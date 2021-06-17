OHB : decides on share buyback program

Bremen, June 17, 2021. The Management Board of OHB SE today decided to initiate a share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 6 million. The program will be launched promptly and completed by March 31, 2022. The legal basis for the buyback program is the corresponding resolution of the Annual General Meeting of May 26, 2020, according to which the acquired shares can be used for all legally authorized purposes, in particular they can serve for the purpose of acquiring companies. In addition, they may be offered and transferred as employee shares to employees of the Company or issued to members of the Management Board in fulfillment of existing or future contractual compensation agreements.