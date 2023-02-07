Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ohio Valley Banc Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OVBC   US6777191064

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.

(OVBC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-07 pm EST
27.60 USD   +2.22%
05:04pOhio Valley Banc : Save with the Welcome Home Program
PU
01/26Ohio Valley Banc : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/26Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 4th Quarter and Record Fiscal Year Earnings
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ohio Valley Banc : Save with the Welcome Home Program

02/07/2023 | 05:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ohio Valley Bank lenders are currently accepting applications for the Welcome Home Program.

Through the Welcome Home Program, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati (FHLB Cincinnati) offers grants of up to $15,000 for honorably discharged veterans, surviving spouses of military personnel and active duty military homebuyers to assist with both down payment and closing costs. In addition, the program offers up to $10,000 for other income eligible homebuyers.

According to the FHLB Cincinnati, homebuyers are eligible if they meet the following requirements:

  • The total income for all residents who will reside within the home is at or below 80 percent of the Mortgage Revenue Bond (MRB) limit for the county and state where the property is located.
  • A fully executed purchase contract, signed by both the buyer and seller, on an eligible property is in hand.
  • The homebuyer has at least $500 of their own funds to contribute towards both down payment and closing costs.
  • If a satisfactory homebuyer counseling course is completed prior to loan closing. (Applicants do not have to be first-time homebuyers.)

For information on what properties are eligible through the program, click here.

Welcome Home Program funds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. To apply, contact your favorite OVB lender or call 800-468-6682.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ohio Valley Banc Corporation published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 22:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.
05:04pOhio Valley Banc : Save with the Welcome Home Program
PU
01/26Ohio Valley Banc : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/26Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 4th Quarter and Record Fiscal Year Earnings
PR
01/26Ohio Valley Banc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
01/26Ohio Valley Banc Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01/26Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year En..
CI
01/26OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/17Ohio Valley Banc Leaves Quarterly Dividend Unchanged at $0.21 a Share, Payable Feb. 10 ..
MT
01/17Ovbc announces cash dividend
PR
01/17Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on February 10, 2023
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51,3 M - -
Net income 2021 11,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 2,83%
Capitalization 129 M 129 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,83x
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Larry E. Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott W. Shockey Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Thomas E. Wiseman Chairman
Ryan J. Jones Chief Operating Officer
Anna P. Barnitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.4.47%129
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.21%416 280
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.81%290 843
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.25%214 655
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.48%182 796
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.43%159 867