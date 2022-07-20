Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ohsho Food Service Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9936   JP3174300008

OHSHO FOOD SERVICE CORP.

(9936)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:16 2022-07-20 am EDT
6950.00 JPY   +0.58%
01:24aOHSHO FOOD SERVICE : 〔Delayed〕IR Presentation Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
06/15OHSHO FOOD SERVICE : 〔Delayed〕Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
06/15Ohsho Food Service Corp. Announces Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended Mar 31, 2022, Payable on June 29, 2022 and Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending Mar 31, 2023
CI
Ohsho Food Service : 〔Delayed〕IR Presentation Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

07/20/2022 | 01:24am EDT
Results of

Operations

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (FY3/22)

Friday, May 27, 2022

OHSHO FOOD SERVICE CORP.

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Stock code; 9936

01

02

03

04

Today's Agenda

FY3/22 Financial Highlights

FY3/22 Major Activities

FY3/23 Plan

Appendix

01 FY3/22 Financial Highlights

3

Financial Highlights

Consolidated

sales increased

¥84,775 million

(Up 5.2% YoY)

¥84,775 million

¥80,616 million

FY3/21FY3/22

4

Consistently Strong Growth of Takeout/Delivery Sales

Year-on-year change in sales

Total sales

Eat-in sales

Takeout/delivery sales

180%

170%

160%

150.9%

151.2%

144.9%

150%

137.5%

140%

132.9%

137.4%

130%

116.4%

113.3%

120%

125.6%

111.9%

114.7%

108.0%

111.4%

110.8%

105.4%

107.6%

107.6%

110%

115.4%

106.9%

103.7%

102.9%

102.2%

100%

103.0%

91.9%

91.3%

107.4%

109.5%

109.1%

105.7%

90%

97.2%

99.3%

80%

83.5%

89.2%

90.3%

70%

71.4%

60%

68.4%

50%

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

February

March

2021

2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OHSHO Food Service Corp. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 05:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 90 485 M 656 M 656 M
Net income 2023 6 185 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 1,74%
Capitalization 130 B 942 M 942 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 292
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart OHSHO FOOD SERVICE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ohsho Food Service Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OHSHO FOOD SERVICE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6 910,00 JPY
Average target price 8 050,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naoto Watanabe Deputy Manager-Sales
Masahiro Inagaki Director, GM-Administration & Manager-IR
Masayuki Watanabe Independent Outside Director
Yasuhiro Nonaka Independent Outside Director
Motoki Sugita Deputy Manager-Second Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OHSHO FOOD SERVICE CORP.13.42%942
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-29.43%92 016
COMPASS GROUP PLC10.27%38 801
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-20.21%14 523
SODEXO-3.53%11 052
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-22.04%4 611