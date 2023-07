Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company (the Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a blend of commercial and consumer banking services within southeastern Ohio, as well as western West Virginia. The Bank's services include the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. The Company also owns three non-bank subsidiaries, Loan Central, Inc., which engages in lending (Loan Central); Ohio Valley Financial Services Agency, LLC, which is used to facilitate the receipt of commissions on insurance sold by the Bank and Loan Central (Ohio Valley Financial Services), and OVBC Captive, Inc., a limited purpose property and casualty insurance company (OVBC Captive).

Sector Banks