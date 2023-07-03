Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Esteemed Shareholders,
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22 ("RCVM 81/22") discloses to its shareholders and the market in general the consolidated voting chart for the remote voting bulletin for the purpose of exercising voting rights at the Company's Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held, on second call, on July 04, 2023 at 11:00 am, exclusively digitally ("AEGM Second Call").
The Company clarifies that the exercise of such voting right via the completion and delivery of a remote voting bulletin does not prohibit attendance at the AEGM Second Call and exercise of the vote via digital platform by the Shareholders, who have applied for Accreditation within the term and in the form indicated in the Participation Manual and Management Proposal, in which case the AEGM Board will disregard the remote voting instruction, pursuant to Article 48, paragraph 5, item II of RCVM 81/22.
The Company emphasizes that it will carry out verification of the shareholding position as is customarily conducted for its General Shareholders' Meetings to confirm the shareholding positions of the shareholders that choose to exercise their vote by completing and delivering a remote voting bulletin, taking into account, for the purpose of computation of such votes, the most recent position of each shareholder as available to the Company (or, if not unavailable, the shareholding position as provided by the depositary agent of the Company's shares, pursuant to Article 45, item II, section "a" of RCVM 81/22).
The Company also informs that the information contained in the consolidated summary voting chart disclosed in accordance with the provisions of Article 48, third paragraph, of RCVM 81/22, is the same information contained in the consolidated summary voting chart published on June 21, 2023, reflecting only the most recent shareholder positions, according to the basis available to the company. The Company also warns that the votes contained in this voting chart does not represent the results of the votes with respect to the matters that will be submitted for deliberation at the AEGM Second Call, according to the Second Call Notice published on June 26, 2023, considering that such summary voting chart comprises only the votes cast by remote voting and does not include votes to be cast via digital platform at the Meeting, including by The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary financial
institution of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"), through its representative in Brazil, pursuant to the Deposit Agreement signed with Company, and in accordance with the voting guidelines contained in the proxies sent by the holders of the ADRs.
Rio de Janeiro, July 03, 2023.
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Cristiane Barretto Sales
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Consolidated Voting Chart
Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting - July 04, 2023 at 11:00 a.m (Second Call)
Items of the Distance Voting
Description of Deliberation
Voting Position
Total Number of
Ballot:
Shares (ON + PN)
At the Annual General Meeting:
Analysis of management accounts for the fiscal year ended on
Approve
612,274
Item 1
December 31, 2022.
Reject
236,778
Abstain
1,210,000
Examine, discuss and vote on the financial statements for the
Approve
172,888
Item 2
Reject
676,164
fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022.
Abstain
1,210,000
Define allocation of the results of the fiscal year ended
Approve
613,206
Item 3
Reject
235,846
December 31, 2022.
Abstain
1,210,000
Define the amount of management's overall annual
Approve
173,820
Item 4
compensation.
Reject
675,232
Abstain
1,210,000
Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares
1,200,000
Approve
Nomination of candidates to the fiscal coucnil by shareholders
Item 5
with non-voting preferred shares or restricted voting rights.
Reject
0
Cristiane do Amaral Mendonça (Effective) / Eduardo Ramos da
Abstain
0
Silva (Alternate)
Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Chapa de
Approve
613,206
Item 6
candidatos proposta pela Administração.
Reject
235,846
Abstain
10,000
Chapa de candidatos proposta pela Administração:
Pedro Wagner Pereira Coelho (Effective) / José Octávio Vianello
de Mello (Alternate)
Alvaro Bandeira (Effective) / Wiliam da Cruz Leal (Alternate)
Daniela Maluf Pfeiffer (Effective) / Marco Antonio Mayer Foletto
(Alternate)
If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate
Yes
172,888
the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and
No
676,164
Item 7
240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your
1,210,000
shares continue to be conferred to the same slate?
Abstain
Define the compensation for the Fiscal Council members
Approve
613,206
Item 8
Reject
235,846
Abstain
1,210,000
At the Extraordinary General Meeting:
Approval of the amendment to the wording of item XVII of the
Approve
613,206
Item 1
sole paragraph of article 2 of the companys bylaws for greater
Reject
235,846
detail and improvement of the description activities already
Abstain
1,210,000
covered in its current corporate purpose.
