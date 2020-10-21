Ohio Valley Banc : OVBC Announces Cash Dividend

Log in
10/21/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

October 21, 2020

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio―On October 20, 2020, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on November 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 30, 2020. For more than a decade, OVBC has maintained a consistent, regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.

'Though the pandemic has presented its challenges, we have been steadfast in our desire to provide a safe environment for banking and financial assistance,' said Tom Wiseman, OVBC chairman of the board and CEO. 'Due to our planning, we were able to continue to offer this steady dividend to our loyal shareholders in a time when extra dollars in pockets can make a definite impact in our small towns. It is our hope that our shareholders will use this dividend to buy from local businesses or donate to local charities. We must remember to put Community First now more than ever.'

In an effort to further assist its community, Wiseman noted that Ohio Valley Bank plans to continue to offer an additional 3-month deferral on loan payments to its customers with eligible loans who are negatively impacted by the pandemic. This is in addition to a similar offer available last spring, giving customers a possible 6 months of deferred payments during 2020. Details can be obtained at any Ohio Valley Bank office.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. For more information, visit www.ovbc.com or www.myloancentral.com.

Disclaimer

Ohio Valley Banc Corporation published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 21:39:03 UTC

