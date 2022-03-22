Log in
    OVBC   US6777191064

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.

(OVBC)
Ohio Valley Banc : OVB announces Main Office promotions

03/22/2022 | 09:12am EDT
March 22, 2022

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio - Ohio Valley Bank recently announced the promotions of Jody Stapleton, Kristina Nickels and Lori Gagliardi. All three are community bankers based in the bank's Main Office, located in downtown Gallipolis.

Allen Elliot, OVB senior vice president, branch administration/retail deposit group, described the promotions as well-earned.

"Our customers are the heart of Ohio Valley Bank. Jody, Kristina, and Lori have prioritized our customer needs over the years while providing excellent service. Each of these promotions are well-deserved, and we look forward to seeing these individuals excel in their new roles," Elliot said.

Stapleton was promoted from assistant manager account services to manager account services. She began her career at OVB in 2007 working as superbanker III at the bank's former South Point location. Stapleton is a graduate of Huntington East High School and Marshall University. She obtained her associates degree in banking and finance. During her time at OVB, she also completed the Integrated Leadership Systems Leadership Program. She is an active member of Mercerville Baptist Church and currently resides in Mercerville.

Nickels was promoted to assistant manager account services. She previously held the title of IRA coordinator. Nickels, who began her career at the bank as a teller, has been part of the OVB team for 15 years. In addition to her work responsibilities, she has represented the bank as a volunteer for the local Special Olympics. Nickels also took part in the bank's Relay for Life team. She is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School and currently resides in Gallipolis.

Gagliardi was promoted from account service representative to IRA coordinator. She began her career at OVB in 2015 as a customer service representative. She is a high school graduate of the Christian Liberty Academy School System and a graduate of Appalachian Bible College, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in theology/family counseling. Gagliardi currently resides in Gallipolis, where is a member of River City Fellowship.

Ohio Valley Bank, which operates 16 offices and was established in 1872, is a FDIC-insured community bank based in Gallipolis, Ohio, and is a state member bank of the Federal Reserve. Common stock for the bank's parent company, Ohio Valley Banc Corp., is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. More information can be found at Ohio Valley Bank's website at www.ovbc.com.

Disclaimer

Ohio Valley Banc Corporation published this content on 22 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2022 13:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
