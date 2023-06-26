In the year of 2022, the Company recorded 4.23 million broadband accesses via fiber optics, an annual growth of 14.6%. Evaluating only the fiber segment, Oi Fibra's accesses already represent 25.3% of the market share in the cities where the Company operates, bringing the service to customers. This significant advance in a relatively short time demonstrates the right decision to concentrate investments in the expansion of digital services and fiber optic connection.

As widely disclosed to the market, in 2022 the Company completed important phases of its transformation process. The sale of its isolated production sites Mobile Assets and InfraCo (V.tal) UPIs was concluded, and part of the Company's debts were settled, including its debt with BNDES of around R$ 5 billion. In the year, the Company registered a significant reduction in operating expenses, at the same time that it positioned itself as the operator that has grown the most in the fiber segment among four large telecommunications companies.

Approve the amendment to the wording of item XVII of the sole paragraph of article 2 of the

In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company") called for June 22, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. has not been reached, the Company's Management of Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company") hereby invites you to attend the next AEGM of the Company, to be held, in second call, on July 04, 2023, at 11:00 a.m ("AEGM Second Call"), exclusively digitally, through the digital platform Ten Meetings ("Digital Platform"), as detailed in the Call Notice and throughout this Manual.

It is worth to highlight that the first results for this year, released on June 14th, confirm the positive trend in the fiber segment, with revenue 21% higher compared to the same period of the previous year. This good performance allowed the Company to reach the end of the quarter with a 4.8% increase in total revenue, driven by the solid growth of core services (Oi Fibra and Oi Soluções).

From the indebtedness point of view, also in the first quarter, Company recorded the cash inflow of the first tranche of the extra-bankruptcy financing to finance the Company's short-term operations, in the amount of US$200 million, to finance short-term obligations . As part of the negotiations for the judicial reorganization process, already ratified at the AEGM held on May 12, the Management is working on aligning the proposal for the new judicial reorganization plan for settling the debt with creditors. The Plan establishes the proposed terms and conditions for the main measures that may be adopted to overcome Oi's current economic and financial situation and the Company's sustainability in the long term.

With its operational and commercial capacity fully operational, Oi believes in the approval of its judicial reorganization plan, allowing the Company and its subsidiaries to gain value and maintain the high level of service provided to its customers.

We would also like to thank you, once again, for the trust placed in Oi and its Management, reaffirming the Company's purpose of continuing to act within high ethical precepts, with integrity, and practicing the principles of transparency, equity, accountability and responsibility corporate.

Finally, we would like to emphasize that, in order to make it easier for investors to understand the matters to be resolved, we maintained the format of a single document including the information of the Shareholders Participation Manual, additional explanations on matters to be voted and the Management Proposal, which are now restated under the same terms made available for the Company's AEGM called for June 22, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.

Sincerely,

RODRIGO MODESTO DE ABREU ELEAZAR DE CARVALHO FILHO Chief Executive Officer Chairman of the Board of Directors

4