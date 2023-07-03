Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Esteemed Shareholders,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22 ("RCVM 81/22") discloses to its shareholders and the market in general the consolidated voting chart for the remote voting bulletin for the purpose of exercising voting rights at the Company's Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held, on second call, on July 04, 2023 at 11:00 am, exclusively digitally ("AEGM Second Call").

The Company clarifies that the exercise of such voting right via the completion and delivery of a remote voting bulletin does not prohibit attendance at the AEGM Second Call and exercise of the vote via digital platform by the Shareholders, who have applied for Accreditation within the term and in the form indicated in the Participation Manual and Management Proposal, in which case the AEGM Board will disregard the remote voting instruction, pursuant to Article 48, paragraph 5, item II of RCVM 81/22.

The Company emphasizes that it will carry out verification of the shareholding position as is customarily conducted for its General Shareholders' Meetings to confirm the shareholding positions of the shareholders that choose to exercise their vote by completing and delivering a remote voting bulletin, taking into account, for the purpose of computation of such votes, the most recent position of each shareholder as available to the Company (or, if not unavailable, the shareholding position as provided by the depositary agent of the Company's shares, pursuant to Article 45, item II, section "a" of RCVM 81/22).

The Company also informs that the information contained in the consolidated summary voting chart disclosed in accordance with the provisions of Article 48, third paragraph, of RCVM 81/22, is the same information contained in the consolidated summary voting chart published on June 21, 2023, reflecting only the most recent shareholder positions, according to the basis available to the company. The Company also warns that the votes contained in this voting chart does not represent the results of the votes with respect to the matters that will be submitted for deliberation at the AEGM Second Call, according to the Second Call Notice published on June 26, 2023, considering that such summary voting chart comprises only the votes cast by remote voting and does not include votes to be cast via digital platform at the Meeting, including by The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary financial

institution of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"), through its representative in Brazil, pursuant to the Deposit Agreement signed with Company, and in accordance with the voting guidelines contained in the proxies sent by the holders of the ADRs.

Rio de Janeiro, July 03, 2023.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Consolidated Voting Chart

Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting - July 04, 2023 at 11:00 a.m (Second Call)

Items of the Distance Voting

Description of Deliberation

Voting Position

Total Number of

Ballot:

Shares (ON + PN)

At the Annual General Meeting:

Analysis of management accounts for the fiscal year ended on

Approve

612,274

Item 1

December 31, 2022.

Reject

236,778

Abstain

1,210,000

Examine, discuss and vote on the financial statements for the

Approve

172,888

Item 2

Reject

676,164

fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022.

Abstain

1,210,000

Define allocation of the results of the fiscal year ended

Approve

613,206

Item 3

Reject

235,846

December 31, 2022.

Abstain

1,210,000

Define the amount of management's overall annual

Approve

173,820

Item 4

compensation.

Reject

675,232

Abstain

1,210,000

Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares

1,200,000

Approve

Nomination of candidates to the fiscal coucnil by shareholders

Item 5

with non-voting preferred shares or restricted voting rights.

Reject

0

Cristiane do Amaral Mendonça (Effective) / Eduardo Ramos da

Abstain

0

Silva (Alternate)

Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Chapa de

Approve

613,206

Item 6

candidatos proposta pela Administração.

Reject

235,846

Abstain

10,000

Chapa de candidatos proposta pela Administração:

Pedro Wagner Pereira Coelho (Effective) / José Octávio Vianello

de Mello (Alternate)

Alvaro Bandeira (Effective) / Wiliam da Cruz Leal (Alternate)

Daniela Maluf Pfeiffer (Effective) / Marco Antonio Mayer Foletto

(Alternate)

If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate

Yes

172,888

the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and

No

676,164

Item 7

240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your

1,210,000

shares continue to be conferred to the same slate?

Abstain

Define the compensation for the Fiscal Council members

Approve

613,206

Item 8

Reject

235,846

Abstain

1,210,000

At the Extraordinary General Meeting:

Approval of the amendment to the wording of item XVII of the

Approve

613,206

Item 1

sole paragraph of article 2 of the companys bylaws for greater

Reject

235,846

detail and improvement of the description activities already

Abstain

1,210,000

covered in its current corporate purpose.

