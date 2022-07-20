Ohsho Food Service : 〔Delayed〕IR Presentation Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

Results of
Operations
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (FY3/22)
Friday, May 27, 2022
OHSHO FOOD SERVICE CORP.
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Stock code; 9936
01
02
03
04
Today's Agenda
FY3/22 Financial Highlights
FY3/22 Major Activities
FY3/23 Plan
Appendix
01 FY3/22 Financial Highlights
3
Financial Highlights
Consolidated
sales increased
¥84,775 million
(Up 5.2% YoY)
¥80,616 million
FY3/21FY3/22
4
Consistently Strong Growth of Takeout/Delivery Sales
Year-on-year change in sales
Total sales
Eat-in sales
Takeout/delivery sales
180%
170%
160%
150.9%
151.2%
144.9%
150%
137.5%
140%
132.9%
137.4%
130%
116.4%
113.3%
120%
125.6%
111.9%
114.7%
108.0%
111.4%
110.8%
105.4%
107.6%
110%
115.4%
106.9%
103.7%
102.9%
102.2%
100%
103.0%
91.9%
91.3%
107.4%
109.5%
109.1%
105.7%
90%
97.2%
99.3%
80%
83.5%
89.2%
90.3%
70%
71.4%
60%
68.4%
50%
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
January
February
March
2021
2022
5
