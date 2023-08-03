Disclaimer: Please note that the following is a translation of the original Japanese documents prepared for the convenience of our non-Japanese shareholders with voting rights. Although this translation is intended to be complete and accurate, the Japanese original shall take precedence in the case of any discrepancies between this translation and the original. Certain information regarding voting procedures that is not applicable for shareholders resident outside Japan has been omitted or modified as applicable. In addition, these materials will not facilitate your status as a registered shareholder authorized to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Every shareholder attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is required to present the voting card, which is sent to the registered shareholder together with the original Notice of Convocation in Japanese, to the receptionist at the meeting.

Securities Code: 9765

August 4, 2023

To Our Shareholders:

Shigeru Tsujimoto

Representative Director, President

OHBA CO., LTD.

3-7-1 Kanda Nishikicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Notice of the 89th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to announce the 89th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of OHBA CO., LTD. (the "Company"), which will be held as indicated below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision of information, which is the contents of the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken), which can be found in the "4. Websites where items subject to measures for electronic provision are posted" below. Please access the website to view the information.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing, and we ask that you exercise your voting rights by either of these methods. The contents of each proposal are set forth in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, which can be found in "4. Websites where items subject to measures for electronic provision are posted" below. Please review the said document and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023 (JST) in accordance with the instructions below.

Date and time: Friday, August 25, 2023, at 10 a.m. (Doors open at 9 a.m.) Venue: Kokusai Kaigijo, 2F, Keidanren Kaikan

1-3-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

3. Purpose of the Meeting Matters to be reported

The contents of the Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 89th fiscal year (from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023), and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board The contents of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 89th fiscal year (from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)

Matters to be resolved

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Election of Nine (9) Directors

Proposal No. 3: Election of Three (3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Proposal No. 4: Election of Two (2) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Members

