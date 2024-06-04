

From 5 to 9 June, Europe's largest aerospace exhibition will open its doors. The ILA Berlin takes place every two years in the immediate vicinity of the capital's BER airport and is a magnet for international industry, politics and science. On Saturday and Sunday, interested members of the public also have the opportunity to find out about the latest trends in aerospace. The focus of the trade fair is on innovation, new technologies and sustainability.



OHB SE will once again be present with a stand in Hall 4, providing an insight into its project portfolio and the range of its expertise. The focus will be on space from A to Z: from independent access to space and the realisation of satellite missions for all fields of application to the secure processing and provision of data. These activities are summarised at the stand in the four thematic areas of "Easy Access to Space", "Safeguarding Humanity", "Protecting Planet Earth" and "Boosting Digitalization".



Launches in 2024: Arctic Weather Satellite, GOSA, Hera, RFA One



2024 marks an important milestone for several projects developed by OHB:



The Arctic Weather Satellite (AWS) developed by OHB Sweden is scheduled for launch in July. The AWS is a small satellite that will serve as a demonstrator for a constellation to improve weather forecasts for the polar regions.



Also this summer, the German Offshore Spaceport Alliance (GOSA) plans to carry out its first (suborbital) rocket launch from the North Sea from its mobile launch platform.



The launch of the asteroid probe Hera will follow in October. Hera is the European contribution to the asteroid defence mission AIDA, which is being carried out jointly by NASA and ESA. Hera will fly to the asteroid Dimorphos and analyse the effects of the impact of NASA's DART probe on its trajectory. The data obtained will be used to prevent future asteroid impacts on Earth.



Following the successful hotfire test of a total of four engines at the end of May, preparations for the maiden flight of the RFA One microlauncher developed by Rocket Factory Augsburg are now entering the hot phase. The first launch is planned for the end of 2024 from Saxavord Spaceport on the Scottish Shetland Islands.



OHB in the Space Pavilion



A special highlight of every ILA is the Space Pavilion, which is being organised by the European Space Agency (ESA), the German Aerospace Center (DLR), the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) and the member companies of the German Aerospace Industries Association (BDLI). OHB SE is represented there with exhibits of current missions in the fields of environmental and climate monitoring, security, satellite communications and exploration.



The official opening of the Space Pavilion on the first day of the fair will be performed by OHB CEO Marco Fuchs in his capacity as Vice President Space of the BDLI together with ESA Director General Dr Josef Aschbacher, Federal Government Coordinator for Aerospace Dr Anna Christmann, DLR CEO Prof Dr Anke Kaysser-Pyzalla and DLR Executive Board member Dr Walther Pelzer.



Visit us at our stand in Hall 4 and in the Space Pavilion. If you would like to make an appointment or request an interview, please contact the Corporate Communications team on site on +49 174 8375777 or by email at pr@ohb.de .







