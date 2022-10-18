Advanced search
Ohio Valley Banc Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 a Share, Payable Nov. 10 to Shareholders as of Oct. 28
MT
Ovbc announces cash dividend
PR
Ohio Valley Banc Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
OVBC ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

10/18/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (Nasdaq: OVBC) Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on Nov. 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 28, 2022. OVBC once again continues the tradition of maintaining a consistent, regular quarterly dividend.

"Tuesday, Nov. 1, marks the actual day in 1872 when Ohio Valley Bank opened its doors in Gallipolis at the Shober Block building, located on Second Ave. across from the City Park. I'm now sitting in an office just up the block from that location in a building constructed by the company in 1896," Tom Wiseman, OVB Chairman said. "Our 150th year as a company certainly has been an active one. We recently opened our newest Ohio Valley Bank location in Ironton. With the Ironton Office, we are thrilled to expand both our banking services as well as our Community First Mission to Lawrence County. We are also continuing to celebrate our 150 years as an independent, community bank with special customer events and giveaways across all of our locations. Most importantly, we are pleased to begin the next 150 years as an independent, community bank, and we thank our shareholders for making that possible."

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc., with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. The Ohio Valley Bank Company also operates an online consumer direct mortgage company called Race Day Mortgage. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Contact: Scott Shockey or Bryna Butler, 740-446-2631, 1-800-468-6682

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovbc-announces-cash-dividend-301652797.html

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
