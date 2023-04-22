Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Oi S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:53:54 2023-04-20 pm EDT
2.480 BRL   +1.22%
10:55aBrazil's Oi postpones release of 2022 financial statements
RE
04/11Oi S A : Notice to the Market -Clarification on the fractions auction
PU
04/10Oi S A : CVM 358 - Company, Subsidiaries and Affiliates - March/23*
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Oi postpones release of 2022 financial statements

04/22/2023 | 10:55am EDT
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom firm Oi SA said late Friday it decided to postpone the release of its 2022 financial statements to May 22, after an expected presentation of its judicial reorganization plan.

The company, which entered into a second bankruptcy protection in March just months after it emerged from similar proceedings, said the delay was mainly due to ongoing negotiations with a group of its financial creditors.

Oi, however, release preliminary figures showing that it had consolidated net revenue of 2.62 billion reais ($518.96 million) in the fourth-quarter of last year.

Its routine earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for Brazilian operations in the period came in at 320 million reais.

The firm's cash position at the end of 2022 was 3.22 billion reais, Oi added.

In a separate securities filing, the telecom operator said it entered into a note purchase agreement with some financial creditors to establish terms and conditions for a court-approved debtor in possession financing of $275 million.

($1 = 5.0486 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.36% 5.5602 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
OI S.A. 1.22% 2.48 Delayed Quote.-51.37%
Financials
Sales 2022 12 443 M 2 464 M 2 464 M
Net income 2022 -1 388 M -275 M -275 M
Net Debt 2022 17 834 M 3 532 M 3 532 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 665 M 132 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 11 225
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,48 BRL
Average target price 13,40 BRL
Spread / Average Target 440%
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Cristiane Barretto Sales Chief Financial Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
José Cláudio Moreira Gonçalves Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Caio Marcio Gusmon Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OI S.A.-51.37%132
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED29.37%182 288
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.61%156 740
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.08%122 175
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.65%101 853
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED41.04%82 439
