert Wethmar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz Stoewer Member-Supervisory Board
Ingo Kramer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OHB SE-6.48%754
THALES14.93%22 188
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-12.19%3 425
HENSOLDT AG-1.08%1 756
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD34.36%1 651
U-BLOX HOLDING AG17.42%533