Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ohio Valley Banc Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OVBC   US6777191064

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.

(OVBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ohio Valley Banc : Ryan Smith Joins OVBC & OVB Boards (Form 8-K)

06/16/2021 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ryan Smith Joins OVBC & OVB Boards

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio ¾ Chairman and CEO Thomas E. Wiseman announces that K. Ryan Smith was elected to the Boards of Directors of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] and Ohio Valley Bank during the board meeting held June 15. His tenure will begin July 1.

'I applaud the boards selection of Ryan Smith to serve as a director of the company,' said Wiseman. 'I've had the privilege of seeing up close the leadership Ryan brings to every situation he encounters. His experience and leadership on a statewide basis will benefit the company and our shareholders as we continue to grow and pursue our community first mission.'

Smith is president of the University of Rio Grande and brings to these boards 23 years of experience in business and the investment and securities industry. He also served in Ohio's House of Representatives where he sponsored two different state budgets of $70 billion each and had the distinguished honor of serving as the 103rd speaker of the Ohio House.

Smith will be filling the seats left by Jeff Smith who retired from both boards in May 2020.

A native of Gallia County, Ohio, Smith is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School and holds a bachelor's degree in finance from The Ohio State University. He is a past president of the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce, former board member of Holzer Health, and current board member of the Gallia County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC). He is a former board member of Gallipolis City Schools and led the Red Dot campaign, the driving force behind fundraising for the Gallia Academy High School building built in 2009. His leadership is an outstanding example of Ohio Valley Bank's mission to put Community First.

Smith and wife, Vicki, reside in Gallia County with their four children: Grant, Blake, Kennedy, and Camryn.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The holding company owns Ohio Valley Bank, soon with 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Ohio Valley Bank's sixteenth office, the Point Pleasant North Office, will be a drive-thru only location scheduled to open later this summer. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Disclaimer

Ohio Valley Banc Corporation published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 13:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.
09:34aOHIO VALLEY BANC  : Ryan Smith Joins OVBC & OVB Boards (Form 8-K)
PU
09:32aOHIO VALLEY BANC CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
05/20OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
05/10OHIO VALLEY BANC  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
04/30OHIO VALLEY BANC : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.  : Reports 1st Quarter Earnings
PR
04/29OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/28OHIO VALLEY BANC  : Current Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securi..
PU
04/28OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
04/21OHIO VALLEY BANC  : OVBC Announces Cash Dividend
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46,4 M - -
Net income 2020 10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 3,56%
Capitalization 111 M 111 M -
EV / Sales 2019 4,24x
EV / Sales 2020 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 234
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas E. Wiseman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry E. Miller President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Scott W. Shockey Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Anna P. Barnitz Independent Director
Brent A. Saunders Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP.-0.64%111
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.12%469 750
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.56%354 684
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.99%272 862
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.69%216 249
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.92%201 457