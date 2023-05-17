Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ohio Valley Banc Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OVBC   US6777191064

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.

(OVBC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-17 pm EDT
24.49 USD   -2.04%
05:19pOhio Valley Banc : Special Dividend Payable 06/10/23 - Form 8-K
PU
04/28Ohio Valley Banc : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 1st Quarter Earnings
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Ohio Valley Banc : Special Dividend Payable 06/10/23 - Form 8-K

05/17/2023 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

Current Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): May 17, 2023

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

000-20914
(Commission File Number)

Ohio
31-1359191
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

420 THIRD AVENUE, PO BOX 240
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio45631
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(740) 446-2631
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

NOT APPLICABLE
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:


Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Shares, without par value
OVBC
NASDAQ

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter):

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐



Section 8 - Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

On May 17, 2023, the Board of Directors of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. declared a special cash dividend of $0.15 per share on its common shares, payable on June 10, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 30, 2023.




SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.




OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.
Date:
May 17, 2023
By:
/s/Larry E. Miller
Larry E. Miller
President and Chief Executive Officer



Attachments

Disclaimer

Ohio Valley Banc Corporation published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 21:18:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.
05:19pOhio Valley Banc : Special Dividend Payable 06/10/23 - Form 8-K
PU
04/28Ohio Valley Banc : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 1st Quarter Earnings
PR
04/27Ohio Valley Banc Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/27Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
04/27OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/19Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend to $0.22 per Share; Payable May 10 to Shareholders ..
MT
04/18Ohio Valley Banc Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/18Ovbc announces cash dividend
PR
04/18Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on May 10, 2023
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 55,0 M - -
Net income 2022 13,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,45x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 119 M 119 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 275
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Larry E. Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott W. Shockey Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Thomas E. Wiseman Chairman
Ryan J. Jones Chief Operating & Risk Officer
Anna P. Barnitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.0.00%119
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.84%392 522
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.95%242 546
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.39%218 036
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.61%173 551
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%161 461
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer